THE annual Armoy Road Races Bike Week gets underway next weekend, with a fun filled programme of events that promises something for everyone.

The week launches on Sunday 23rd July with the popular annual Bike Run and Barbeque. The Bike Run this year will travel to Larne, passing through Cloughmills to The Battery Inn, taking in the sights as they return via the Coast Road to Ballycastle for a break and refreshments. The contingent will then make their way back to Armoy where a BBQ will be held beside the River Bush.

Later in the evening, a biker service will take place at 6:00pm in St Patrick’s Church Hall, Armoy with everyone welcome to attend.

Bill Kennedy MBE, Chairman and Clerk of the Course, AMRRC said “The lead up to Race Week is always a very exciting time for us at Armoy Road Races. We want to make sure everyone has good fun and enjoys their time, which is why we have a busy week of activities leading up to the main races on Saturday. We would encourage everyone to come along and join in the fun, as there really is something for everyone, particularly the church service on Sunday evening, which provides an opportunity to give thanks and for quiet reflection on the week ahead.

“The car boot and auto jumble sale is taking place in the village on Tuesday 25th July, which is organised by the Armoy Supporters Club.

“Wednesday 26th will see Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club returning to Armoy at 7:00pm. This regular spectacle attracts all types of classic, rare and collectable cars and trucks, and a huge number of enthusiasts turn out in the village to admire the scene and enjoy the craic as they watch the vehicles head off on their tour of the Armoy Race Circuit. Refreshments will be available in Tilly Molloy’s Hall following the tour.

“On Thursday 27th, we will be celebrating our racing heritage with a gathering of the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and Japanese Vintage Club bikes from our racing past, all before the Miss Armoy Competition, which takes place in the Club’s VIP Corporate Hospitality Marquee from 9pm. Last year saw a great night, with road racers and locals enjoying a social evening before practice begins the next morning.

“Miss Armoy, seen as one of the major highlights of Bike Week, welcomes young women from all over Northern Ireland and the local area to come along and enjoy a great night’s craic at Armoy. Local band, ‘Roll the Dice’ are once again providing the entertainment, so it is guaranteed to be a great evening of fun. Our first race on Friday evening will be a Senior Support (non championship) race followed by the first of our Supersport 600 races.

“The road racing begins in earnest on Saturday morning, with the Roadside Kia ‘Race of Legends’, which consists of a full 9 Race Day programme. Our Corporate and VIP guests will be enjoying the races in style at our fabulous, now sold out, VIP Corporate Hospitality Marquee.

“To cater for our younger visitors on Race Day, Saturday 29th July, G&G Ross will be providing Children’s Entertainment in the paddock area. This entertainment includes bouncy castles, face painting and balloon modelling so there really is something for everyone!”

Bill concluded by saying, “We hope everyone enjoys this packed week of activities and the races, and continues to support us, as they have done in previous years, in our ninth year!”

The roads surrounding Armoy will close on Friday 28th July to allow for the qualifying race and practice race from 12:30pm, reopening no later than 9:30pm. On Saturday 29th, roads will close from 10:00am and will reopen no later than 7:30pm.

Armoy Road Races is part funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Bike Week runs from Sunday 23rd July until Saturday 29th July, with the Roadside Kia ‘Race of Legends’ featuring on Saturday 29th July 2017.

Please support the Armoy Road Races by buying a programme. They are available from the AMRRC office, the Mace Shop in Armoy, the Petrol Station in Armoy, Biesty’s Centra, Ballymoney and the Town Hall in Ballymoney, from Tuesday 18th July. Programmes cost £15.00 or €17.