BSB Oulton Park

BSB heads back to Cheshire this weekend

Leon Haslam currently leads the championship on 86 points followed by Mossey (81), Christian Iddon, Josh Brookes (48), Peter Hickman (37) and Glenn Irwin (36).

Haslam also has the most podium credits (14), followed by Mossey (13), Iddon (5), Brookes (3) and Irwin (1).

Nine riders have so far score points in every race held in 2017.

Oulton Park was the only circuit in 2016 when Shane Byrne failed to record at least one podium.

The current Oulton Park lap record is held by Brookes at 1’34.483s (102.057mph), set in 2015.

Byrne has set the fastest ever lap recorded at Oulton Park with a time of 1’33.933s during qualifying in September 2016.

The ideal lap, from September last year, was 1’33.710s.

The fastest sectors were recorded by Byrne (23.098s, sector 1), Tommy Bridewell (26.468s, sector 2), Leon Haslam (18.394s, sector 3 and 25.750s, sector 4).

Ryuichi Kiyonari has the most wins at Oulton (12) followed by Byrne (10), Steve Hislop (7), Haslam (5), Tommy Hill (5) and John Reynolds (5).

Byrne (30) has taken the most podiums at Oulton Park followed by Reynolds (23), Brookes (22), Michael Rutter (15), Kiyonari and James Ellison (both 14).

Haslam won four out of the five races held at Oulton Park in 2016.

Michael Laverty has only taken one BSB podium at Oulton Park – a win in 2010.

Only one of Ellison’s 14 BSB wins has come at Oulton Park (in 2013).

Sylvain Guintoli took two third places on his Oulton Park debut in 2009.

Three of Dan Linfoot’s 11 BSB podiums have come at Oulton Park.

Suzuki’s last win at Oulton Park came in 2013 with Brookes.

Ducati’s last win at Oulton Park came in 2008 with Byrne

