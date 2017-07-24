British Superbikes, Supersport & Superstock

British Superbike Championship positions (after six rounds)

1 Shane Byrne (Ducati) 190pts

2 Luke Mossey (Kawasaki) 161

3 Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) 159

4 Jason O’Halloran (Honda) 133

5 Josh Brookes (Yamaha) 129

6 Peter Hickman (BMW) 119

8 Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) 100

Dickies British Supersport Championship race one (10 laps)

1 Alastair Seeley (Spirit Moto2)*

2 Luke Stapleford (Triumph)*

3 Keith Farmer (Yamaha)

4 Joe Collier (SpeedUp Moto2)*

5 Matt Truelove (Yamaha)

6 Joe Francis (Yamaha)

18 Josh Daley (Josh Daley Kawasaki)

Dickies British Supersport Championship race two (18 laps)

1 Luke Stapleford (Triumph)*

2 Alastair Seeley (Spirit Moto2)*

3 Jack Kennedy (MV Agusta)

4 Keith Farmer (Yamaha)

5 Andrew Irwin (Kawasaki)

6 Joe Francis (Yamaha)

18 Josh Daley (Josh Daley Kawasaki)

Championship Positions (after six rounds)

1 Farmer 190pts

2 Irwin 164

3 Kennedy 157

4 Allingham 155

5 Mackenzie 150

6 Currie 137

22 Daley 8

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship positions (after seven rounds)

1 Danny Buchan (Kawasaki) 220pts

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki) 196

3 Michael Rutter (BMW) 148

4 Chrissy Rouse (BMW) 134.5

5 Mason Law (Kawasaki) 101

6 Luke Hedger (Aprilia) 94.5

10 Jordan Weaving (Briggs Equipment Kawasaki) 50

The podium tally continued to grow for Honda Racing as Dan Linfoot landed his all-new Fireblade on the podium during today’s opening MCE British Superbike Championship race at Brands Hatch – bringing the teams total to four podiums so far this season.

Race one was a dramatic affair and starting from the front row of the grid in third place, it was clear Linfoot meant business as the flag dropped. Keeping well within the front group, the Yorkshireman was in second place when the safety car was deployed on lap six following an incident on track.

As the race resumed Linfoot instantly made his move and launched into the lead, but with a chasing pack close behind battle commenced. Trading places with his BSB rivals the 29-year-old swapped between the lead and second place, and it was in the final stages when Shane Byrne took the lead at Surtees. With changing weather conditions the race was red flagged with two laps to go and Linfoot took his first podium of the season in second place.

Scoring the fastest lap in race one (1:25.490), Linfoot lined up in Pole position ahead of the second race of the day. However his race came to an early end on the fourth lap after losing the front of his CBR at Druids while running in third place. Linfoot remains tenth in the overall championship standings and is just one point away from ninth place.

On the other side of the garage it has been a mixed weekend for Jason O’Halloran, who leaves Brands Hatch with two solid seventh place finishes under his belt. Collecting all-important Showdown points, The O’Show has moved up in the championship standings and is now fourth overall, with just three rounds left (Thruxton, Cadwell Park and Silverstone) until the Showdown decider.

The Honda Racing team will now prepare for the seventh round of the BSB championship, which takes place at the fast Thruxton circuit in Hampshire on 4-6 August, while Linfoot and O’Halloran head to Japan to take part in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Well the weekend didn’t really turn out the way I wanted it to in the end. Race one was great, I scored my first podium of the season and felt really good with the Fireblade and my confidence was up. Also setting the fastest lap and starting from pole was positive, so we have that under our belts now. Race two, well there’s not much to say really, of course I am disappointed. I was trying to chase Josh and Shakey, they passed me and I tried to continue my pace and thought if these are the faster guys, I’ll settle here and keep my pace as much as I can. But as I entered Druids I lost the front and went down, I didn’t think I did anything massively different to what I had before, but it’s just one of those things. In hindsight maybe I shouldn’t have tried to push and just settled with fourth or fifth to get some more points, but hindsight is a wonderful thing! But onto Thruxton now, I’ve got the taste of the podium now, so will be keen to get back there soon.

Dan Linfoot / #4

It has been a tough weekend, I crashed early in FP2 and missed most of the session, so have struggled to gain momentum from there really. I have had three front-end crashes this week, with two at Cadwell during the test and then one again here, unfortunately when you go down three times in a week you lose a bit of confidence. So we have been working on the feeling to get my confidence back. In the second race I finished seventh again, but my race time was better, towards the end I started to close down on the two Kawasaki’s but I didn’t have enough tyre left to really push. When you’re having a tough weekend it’s key to gain points, which we have done and we’re now fourth in the standings – so you have to take the positives, sometimes you have good days and others are bad days, but you’ve got to take the positives and come back stronger, which I am sure we can do at Thruxton.

Jason O’Halloran / #22

It really has been a mixed weekend for us here at Brands Hatch; we had Dan on the podium in race one, taking his first podium of the year and showing his potential on the Fireblade. Race two was such a blow and I know of course he’s disappointed with crashing out, he had the Pole position, was riding strong and pushing with the lead group. But we have made progress there so we will continue to build and I am sure it won’t be the last time we see him on the podium this year! Jason, you know fair play to him. He came through from the fourth row in race one to finish seventh and in race two, if he’d had some more laps I know he would have been in with Mossey and Haslam. But it just goes to show how important the whole weekend is, he has been on the back-foot and we’ve struggled to capitalise from previous events and positions. We’re now looking forward to Thruxton, both Dan and Jason have gone well there in the past so hopefully it will come together for the whole team. In between that we have the Suzuka 8 Hours and I wish the guys good luck there and a safe trip.

Havier Beltran – Honda Racing team manager

Jake Dixon and the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team had a challenging and somewhat frustrating round six of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch with the Ashby resident taking a best finish of tenth from the two races.

The weekend started well for the 21-year old as he ran consistently in the top ten during the dry, free practice sessions but he struggled slightly in the damp qualifying session on Saturday afternoon and lined up in 13th and on the fifth row of the grid for Sunday’s opening 20-lap race.

He completed the first lap in 11th on the Kawasaki ZX-10R but by the time the safety car came out on lap five he’d been pushed back down to 13th. Such was the pace of the leading riders, making an overtaking manoeuvre proved to be difficult but Jake had fought his way up to 11th when the race ended prematurely due to rain, only 3.8s adrift of race winner Shane Byrne.

It meant he lined up for the second race later in the day in 13th on the grid once more and at the completion of the first lap around the 2.43-mile Grand Prix circuit, he was up into twelfth. By lap four, he’d moved up another spot to eleventh and when second placed Josh Brookes crashed out on lap nine, he was promoted up the order to tenth. His pace in the second half of the race was as quick as the riders in the podium positions but the time lost in the first half meant he had to settle for tenth and six points, the results seeing him slip back to eighth overall in the points table.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving had three races during the course of the weekend with the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship rider putting in three fine rides on the Briggs Equipment Kawasaki. Starting Saturday’s first race from 11th on the grid he ran inside the top ten throughout and was rewarded with a fine eighth place at the chequered flag.

He was battling hard for a similar position in the second encounter later in the day but got shuffled back to 11th at half race distance and with rain falling, the race was ended prematurely thus denying him the opportunity of climbing back into the top ten. It was solid points nevertheless and he wrapped up his weekend with another strong ride, this time taking his best result of the weekend with seventh in Sunday’s 16-lap race.

Jake Dixon: “It’s been a really tough weekend and we never really recovered from a technical issue we had in FP2 when I only managed four laps. I didn’t quite have the speed with the bike to allow me to fight in either race and in the beginning of each in particular it was really hard going. When the fuel load got lighter, I was as quick as anyone and in the second race I was the fastest rider on track at the end of the race so it’s been frustrating. It’s not the results we were hoping for so we need to go away and have a look at everything and make sure we come back stronger at the next round.”

Lee Hardy, Team Owner: “It’s been a bit of a tough day although at least we managed a top ten finish in the second race. We haven’t had a lot of wet track time with the Kawasaki so qualifying was a bit of a challenge but 13th wasn’t the end of the world and there were a few riders ahead of Jake on the grid who didn’t have as good a pace in the dry so we were reasonably confident for Sunday’s races. However, for some reason the bike wasn’t working at the beginning of the races, an issue we had at the beginning of the year. Something’s not quite right so we’ll check the bike over, look at the weight distribution and the like and get to the bottom of it as it’s clearly holding Jake back in the first half of the race.”

“Jordan had two really good rides on Saturday to score some good points and he did exactly what we asked of him. Two strong starts put him in a great position and all the changes we’d made to the bike worked and the only disappointment was when the second race got stopped early as he’d just made up three places. It was a good day though so it set him up nicely for Sunday’s third and final race and he ended his weekend on a high note with seventh place so we’re all delighted with his performances.”

The weekend started well as Josh qualified the Josh Daley Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R in 17th place after lapping the iconic 2.43-mile Grand Prix circuit in a time of 1m30.716s. It was one of his best qualifying performances of the year thus far but the dry weather of the morning had been replaced by rain come the afternoon’s 10-lap ‘Sprint’ race.

A good start to proceedings saw Josh complete the first lap in 15th place and the damp conditions saw him improve further still, moving up to 13th a lap later. As the race wore on, the circuit began to dry slightly and he found himself pushed back to 18th but part of a three-rider battle for 16th. He had to settle for 18th at the chequered flag but with three riders ahead of him not eligible for points, he picked up a point for 15th to add to his tally for the season.

The weather was dry for Sunday’s longer 18-lap ‘Feature’ race but on this occasion, Josh made a sluggish start and was down in 24th place after the opening lap. However, from that moment on he moved continually forward as he lapped quicker than what he had done in qualifying. He worked his way back up to 18th and although he was almost six seconds adrift of the rider in front of him, he closed the gap with each and every lap and eventually crossed the line just 0.775s behind 17th-placed Keenan Armstrong.

Josh Daley: “I’ve really enjoyed the races this weekend and was happy with my riding whilst picking up another Championship point was obviously pleasing. The first race was quite tricky due to the conditions but I kept out of trouble in the early stages. It was always going to be a bit of a gamble with tyres and as the track began to dry, I started to get a few slides but I was happy enough with the result.’

“I made a terrible start on Sunday and gave myself an awful lot of work to do and by the time I’d worked my way up to 18th I was in no-mans land. It’s quite difficult riding around on your own as your mind starts to wander and you end up thinking about all sorts of things but I could see Keenan in the distance and it gave me something to focus on. I had something to chase and managed to reel him in although I ultimately ran out of laps to get by him. Overall, I’ve had two good rides and I’m really looking forward now to heading over to Northern Ireland for the Ulster Grand Prix.”

The Morello Racing Kawasaki team resumed their Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship challenge at Brands Hatch at the weekend and although Danny Buchan wasn’t able to add to his tally of wins, two podiums from the three races ensured he still left the Kent venue as the title leader.

The Basildon rider qualified in second place for Saturday’s opening race just 0.074s behind pole setter Richard Cooper although a slightly sluggish start saw him back in fifth at the end of the first lap. He’d fought his way up to third when the red flag came out on lap nine due to an incident and with the race restarted over eight laps, he went on to finish third behind Cooper and Michael Rutter with less than a second covering the trio at the chequered flag.

It was a similar hard fought battle in the second race although this was also cut short from its intended 17 laps to 11 as rain began to fall. By that time, Danny was in second on the Kawasaki ZX-10R and well placed to mount an attack on Cooper as the race entered its closing stages. As it was, he had to settle for the runners-up spot with his lead cut slightly to 36 points.

Sunday again saw dry conditions for the Superstock competitors but although he made a good start, Danny appeared to be struggling in the early stages and dropped back to an unfamiliar sixth place. He regrouped and dug deep to get back up to fourth behind Rutter and Chrissy Rouse and although less than half a second covered the trio at the end of the 17 laps, Danny had to settle for fourth. Cooper won his third race of the weekend though to eat further into Danny’s lead.

Team-mate Fraser Rogers found the going slightly tough during practice and qualifying with the Chippenham rider lining up in tenth and on the fourth row for Saturday’s first race. He too made a slow getaway and dropped back to 13th but he regrouped and fought his way back up to seventh, scoring an identical result in the second race later in the day.

For Sunday’s 16-lap race, he started from the middle of the third row and although he dropped back to ninth at one stage, he battled all the way through the race to take his third seventh place of the weekend, also moving into the same position in the Championship table.

Danny Buchan: “I made a bit of a rubbish start in both of Saturday’s races and gave myself a lot of work to do whilst I wasn’t aggressive enough in the first few laps. In the second race I felt more comfortable and made good in-roads into Richard and passed him when his tyre went off. It’s a shame the race didn’t go the full distance as I felt confident of the race win but the rain clouds were looming and that’s the way racing goes sometimes. Sunday didn’t go to plan though and for some reason the bike felt totally different in the race than it had done in morning warm-up. The bike wouldn’t hold a line and fourth was the best I could do so with Richard winning all three races, we need to bounce back strongly at the next round.”

Fraser Rogers: “I’ve struggled all weekend to be honest with the set up of the bike and although we’re not a million miles away, it’s just a couple of clicks here and there that we need. Unfortunately, such is the pace of the series this year, those couple of clicks are what you need to run at the front. We’re all on lap record pace and whilst three sevenths isn’t the end of the world, I obviously want to be getting on the podium so I’m determined to be up there at Thruxton.”

Steve Buckenham, Team Owner: “Overall, it’s been a solid weekend and whilst we obviously want to win as much as possible, we’re realistic enough to know that’s not possible so when you can’t win, podiums are the next best thing. Danny had no sleep before Friday due to the birth of his first child but he got on with the job and secured two good podium positions in Saturday’s races although the bike wasn’t working how he wanted it to on Sunday.”

“You could see the bike wouldn’t hold its line so we’ll have a good look at things to identify what happened but at least we’re still leading the Championship. Fraser, like he said, struggled all weekend to find the elusive set-up he’s searching for despite the team constantly making changes to the bike. He’s carrying superb corner speed but losing out in other areas although he came away with three solid seventh place finishes so we’ll keep working hard and hopefully get him back amongst the podium positions sooner rather than later.”