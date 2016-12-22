BSB News and 2017 Dates

Former Bike Devil rider and double British Supersport champion Stuart Easton has announced his retirement from racing, after a career in the British Championship spanning 18 years.

‘Ratboy’ has celebrated British Supersport Championship titles in 2002 and most recently in 2013 after a ferocious battle with Alastair Seeley. Easton from Hawick, has lined up in 260 British Championship races, winning 28 and has claimed a further 25 MCE BSB podium finishes during his career after overcoming potentially career-ending injuries to return to the top step of the podium.

Speaking on the decision Stuart said: “I would just like to say thank you to everyone for all of the messages and well wishes. I also would like to thank everyone who has made all of the achievements during my career possible and have supported my racing. That includes all of the fans, sponsors, teams, and of course the marshals and medics who have looked after me a few times too!”

Stuart Higgs commented: “Stuart has been an established part of the British Championship. On his day he was one of the most immaculate riders around emulating his fellow Scot, the much missed Steve Hislop. His recovery from life and career-threatening injuries demonstrated a toughness often hidden by his introvert personality and his two British Supersport Championship crowns were thoroughly deserved. Good luck for the future Ratboy!”

2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship provisional calendar:

31 March – 2 April Donington Park GP

15 – 17 April Brands Hatch Indy*

29 April – 1 May Oulton Park*

16 – 18 June Knockhill

30 June – 2 July Snetterton 300

21 – 23 July Brands Hatch GP

4 – 6 August Thruxton

18 – 20 August Cadwell Park

8 – 10 September Silverstone GP

15 – 17 September Oulton Park

29 September – 1 October Assen

13 – 15 October Brands Hatch GP