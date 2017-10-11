BSB Finale

Honda Racing aiming to finish 2017 on a high

This weekend the final round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship takes place at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit in Kent, which will see the title decided over three races. Honda Racing with riders Dan Linfoot and Jason O’Halloran will be looking to finish the year on a high, in a season which has seen the team already collect a haul of silverware, as well as two race wins for the all-new 2017 Fireblade.

Jason O’Halloran enters the weekend sixth in the Showdown standings and although mathematically the title is not achievable for the Aussie, there are still plenty of points up for grabs to elevate him higher in the championship standings. With three podiums under his belt so far this season, The O’Show is keen to add more to his tally with a strong finish to the 2017 BSB season.

Meanwhile team-mate Dan Linfoot, is hoping to return to his winning ways, after taking race wins at Silverstone and also Oulton Park last month. The Honda rider is looking for a strong finish to the year, as well as adding more podiums and wins to those he has already collected aboard the all-new Fireblade, after what has been a season of highs and lows for the 29-year old.

The final round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship gets underway on Friday 13 October and racing starts on Saturday 14th with race one, and the final two races taking place on Sunday 15 October.

Well it’s the final round this weekend and I’m looking forward to it, Brands Hatch is always a great show, but the finale is no exception with the championship being decided, everyone gets really into it and it’s great to be a part of it. For me there’s no extra pressure as I am outside of the top-six, so it will be business as usual and I will aim to be as strong as I can in all three races. The conditions this time of year can be mixed, but I have shown that I can win come rain or shine, so I’m happy whatever the weather decides to give us across the weekend. I know I can be strong at Brands, we had a podium there last time in July, so I’m confident with the race setting we have for the track. Everyone wants to finish this weekend and the season on a high, so there will be some on-track battles, but we’ll give it our all and hopefully grab a few more podiums and it would be nice to round the season off with another win, or three!

Dan Linfoot / #4

I can’t wait to get going this weekend; it’s the last race of the year so it’s important for us to finish on a high note. We’re sixth in the championship and there’s 75 points up for grabs, so if we have a solid weekend and maybe others don’t, we could move up into third or fourth place, so that’s the main target for the weekend, move up the championship order and finish the season on a positive note. The last few rounds have been frustrating, due to some circumstances but this weekend we’ll be back to 100% and that we can be in a strong place. I always enjoy racing at Brands, the last round is always exciting with fans getting into it and all the riders fighting for the last few points. So it’s best foot forward and I’m sure we can finish on a high with three good race results.

Jason O’Halloran / #22

Well firstly, how quickly has this season gone? I can’t believe we’re now coming into the final round! We’ve experienced a lot of highs and lows this season and coming into the final round, it would be good to finish on a high. We have Jason in the Showdown and although mathematically he can’t take the title, he can move up in the standings, so that’s the aim for him this weekend – three solid races and move higher in the championship. For Dan, the goal is the same, finish strong and on a high. He’s got the two race wins under his belt and he had a podium at Brands last time in the summer, so I know he’s capable and he’s definitely got the bit between his teeth to get another race win. This year the boys have collected three-third places, one-second place and two race wins, so we will be chasing podiums and hopefully a win or two this weekend, to really finish the year on a high.

Havier Beltran – Honda Racing team manager

Standings

Pos Rider Number Points

Constructor

1 Leon HASLAM 91 612

Kawasaki

2 Josh BROOKES 25 580

Yamaha

3 Shane BYRNE 67 579

Ducati

4 Jake DIXON 27 558

Kawasaki

5 Peter HICKMAN 60 549

BMW

6 Jason O’HALLORAN

22 526

Honda

7 Christian IDDON 24 187

BMW

8 James ELLISON 77 185

Yamaha

9 Luke MOSSEY 12 180

Kawasaki

10 Dan LINFOOT

4 147

Honda