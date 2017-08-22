British MotoGP

MotoGP hit Britain:

Fired up Tech3 duo primed for British GP battle

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 riders keenly await the round 12 fight at the iconic Silverstone circuit where they once again aim to duel with the leading MotoGP bikes. After finishing the Austrian round as the leading Yamaha rider and in 5th, Johann Zarco fully intends to take advantage of the flowing and high-speed nature of the British circuit to clinch the top independent honours on Sunday. Whilst Jonas Folger plans to bounce back and fight with his teammate for a top-five finish to continue the highly positive start to his MotoGP career. The action commences at 09:55 this Friday.

Johann Zarco

Championship: 6th – Points: 99

“Silverstone is a very fast track and I am happy to go there after the solid and rewarding weekend that we had in Austria. I have a high level of motivation again so my target is to fight with the top guys and to collect as many points as possible for the championship. In the past, I have been competitive at Silverstone in Moto2, so I hope I will feel good on my Yamaha MotoGP bike. I am sure that I will be confident and I aim to manage the tyres as well as I can in order to have a strong race and then finish close to the front.”