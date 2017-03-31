BSB Round One

Honda Racing ready to roll at BSB season opener

The Honda Racing team is busy putting the final preparations in place for this weekend (31 March – 2 April) as the opening round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship takes place at Donington Park.

For riders Dan Linfoot and Jason O’Halloran it’s an exciting season ahead, as they set their sights on the 2017 championship aboard the all-new Fireblade. Both riders enjoyed a good season in 2016, with podiums aplenty and Aussie O’Halloran securing his debut BSB win.

The Honda team has been busy developing the eagerly awaited new Fireblade at its Louth workshop and, with important pre-season tests completed, the team and riders are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Donington Park has proved a successful circuit for the Honda teammates in the past, with Linfoot having stepped twice on the podium and The O’Show once. This is something they are both keen to repeat at the season opener.