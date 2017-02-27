Brits Dominate WSBk

Jonathan Rea marked another incredible milestone as the World Superbike champion chalked up his 40th career victory in the series by completing a majestic double at Phillip Island in Australia.

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R 22 laps

2. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R +0.042s

3. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10R +1.050s

4. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 +1.082s

5. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR +3.002s

6. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati 1199R +3.320s

7. Jordi Torres ESP Althea BMW S1000RR +8.725s

8. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 +12.135s

9. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 +12.180s

10. Randy Krummenacher SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R +12.439s

11. Nicky Hayden USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +19.344s

12. Markus Reiterberger GER Althea BMW S1000RR +21.336s

13. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R +24.866s

14. Alex de Angelis SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10R +24.902s

15. Stefan Bradl GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 +28.936s

16. Riccardo Russo ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 +39.404s

17. Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R +42.941s

18. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10R +48.043s

Did not finish

Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1199R

Josh Brookes AUS ER Motorsports Yamaha YZF-R1

Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4

Rea, who narrowly won the opening race after a final-lap showdown with Ducati rival Chaz Davies on Saturday, was pushed all the way by the dogged Welshman again in race two, but the Ulster rider prevailed by only 0.025s to seal a brilliant brace on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR.

The 30-year-old has joined an exclusive club of World Superbike winners, with only racing legends Carl Fogarty, Troy Bayliss and Noriyuki Haga winning more than 40 races in the chequered history of the championship. It was a dream weekend for back-to-back champion Rea, who shattered the pole lap record on Saturday before showing his fighting qualities with two battling triumphs at the iconic course near Melbourne. Rea, who celebrated with fans holding Ulster flags and banners after race two, said: “Phillip Island was really rewarding and to win two last lap battles here means a lot because it is a such a hard track to lead from the front on. “Whilst that 40th career victory means a lot it is more important to put a good score on the board for round one. “There was not only one area where we found some pace in the winter tests; we generally just polished the bike. Nothing magic happened but I feel good about this bike. The way things have changed a little bit have suited me,” added Rea. “I can ride less on the limit and we have more tyre left to fight with at the end of races, compared to last year.” Marco Melandri, who slid out of the first race on the Aruba.it Ducati, joined Rea and Davies on the podium as the Italian finished only two tenths in arrears. Alex Lowes completed an impressive weekend on the Pata Yamaha with another fine ride to fourth place, while Northern Ireland’s Eugene Laverty – who hit the front in the early stages – took 10th place on the Milwaukee Aprilia as the Toome man continues to work hard on the set-up of the RSV4. Rea, who is gunning for a record third world crown this year, leads the championship with a perfect total of 50 points after round one from Davies (40pts), with Tom Sykes (Kawasaki) – sixth in race two – in third place tied on 26 points with Lowes.

The Australian Round of the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship has drawn to a close with the second race of the weekend at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. Stefan Bradl has finished the race in fifteenth place, while his Red Bull Honda World Superbike team mate Nicky Hayden crashed out of the race on lap nine.

From fifteenth place on the grid, Bradl managed to move up several places and was eleventh by the end of lap ten. He then maintained his position for four more laps while leading a four-way pack and was fifteenth at the chequered flag.

After launching from twelfth place, Hayden was able to maintain his position and spent the first part of the race in the fight for tenth. After setting his fastest time, on lap nine the 35-year-old American tucked the front at turn ten and crashed: despite remounting his Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 and returning to the track, Hayden could not continue the race.

The second round of the season will take place in a fortnight’s time at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

Stefan Bradl 6

15th

My start today was a little worse than yesterday: the start itself was not so bad actually, but I got a bad line in turn one and, obviously, that carried over in turn two. This meant that the advantage I got at the start was gone already and I dropped back a couple of places. We made some changes to the bike prior to the race especially at the front, which turned out to be a positive step. Unfortunately, whilst the entry corner was good and I could be aggressive on the brakes, we were lacking on corner exit. We’re also too hard on the tyres at the moment and this meant that by the end of the race I could not keep the pace. At least, I could stay within the second group and learn a lot. All in all, it was not an easy weekend but I’m sure we will be able to improve for Thailand.

– Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team

Nicky Hayden 69

DNF

We made some changes in order to look after the tyres a bit more, especially with the hotter conditions of today, and it was a bit better on the gas but also a bit worse on the brakes. I didn’t get the same good start as yesterday, but I didn’t feel too bad. I set my fastest lap of the race and was improving my splits while trying to stay with the second group, but I over pushed down into Lukey Heights and came off the bike. Obviously I cannot say I’m happy with the results and with the weekend in general: today I tried my best and rode as hard as I could, but it didn’t go to plan. We’ll try to turn things around for Thailand.

– Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team

Pieter Breddels

We tried a different approach today especially with the electronics, in order to make the power delivery a bit softer and get some more life out of the tyres. Nicky was running at a good pace and wasn’t looking too bad: he was doing quite good lap times but at the same time he was pushing really hard and that led to the crash. It was not a big one and he tried to stay out for a couple of more laps, but then he had to retire from the race. Stefan rode well and was able to fight with the second group but he was unable to maintain the pace in the final laps. We made a step forward from yesterday with him, although it was not as big as we’d hoped. With the information we got from this weekend we have made a plan for Thailand and I’m confident we will be able to make a big difference there.

– Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team