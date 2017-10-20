The Italian tyre brand celebrate their tenth BSB season in a year punctuated by an incredible ten different winners

19th October 2017– Pirelli reflect on their tenth season of one tyre supply to the MCE British Superbike Championship, in what can only be described as a classic year!

In a season that went right down to the final race and lap at Brands Hatch, no less than three riders were still in contention to take the coveted crown, in front of 58,000 cheering spectators. After three dramatic races it was local hero Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne who took his sixth BSB title from 2015 Champion Josh Brookes and eon Haslam; who came into the event 32 points in front.

For Pirelli one of the most visible benefits of the one-tyre solution has always been close, competitive racing, and with an incredible ten different winners from all six manufacturers alongside many ‘photo finish’ races, this was clearly in evidence this season. The outright pace has also continued to improve with new lap records at Brands Hatch, Snetterton and CadwellPark, three circuits that are all very different from one another.

This season has also seen several privateer teams take wins and witnessed the progression of young talent such as Jake Dixon and class rookie Bradley Ray.

The Superbike class teams have again had at their disposal two compounds of race Slick tyres for both front and rear plus full Rain and intermediate Wet tyres for the often varying British (and Dutch!) weather. With teams maximising their set-up time through practice, many riders were able to utilise the softer (SC0) Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike Slick rear tyre for good race long performance.

At the front end it was notable that Leon Haslam continued to favour the firmer SC2 front tyre, which he found gave him better support into the corners, whilst his title rivals Byrne and Brookes preferred the softer SC1 tyre.

In the varied and vibrant support classes; Pirelli National Superstock 600 and 1000, Dickies Supersport 600 and Ducati Tri-Options Cup, there was as ever some titanic battles through the pack, as riders got the very most out of their road legal, treaded Pirelli DIABLO™ Supercorsa SC tyres.

The Hel Performance Motostar British Championship (Moto3) remains an ‘open tyre’ competition and Pirelli took its second consecutive title, with the City Lifting squad taking a dominant 1-2 with Tom Booth-Amos and Jake Archer.

Pirelli are already looking forward to the 2018 BSB season as they continue their policy of production tyre supply to this exciting and successful series, which is followed around the world by race fans, manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers.

Pirelli UK Racing Manager Jason Griffiths summed up a successful year; “This has certainly been one of the most dramatic and unpredictable years of British Superbike competition we’ve seen in our ten years of being the sole supplier to the series. Our congratulations go to Shane Byrne and the PBM team on securing another title. This season really has demonstrated the level playing field provided by a ‘control tyre’ with the privateer TAG Yamaha team coming so close to winning the Championship, aided of course by a quality rider and well thought out series technical regulations.

We’ve witnessed lap records and close fought wins throughout the season, with riders able to choose from competitive solutions at each circuit. In the mixed conditions at Silverstone we noted that all six combinations of Slick, Rain and Wet tyres for front and rear were in use during one Superbike race, so there has been plenty of variety!

For the second year in succession Pirelli dominated the open tyre Motostar series, congratulations to Tom Booth-Amos on taking an incredible 19 race wins on his way to the title and to his City Lifting team as they took a well deserved 1-2 in the class!”