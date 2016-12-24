We conclude this years Bike Devil Jukebox where we started with I Feel Speed by Love and Rockets. The sound and lyrics say it all. We hope that youve enjoyed the varied eclectic mix of Motorcycle Songs weve picked this year. Bike Devil wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday as we look forward to next year

Bike Devil Jukebox 2016

Love and Rockets: Motorcycle

Manic Street Preachers: Motorcycle Emptyness

The Cult: Born To Be Wild

Neil Young: Motorcycle Mama

Brigitte Bardot: Harley Davidson

Billy Idol: Summer Running

The Shangri-Las: The Leader Of The Pack

Julian Cope: East Easy Rider

Neil Young: Unknown Legend

Jimi Hendrix: Ezy Ryder

Love and Rockets: I Feel Speed

Motorcycle and me

Motorcycle set me free

The motorbike don’t go to fast

Just sets me free

Just you and me

You set me free

Just you and me

You set me high

High

I feel warm inside

On my motorcycle

The wind is all around

We are free

Me and the motorcycle

We

We are free

You set me high

