We conclude this years Bike Devil Jukebox where we started with I Feel Speed by Love and Rockets. The sound and lyrics say it all. We hope that youve enjoyed the varied eclectic mix of Motorcycle Songs weve picked this year. Bike Devil wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday as we look forward to next year
Bike Devil Jukebox 2016
Love and Rockets: Motorcycle
Manic Street Preachers: Motorcycle Emptyness
The Cult: Born To Be Wild
Neil Young: Motorcycle Mama
Brigitte Bardot: Harley Davidson
Billy Idol: Summer Running
The Shangri-Las: The Leader Of The Pack
Julian Cope: East Easy Rider
Neil Young: Unknown Legend
Jimi Hendrix: Ezy Ryder
Love and Rockets: I Feel Speed
Motorcycle and me
Motorcycle set me free
The motorbike don’t go to fast
Just sets me free
Just you and me
You set me free
Just you and me
You set me high
High
I feel warm inside
On my motorcycle
The wind is all around
We are free
Me and the motorcycle
We
We are free
You set me high