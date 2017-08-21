Bike Devil’s Cadwell Park Reviews

Bike Devil brings you all the team reviews from this weekemds BSB round:

MCE British Superbike Championship Positions (after eight rounds)

1 Shane Byrne (Ducati) 219pts

2 Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) 209

3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 193

4 Jason O’Halloran (Honda) 178

5 Josh Brookes (Yamaha) 167

6 Luke Mossey (Kawasaki) 161

7 Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) 156

Pirelli Superstock 1000 Championship standings (after nine rounds)

1 Danny Buchan (Kawasaki) 286pts

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki) 261

3 Michael Rutter (BMW) 190

4 Chrissy Rouse (BMW) 153.5

5 Mason Law (Kawasaki) 127

6 Adam Jenkinson (BMW) 112.5

11 Jordan Weaving (Briggs Equipment Kawasaki)

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race (15 laps)

1 Danny Buchan (Kawasaki)

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki)

3 Mason Law (Kawasaki)

4 Michael Rutter (Bathams/SMT Racing BMW)

5 Josh Elliott (BMW)

6 Adam Jenkinson (BMW)

Jake Dixon and the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team had an up and down day at Cadwell Park on Sunday with the 21-year old taking an excellent second place finish in the first MCE British Superbike Championship race before crashing out of the lead during the second.

The Ashby-resident signalled his intentions for race day right from the off as he was never outside of the top five during free practice and qualifying and, with a time of 1m26.458s, he duly qualified in a strong fourth place for Sunday’s opening 18-lap race around the undulating Lincolnshire circuit.

A good start saw him immediately slot into third and when Shane Byrne almost crashed in front of him a lap later, he was up into second. He wasn’t happy to stay there tough and took the lead off Leon Haslam two laps later, holding on until lap ten when his fellow-Kawasaki rider got back ahead.

For the remaining eight laps there was nothing between the leading two riders – indeed, the leading eight riders were only covered by 1.7s – and although he tried everything he could, Jake was unable to find a way back by Haslam. Nevertheless, he took a superb second place for another rostrum finish and was only 0.131s behind Haslam at the end of 18 hard fought laps.

Starting race two from fifth and the middle of the second row, Dixon completed the first lap in second behind pole position man Lee Jackson but on the fourth lap he moved ahead at Park Corner to lead for the first time. Positions remained the same for the next four and a half laps but towards the end of lap nine, Jake lost the front end through Hall Bends and crashed out, sadly bringing his strong day to an abrupt end.

The day’s results mean that Jake remains in seventh overall in the table but he’s closed the gap to sixth place and the final Showdown spot to just five points with a triple header next time out at Silverstone.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jordan Weaving qualified in an excellent eighth place on the Briggs Equipment Kawasaki for the Pirelli Superstock 1000 race and a good start saw him hold onto the same position at the completion of the first lap. The safety car came out for a number of laps shortly afterwards and when racing resumed, Jordan found himself pushed back to ninth.

By lap ten of the 15 laps this had become 11th although the South African was part of a six-rider battle for seventh place. With positions changing regularly, by the time of the chequered flag, Jordan had managed to reclaim a top ten placing and his efforts were rewarded with tenth place and another hard-earned six Championship points. However, runner-up Chrissy Rouse was later excluded from the results and so Jordan was promoted a place to ninth.

Jake Dixon: “I’ve had really good pace all weekend and felt comfortable leading in the first race so although Leon came by just after half race distance, I just tucked in behind. I tried to have a go on the last lap but fair play to Leon, he’s one of the most experienced riders around here and hard to beat so he kept the door closed everywhere.”

“I felt really good in the second race and felt like I had another gear to move up to if needed but I’d been experiencing chatter through Hall Bends regularly during the weekend and I think that was what led to the crash. It’s a real shame and has given me work to do at the next round but these things happen and the good thing is that, despite the crash, I’ve closed the gap to sixth place. The bike’s working well and I’m feeling good so we’ll bounce back stronger at Silverstone.”

Lee Hardy, Team Owner:”It’s been an up and down day in terms of results for Jake but we’re really happy with how it’s all gone in terms of his riding and a team perspective. His pace was good all weekend and he was strong straight out of the blocks in race one although like he says, Leon just had enough to keep everything covered. He used his head to take a good second though and was looking good in race two until the unfortunate crash which we still aren’t really sure what was caused by. Up until then, Jake was controlling the race really well but it’s just one of those things and the good news is that the Showdown is still very much all to play for. We’re only five points behind sixth place and not that far away from fourth either so with three races at Silverstone, we know what we have to do.”

“For Jordan, it was a really strong weekend and one we’re all really pleased with. Cadwell is a daunting place for anyone on a 1000cc bike for the first time but his pace was strong throughout practice and qualifying and he did a great job in the race to take another top ten finish. We’ve said all along that 2017 is a learning year and he’s doing exactly what we’ve asked of him, now firmly established inside the top ten. It was a really strong ride and one he should be very pleased with.”

Michael Rutter and the Bathams/SMT Racing team were back in Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship action at the weekend and although the Cadwell Park meeting proved to be a challenging affair, the Bridgnorth rider took a strong fourth place to maintain his third place overall in the Championship.

With mixed weather conditions during free practice and qualifying, Michael found himself towards the bottom end of the top ten in each session and with the solitary qualifying session held in damp, but drying, conditions, a time of 1m30.658s meant he started the race from the relatively unfamiliar position of tenth and the fourth row.

Sunday saw fine weather at the Lincolnshire venue and a trademark good start saw Michael and the BMW S1000RR complete the first of the 15 laps in sixth place. The safety car was deployed for a short period almost immediately with the race resuming on lap four and Michael wasted no time in moving up to fifth as he overhauled Alex Olsen.

Here he remained for the next few laps but at half race distance he was still only 1.7s behind then race leader Chrissy Rouse. With five laps to go, Luke Hedger pushed Michael back to sixth but the Aprilia rider crashed out shortly afterwards so Michael was back into fifth and this was the position he finished in to maintain his third place overall in the Championship table.

However, Rouse’s machine failed a post race technical inspection and he was subsequently excluded from the results, promoting Michael up to fourth and strengthening his third place overall in the Championship table.

Michael Rutter: “It was a tough weekend to be honest so to come away with fourth place feels really good and just reward for all of the team’s efforts. With it being my first time here in three years, I was on the back foot a bit and struggled during practice and qualifying whilst a number of riders had tested here earlier in the year which didn’t help matters. We were having a few little hiccups but had a good look at the bike after qualifying and the changes we made really helped with the handling of the bike. It was miles better in the race and although it was still backing in a bit to the corners, that was more me not getting the electronics quite right. I was pleased with fifth but to get promoted up to fourth was even better and it keeps the season ticking over nicely.”

Danny Buchan and the Morello Racing Kawasaki team took their ninth win of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship season on Sunday with the 2014 Champion taking the victory at Cadwell Park extending his lead at the top of the table to 25 points.

The Basildon rider set his stall out from the word go when he topped Friday’s free practice session by over a second from his closest rival and this was again the outcome in the single qualifying session. Indeed, a time of 1m28.411s on the Kawasaki ZX-10R gave Danny a more than healthy 1.086s advantage over second placed Chrissy Rouse and another pole position.

It was arch rival Richard Cooper that made the better start but it didn’t take Danny long to take the lead and he duly hit the front at Park Corner, leading Cooper by 0.787s at the end of the first lap. However, the safety car then came out for a period of three laps and on lap four, Danny got pushed back to third as both Cooper and Rouse found a way past.

With the fastest lap of the race next time round, the 24-year old moved back by Rouse for second but there was only half a second between the top three and positions changed regularly. Indeed, at half race distance, Danny was back up to second and only 0.057s behind Cooper. Rouse hit the front on lap eight with Danny in second and Cooper now third but this was when Danny decided to make his move.

With a series of quick laps, he extended his lead repeatedly and by lap 13 the gap to second placed Rouse had shot up to three seconds. Danny was able to control the race from there on in and he duly took the chequered flag by a commanding five seconds for his ninth win of the season.

Meanwhile, Fraser Rogers found the going a bit more difficult than his championship-leading team-mate and after qualifying in 11th place he started the race from the middle of the fourth row. A good start though saw him move up to seventh by the end of the first lap although Luke Hedger relegated him to eighth on lap five. Here he remained until lap ten when he was promoted back up the order to seventh as Alex Olsen slipped back.

Such was the closeness of the racing, Fraser was one of six riders disputing seventh spot and on lap 11 he found himself back down in ninth. However, Hedger crashed out at the chicane on lap 13 which promoted the Chippenham rider back up to eighth and this was the position in which he crossed the line to maintain his seventh position in the Championship table.

There was drama after the race though when runner-up Rouse was disqualified due to a technical infringement which promoted Cooper up to second and meant Danny’s title lead came down from 29 to points to 25. It did, however, move Fraser up to seventh in the final results.

Danny Buchan: “I’ve had good pace all weekend but it was quite an interesting race and I knew the other riders would try to make it difficult at the start. They got ahead of me and I was back in third as it all got a bit chaotic with all sorts of moves going on! Once I got back to the front though, I got my head down and utilised the clear track to string together a few laps in the 1m28s bracket. It all worked out perfectly in the final laps and it’s obviously great to get another win so on we go to the next round at Silverstone.”

Steve Buckenham, Team Owner: “Overall, it’s been another great weekend and with Danny winning yet again, we’ve extended our Championship lead. Rouse and Cooper were doing their best to slow the pace and Danny had to put in some corking overtaking manoeuvres to get by but once he was at the front he pulled the pin and ran out a comfortable winner. With Cooper in third it looked like our lead was up to 29 points and whilst Rouse’s disqualification was obviously the right thing to have happened, it worked against us as it put Richard back up to second!”

“We’re still leading by 25 points though so that’s the main thing and there’s only three rounds remaining so we’ll keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully everything will take care of itself. Fraser was unlucky in qualifying when a few spots of rain came at the wrong time for him and he had to start from 11th but whilst he’s disappointed with a seventh place finish, it’s another solid, consistent result so we’ll move on to Silverstone and look forward to another strong day there.”