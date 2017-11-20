The 2018 FIM Speedway Grand Prix calendar has been revealed, with the Danish SGP staying in Horsens for another three years and Swedish venue Hallstavik making its debut.

SGP rights holders BSI Speedway have agreed a fresh three-year contract with AC Horsens and Forum Horsens for the Danish SGP to stay in the Jutland city, with next year’s event taking place on June 30.

The mayor of Horsens, Peter Sørensen, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome the FIM Speedway Grand Prix to CASA Arena in Horsens again.

“We’ve had some amazing speedway evenings at our stadium over the past three years and, of course, I hope that the success will continue.

“It’s a superb event and lots of people in the area buy tickets to it, but it also attracts many visitors from the rest of Denmark and from abroad. Plus the TV transmissions and reports give Horsens exposure in countries all over the world.”

Hallstavik – home of Swedish Elitserien giants Rospiggarna and world champion Jason Doyle – hosts the Swedish SGP for the first time a week later on July 7.

Mikael Teurnberg, sporting director of Rospiggarna and of Hallstavik’s HZ Bygg Arena, said “We are extremely happy to host a round of the prestigious Speedway Grand Prix.

“We look forward to welcoming fans, partners, media and of course the riders to Hallstavik. We will have a memorable night of exciting racing to come in July.”

Next year’s 11-round series opens in style with the PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland at the stunning PGE Narodowy – Poland’s national stadium – on May 12.

The action then heads to Prague’s Marketa Stadium as the city stages its 22nd straight Czech SGP on May 26.

Round three takes place at Horsens on June 30, before the series moves to Hallstavik on July 7.

The ever-popular Adrian Flux British SGP hits Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 21, ahead of the series’ return to Swedish venue Malilla, which this year hosts the Scandinavian SGP on August 11.

The MIB Nordic Gorzow FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland is back at the Edward Jancarz Stadium on August 25, before Krsko stages the Slovenian SGP on September 8 – switching back to later in the season after playing host to the opening round for the last two years.

Teterow’s Bergring Arena hosts the German SGP on September 22, with the final European event of 2018 – the Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland – on October 6.

The season concludes in October, with the Australian SGP at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium still to be confirmed.

BSI Speedway managing director Torben Olsen commented: “Having witnessed one of the all-time great SGP series this year, we’re already excited to see the sport’s top stars in action again in 2018.

“It’s brilliant to welcome Hallstavik on to the calendar for the first time and we’re delighted to have agreed a new deal with Horsens to keep the Danish SGP at the CASA Arena.

“We look forward to another great season and to bringing fantastic racing to all our SGP towns and cities in 2018.”

Details of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup calendar will follow in due course.