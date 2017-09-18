BSB: Oulton Park Reviews

Bike Devil brings you all the action from British Superbikes, Supersport and Superstock:

Race one – 15 laps

Pos Rider Number Time

Constructor

1 Leon HASLAM 91 25:08.727

Kawasaki

2 John HOPKINS 21 +0.314

Ducati

3 Josh BROOKES 25 +9.690

Yamaha

4 Jake DIXON 27 +11.464

Kawasaki

5 James ELLISON 77 +12.369

Yamaha

6 Michael LAVERTY 7 +12.630

Yamaha

7 Bradley RAY 28 +18.370

Suzuki

8 Peter HICKMAN 60 +19.903

BMW

9 Shane BYRNE 67 +20.497

Ducati

10 Jason O’HALLORAN

22 +20.758

Honda

DNF Dan LINFOOT

4 DNF

Honda

Race two – 18 laps

Pos Rider Number Time

Constructor

1 Dan LINFOOT

4 28:54.097

Honda

2 Leon HASLAM 91 +0.054

Kawasaki

3 Bradley RAY 28 +0.114

Suzuki

4 Peter HICKMAN 60 +1.514

BMW

5 Josh BROOKES 25 +1.730

Yamaha

6 Jake DIXON 27 +3.265

Kawasaki

7 Shane BYRNE 67 +4.062

Ducati

8 Jason O’HALLORAN

22 +4.067

Honda

9 Christian IDDON 24 +12.554

BMW

10 James ELLISON 77 +18.395

Yamaha

Standings

Pos Rider Number Points

Constructor

1 Leon HASLAM 91 571

Kawasaki

2 Josh BROOKES 25 549

Yamaha

3 Shane BYRNE 67 548

Ducati

4 Jake DIXON 27 541

Kawasaki

5 Peter HICKMAN 60 530

BMW

6 Jason O’HALLORAN

22 517

Honda

7 Christian IDDON 24 179

BMW

8 Luke MOSSEY 12 176

Kawasaki

9 James ELLISON 77 156

Yamaha

10 Dan LINFOOT

4 135

Honda

Honda Racing’s Dan Linfoot took his second MCE British Superbike victory today at Oulton Park, Cheshire, the first of three Showdown rounds that will see the 2017 season conclude at Brands Hatch.

The first race of the day saw wet conditions at the 2.692mile circuit, where Dan Linfoot continued to show his top form after taking the lead of the race from the start. While battles were waged behind for track position, Linfoot increased his lead aboard the all-new Fireblade to around ten seconds.

While others were struggling to maintain pace in the wet conditions, Linfoot continued to maintain his lead for the majority of the race. Unfortunately, in the closing stages of the race Linfoot experienced an engine issue that forced him to retire.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jason O’Halloran, who had started from 12th, was able to steadily make his way through the field to take the chequered flag in tenth.

As conditions improved throughout the day, the track was declared dry for the second race, which saw Linfoot and The O’Show starting from sixth and 11th respectively.

Another blistering start saw Linfoot immediately in the mix with the front runners, as he moved into second position. Battling hard throughout the race with Leon Haslam and Jake Dixon, the three riders traded top-three positions over the 18 laps.

With only one lap to go, Linfoot was sitting second and keen to add another British Superbike victory to his name. Biding his time the Yorkshireman picked the perfect moment to make his way past Haslam, with only a few corners to go. The expertly executed overtake was the perfect end to a dramatic race where Linfoot was able to claim another victory for the all-new Fireblade.

Team-mate O’Halloran was consistently quick throughout the race, but with tight-knit racing throughout the field the Aussie made the most of the conditions and found his way through the pack. After starting the race from 11th, O’Halloran crossed the line eighth.

The second of the showdown rounds will see the British Superbike paddock head to its one overseas race at the TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands (30 Sep – 01 Oct).

I am absolutely made up with the last race win, I have now taken a race in the wet and also in the dry, so I have shown that I do have the potential. I was upset after the opening race, so the final win was from the heart. I went into the race wanting to win and wanting to put everything right after the first race. The Fireblade has made a huge step forward these last few rounds and sometimes I haven’t had the best of luck, but I think that’s starting to turn now. I am excited for the next few rounds and I was aiming to get on the podium as much as I could towards the end of the season, but I never quite thought I’d end up with two race wins, so that’s a bonus. I’m so happy for the lads, they work so hard for me each weekend and it’s great to finally repay them with some silverware!

Dan Linfoot / #4

It’s not been the most ideal weekend for us. I finished race one tenth, it was wet and I struggled a lot with feeling and couldn’t find the grip I wanted or needed with the Fireblade. We started to get stronger towards the end of the race, but it wasn’t enough at that point. Race two, we started back on the fourth row and I got caught out with the damp track and the one line in some areas. It was tough to get past some of the guys and I lost about four seconds on the second and third laps. We finished about 4.5 seconds off Dan in the lead. Our pace was good and strong throughout the race, but loosing that bunch of time at the start just put us on the back foot a little. Huge congratulations to Dan and his side of the garage, they have done a great job! I am now looking forward to getting to Assen and making our way up the pack and hopefully scoring a few podiums.

Jason O’Halloran / #22

I am so pleased for Dan, it was a mixed weekend with the result in race one, he was leading in the rain and it was such a shame with what happened. Then to have the fantastic result he did in the dry, it just shows the potential he has. He’s outside the Showdown, but he’s prepared to push and push to get results and that is what develops and makes a champion. I’m really feeling for Jason, he had a big crash in qualifying and knocked himself about a bit so was on the back foot going into today. He had the pace in race two and at times was running quicker than the guys in front, but he wasn’t able to progress. We will debrief this weekend and work out where we can improve. We’re going to be on a roll heading to Assen, they both love Assen and if we can continue with this pace we will have a fantastic end to the season to finish it all off.

Havier Beltran – Honda Racing team manager

The opening Showdown round at Oulton Park brought mixed results for the two Ducati teams. Moto Rapido celebrated John ‘Hopper’ Hopkin’s best finish of the season to date, while poor visibility for Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne during Race 1 and a mistake in race 2 hampered his title challenge in both races.

Race 1

John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins scored his best result of the season to date for his Moto Rapido Ducati team during Race 1 at Oulton Park after battling Leon Haslam for the race win.

Hopper had lined up for the wet race 6th on the grid, but initially lost a position on his opening lap. But by a third race distance Hopper was already up into 3rd position behind Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) and Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW), posting consecutive fastest laps of the race on Laps 7 and 8.

On the next lap Iddon crashed out, promoting Hopper to 2nd and Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) to 3rd. Haslam went on to pass on Hopper for 2nd but Hopper did not let Haslam escape, sticking with the Kawasaki rider as the race entered its final phase.

Linfoot had now built up a sizeable lead but retired on Lap 15 after an engine failure. This meant the fight between Haslam and Hopper was now for the race win. But before Hopper could challenge Haslam the race was Red Flagged, with Linfoot’s bike having caused track contamination between Island Bend and Shell Oils Corner. The premature end to the race denied Hopper a shot at victory but did result in a season-best 2nd place position.

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne’s start to the Showdown didn’t go to plan for the Be Wiser Ducati rider. Shakey was happy with his P2 front row qualifying position and went on to start the race at the front of the pack after pole-sitter Jake Dixon (RAF Regular and Reserves) damaged his bike during the morning Warm Up session and had to start from pit lane.

Unfortunately, Shakey’s race was hampered by poor vision and he dropped positions as it worsened, crossing the chequered flag in 9th position.

His Be Wiser Ducati teammate Glenn Irwin, who won his maiden British Superbike victory at the last round at Silverstone, had failed to make it through to the final qualifying session yesterday and started from 13th. But despite gaining 4 positions on his opening lap, Irwin eventually brought his Panigale home less than a second behind Shakey and finished in 11th.

Race 2

With visibility issues hampering Shakey’s opening Race 1 lap times at Oulton Park, the Be Wiser Ducati rider started Race 2 during the opening Showdown round from the back of the 4th row in 12th position.

Shakey made progress throughout the race and was able to pass James Ellison (McAms Yamaha) for 6th after the rider had an issue on Lap 9. On the next lap Shakey then put a move on Christian Iddon to take 5th. He then had space in front of him as went on to chase down the leading pack of Leon Haslam, Dan Linfoot, Jake Dixon and Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) taking almost a second out of the group on his first lap chasing the group down. But Shakey clipped the kerb at Britten’s on Lap 15, losing of couple of places to Josh Brookes (Anvil Tag Hire Yamaha) and Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW), going on to finish his race in that 7th place position.

Glenn Irwin started just behind Shakey in 13th but lost a couple of positions at the start. By two thirds race distance he was ahead of Jakub Smrz (Lloyd Jones/PR Racing) in 12th, but only 0.171s behind Sylvain Guintoli as he chased down the Bennetts Suzuki rider. Irwin ran off track briefly but was able to hold on to his position to finish the race in 12th just ahead of Smrz.

Hopper had lined up on the front row in 3rd after posting impressive laps times during Race 1. The American was swamped as the field entered Old Hall Corner for the first time and down to 5th. He made an early move on Iddon to take 4th but ran wide at Shell Oils Corner and lost the place. Hopper was looking comfortable in 5th as he prepared to retake the position, but on Lap 4 lost the front of his bike at Britten’s chicane ending his race early.

Shakey leaves Oulton Park 3rd in the British Superbikes Championship, a single point behind Brookes and 23 points behind new leader Haslam.

John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati #21) – Race 1, 2nd

I was having some serious visibility issues and kept having to rub my visor. It was just the track being a little bit dirty. It was just in a battle around the guys I was with. It was a battle with Iddon and he unfortunately went down. And then it was a battle with Leon. But I just wanted to ride my own race, get my head down. I just want to thank the Moto Rapido Ducati guys so much. It’s nice to finally get on the podium and give the guys the results they deserve.”

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati #67) – Race 1, 9th – Race 2, 7th

“It’s a bit difficult to find the words at the moment and after having three poor rounds, I was feeling really positive coming into Oulton, especially after finishing first and second here in May. This was the part of the season I was looking forward to the most and where the real stuff was going to start but Friday was a disaster ending the day over a second off the pace. Fair play to Giovanni and the team though, they turned the bike around for qualifying and it was only my mistake that cost us pole. We had a wet warm up on Sunday but I was quick and thought to myself ‘I’m up for this’ but after about three laps of the race, I was really struggling to see.

I don’t know if there was some fuel vapour in the air but I couldn’t see a thing and when I saw 10 laps to go on my pit board, my heart sank. I tried everything to clear the visor but ended up 9th, whilst a poor lap time gave me a rubbish grid position for Race 2. I knew what I needed to do and got my head down to reel the boys in, but although I was giving 120% they weren’t coming back quickly enough. And when you try hard like that, you end up making mistakes which is what I did, clipping the kerb at Britten’s for example. I’m not even going to look at the points table but all I know is that things can change quickly in bike racing and this is far from over.”

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati #2) – Race 1, 11th – Race 2, 12th

“I’m struggling from the crash [at Knockhill] It’s going to take time to get back to where I was. It’s such a positive weekend with the news that I’m staying for next year but that wasn’t a cool way to back it up. It’s not a reflection of what I can do but I don’t need to say it because I’ve put it on paper what I can do. But I need to regroup for Assen.”

Danny Buchan maintained his lead in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at the weekend with the Morello Racing Kawasaki rider sharing first and second place finishes at Oulton Park with his main rival Richard Cooper. With the gap between the duo staying at 15 points, the 2014 Champion now needs to finish fifth at the final round at Brands Hatch next month to wrap up the title.

The 24-year old‘s weekend started perfectly with the fastest time in both of Friday’s free practice sessions and the Basildon rider carried that form into qualifying on Saturday where he sealed pole position on a drying track with a time 0.818s quicker than Cooper. A crash for team-mate Fraser Rogers in free practice and again in qualifying though left him with work to do though as he found himself back in 11th on the grid for Saturday’s opening 14-lap race.

A perfect start for Danny on the Kawasaki ZX-10R saw him grab the lead off the line but Cooper went with him and there was never more than a tenth of a second between the duo for the first half of the race. However, on lap nine, Danny slipped back to second as Cooper moved ahead at Old Hall and he then ran onto the grass exiting Shell Oils corner, which put him over a second behind. He set the fastest lap of the race as he tried to reel Cooper back in but had to be content with second place at the chequered flag, 0.527s behind Cooper.

The second race was cut to 11 laps and was held on a damp but drying track and although Cooper took an initial lead on the opening lap, Danny moved ahead at the final corner to take over at the front. For the first half of the race, there was never more than half a second between the pairing but the combination of his own fast laps and a good run through the backmarkers meant Danny stormed home for a convincing 6.3s win.

Meanwhile, Fraser dropped back to 13th on lap two of Saturday’s race but soon got back into his stride and slowly moved forward, eventually moving up the field to ninth, which put him on the third row of the grid for Sunday’s race. He slipped back to 11th on the opening lap and although it was tight between the top 12 riders, he wasn’t able to climb any higher so finished in 11th, albeit just 1.5s off eighth.

Danny Buchan: “I shot myself in the foot in the first race when I ran onto the grass as up until then I felt really comfortable. I was literally only a couple of inches over the white line but it was my own mistake and although I managed to claw back some of the gap, I couldn’t get any closer. The second race was equally difficult and Richard kept me honest throughout. The mixed conditions played into my hands a bit and the bike was absolutely faultless so I can’t thank the team enough. It’s down to the last race now and with Richard being the class rider that he is, I’m expecting another tough battle.”

Fraser Rogers: “It was a tough weekend to begin with as a crash in both free practice and qualifying really put me on the back foot and a long way back on the grid. I was relieved to see the chequered flag and get a result on Saturday so with some data under our belt, I felt in a lot better position for Sunday’s race. It was very tricky in the mixed conditions and it took me a while to get going, longer than I would have liked and although I was quick at the end of the race, I had too much ground to make up. I’m still seventh overall though so will be looking to end the season on a high.”

Steve Buckenham, Team Owner: “Overall, it’s been a good weekend and it’s fitting that the championship will be decided at the final round as both Danny and Richard have pretty much matched each other all year long. Both of them want to be champion which is why every race has been incredibly hard fought with neither of them giving an inch! With Richard winning on Saturday, it brought the gap down to ten points but Danny reacted superbly and put in a brilliant ride on Sunday to get it back to 15. We still need to finish fifth at the final round to get the job done but we have every confidence in Danny bringing the title home.”

The final round of the series takes place at Brands Hatch, Kent on October 13-15.

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race two (14 laps)

1 Danny Buchan (Morello Racing Kawasaki)

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki)

3 Josh Elliott (BMW)

4 Luke Hedger (Aprilia)

5 Jordan Weaving (Kawasaki)

6 James Rispoli (Kawasaki)

11 Fraser Rogers (Morello Racing Kawasaki)

Championship standings (after eleven rounds)

1 Buchan 342pts

2 Cooper 327

3 Rutter 225

4 Rouse 193.5

5 Law 144

6 Jenkinson 140.5

Having spent the last few seasons in the Supersport 600cc category, Josh Daley made the move up to the Pirelli National Superstock 1000cc Championship at Oulton Park at the weekend and, despite difficult weather conditions, the Wigan rider made an encouraging debut in the class as he recorded 23rd and 29th place finishes in the two races.

The 21-year old was having his first ever outing on a 1000cc machine and his learning curve wasn’t aided by the weather during Friday’s free practice sessions, his best time of 1m44.905s placing him 34th. However, Saturday saw a lot better conditions and, having qualified in 28th place, he lined up for Saturday’s 14-lap race with good, clear weather all round the 2.69-mile Cheshire circuit.

With a full grid of 36 experienced riders, it was certainly a baptism of fire for Josh on the Kawasaki ZX-10R but he got quicker and quicker as the race wore on, setting a succession of personal best laps towards the end of the race. Indeed, his quickest lap of 1m42.090s showed how he was getting to grips with the 1000cc machine and he was rewarded with 29th place at the chequered flag.

A full race distance now under his belt, Josh was more relaxed for Sunday’s race, held over the shorter distance of 11 laps but it was again tricky as the race started on a damp but drying circuit. Some parts of the undulating course were wetter than others so Josh opted for wet tyres which proved to be a wise choice in the early stages as he moved up to a fine 18th place on lap three. However, as the race wore on, the track dried up more and more which worked against Josh as his lap times increased but he kept plugging away to take a solid 23rd place which was a fine effort given the conditions.

Josh Daley: “It hasn’t been the easiest of weekends to make my debut in the Superstock 1000cc category especially as I’d never even sat on the bike before Friday’s FP1 session compared to a field of riders who’d been on their bikes all year! It was a massive learning curve and with the extra power the immediate thing I noticed was that the bike just wanted to wheelie everywhere. I eased into it though and got more used to it with each and every lap.”

“The first race went smoothly enough although I was a bit cautious at the start as I was quite tense. I felt more comfortable with the bike as the race wore on though and became more relaxed so I was really pleased to do my fastest lap towards the end of the race. It meant I went into Sunday’s race feeling more confident. I went with full wet tyres which were great in the opening laps but as soon as the track dried out they weren’t but I was pleased to get another full race distance under my belt and a 23rd place finish. Overall, I’m happy with how the weekend went and I’d like to thank all of my sponsors and my team for their continued support.”

The final round of the series takes place at Brands Hatch on October 13-15.

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race two (14 laps)

1 Danny Buchan (Kawasaki)

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki)

3 Josh Elliott (BMW)

4 Luke Hedger (Aprilia)

5 Jordan Weaving (Kawasaki)

6 James Rispoli (Kawasaki)

23 Josh Daley (Josh Daley Racing Kawasaki)