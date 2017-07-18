Anstey to return to Dundrod

Anstey to return to his roots with two stroke at Dundrod

New Zealand’s Bruce Anstey is to ride a two stroke at Dundrod next month, in what will result in a major shake-up to the Lightweight race, organisers of the MCE Ulster Grand Prix have announced.

The Padgett’s Motorcycles team rider, who became the fastest 250 rider ever at the Lightweight Classic TT in 2016, has never ridden the 250 before at Dundrod, and will this year compete in the Lightweight class the Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150 and the Plant Lubrication (NI) Lightweight at the MCE UGP.

Team boss Clive Padgett has also confirmed that Anstey will ride iconic Moto GP bike, the Honda RC213V-S at the Dundrod circuit for the second year running.

Anstey said: “I started my racing career on a Suzuki RGV250 and I still just love racing the 250. I won the Classic TT on the Padgett’s Honda RS250 last year, the majority of the guys from the Classic are racing at the Ulster and I’m looking forward to getting out there with them again.

“I can’t wait to get the RCV out at Dundrod again either, after coming out on top in the Superpole event and almost winning the Superbike last year.

“Both Clive and I love working with both of these machines, the 250 is a thoroughbred racing bike and the RCV is just an absolute weapon,” he added.

Noel Johnston, Clerk of the Course at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix said: “We’re proud to be the only one of the three international road races to run an ultra lightweight / lightweight class, there’s still a great desire to see and hear the two strokes from the fans perspective.

“It’s great to see a rider like Bruce entering this class for no other reason than he really enjoys it. I think it’ll give the race a bit of a shake up, as Bruce’s calibre and track record combined with Clive Padgett’s experience and machinery will surely be very hard to beat.

“I’m pleased too that Clive is bringing the RCV back, it’s one of the most famous bikes in the world and a feast for both the eyes and ears and the spectators loved it.

“It’s been a somewhat subdued season for Anstey so far, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s to never ever discount him for podium contention at the Ulster.

“He’s an incredible competitor who held our lap record for six years until Hutchy broke it in 2016, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings to the meeting this year,” he added.

Fans can buy tickets to attend the MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix and Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150 online via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available to buy on the roads approaching the circuit during Bike Week and in the race office.