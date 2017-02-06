BSB 2017 News

After much success with the Kawasaki brand over recent years – including winning the National Superstock title in 2015 – the Morello Racing Kawasaki team will receive full Team Green support for the upcoming 2017 season.

Competing in both the National and Junior Superstock class, Morello Racing Kawasaki will be looking to continue the run of production-based success that Kawasaki have had over the past few years.

Recent signing, Davey Todd, will campaign the Ninja ZX-6R in this class and in the Superstock 1000 class, it will be 2014 Champion, Danny Buchan aboard the all-new Ninja ZX-10RR and top Kawasaki finished in 2016, Fraser Rogers.

Team Principal, Steve Buckenham, said: “We’ve enjoyed lots of success with Kawasaki over the past few years and I am pleased this has been recognised as we are promoted to Team Green support. I am really pleased with our rider line-up for this season, and there is no reason why we can’t win both Superstock Championships.”

Senior Racing Co-ordinator for Kawasaki Motors UK, Ross Burridge, said: “With the new Ninja ZX-10RR arriving, there is no denying the importance of the Superstock class to us as a Manufacturer. After a tough season in 2016 in this class, we really want to hit the ground running in 2017, and I feel Steve and his team are perfect for the job. We really appreciate what they have done for us over the past two years, so to be able to include them as part of Team Green moving forward is fully justified. I wish them the best of luck for the season ahead.”

The first round of the 2017 season takes place at Donington Park on March 30/April 2. For more information, visit: www.britishsuperbike.com

Getting your hands on your favourite Kawasaki – including the brand-new Z900, Z650 and Ninja 650 – may be easier than you think with the latest Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance offers announced by Kawasaki Motors UK.

With a range of HP and PCP offers available, customers can tailor the offer that suits them by logging onto www.kawasaki-kalculator.co.uk and selecting their chosen model, accessories and available deposit to determine the monthly repayments. They can then send their final choice direct to their local dealer or simply print it out and take it to the dealer themselves.

Sales Manager for Kawasaki UK, Craig Watson, said: “We like to make things as easy as possible when looking into finance options – buying a bike should be a positive and exciting experience. We’ve added the latest machines to our finance packages – including the new Z900, Ninja 650 and Z650 as we know they’ll be popular choices for riders.”