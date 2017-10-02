BSB – Assen

Sylvain Guintoli has secured the new Suzuki GSX-R1000 its maiden BSB victory as Leon Haslam moved clear at the top of the standings.

In a race weekend which promised the big BSB stars to shine, Assen’s race two delivered with an frantic fight between the biggest names in the championship. Guintoli grabbed his first win of the year, and the new Suzuki’s maiden victory, ahead of Josh Brookes on the Anvil Hire Yamaha and championship leader Haslam in third.

With Guintoli triumphing, Brookes’s runner-up spot sees him keep hold of second place in the BSB championship trailing Haslam by 32 points heading to the triple-header season finale at Brands Hatch.

Ellison held on to fourth place to demote defending BSB champion Byrne to fifth place which means he stays third in the riders’ standings and 33 points behind Haslam.

Behind the front five BSB Showdown contender Peter Hickman held off Jake Dixon, Christian Iddon and Dan Linfoot for sixth place as Bradley Ray rounded out the top ten further back.

John Hopkins secured 11th for Moto Rapido Ducati with Honda’s Jason O’Halloran now out of the running for the title after finishing a lowly 13th place. Glenn Irwin and Michael Laverty rounded out the points places.

BSB race two results from Assen:

1. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 18 laps, 29m 19.632s

2. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.589s

3. Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.873s

4. James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.315s

5. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +1.410s

6. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +7.605s

7. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10RR +9.221s

8. Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +9.450s

9. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +9.502s

10. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +15.012s