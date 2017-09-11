BSB: Silverstone

MCE British Superbike Championship standings (after nine rounds)

1 Shane Byrne (Ducati) 235pts

2 Josh Brookes (Yamaha) 212

3 Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) 209

4 Peter Hickman (BMW) 208

5 Jason O’Halloran (Honda) 194

6 Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) 192

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship standings (after ten rounds)

1 Danny Buchan (Kawasaki) 297pts

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki) 282

3 Michael Rutter (BMW) 204

4 Chrissy Rouse (BMW) 173.5

5 Mason Law (Kawasaki) 130

6 Adam Jenkinson (BMW) 120.5

13 Jordan Weaving (Briggs Equipment Kawasaki) 63

Glenn Irwin claims his maiden British Superbike win at Silverstone, while Hopper and Shakey claim podium finishes

• Glenn Irwin wins Race 1

• John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins claims his first podium of the season

• Shakey confirmed for the Showdown

It was a weekend of high and lows for the Ducati riders at Silverstone. Glenn Irwin won his maiden BSB race, while Hopper and Shakey both tasted podium success. But the final race proved a washout as all 3 riders crashed out in treacherous conditions.

Race 1

Moto Rapido Ducati’s John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins repeated his FP3 feat and qualified as top Ducati rider prior to race 1, lining up 8th on the grid. The Be Wiser Ducati riders Glenn Irwin and Shane ‘Shakey‘ Byrne started just behind the American in 9th and 10th respectively. Although the race had been declared wet, half of the 3.6mile long track circuit was dry, with championship leader Shakey and other top riders asking unsuccessfully for the race start to be delayed.

Hopper and Irwin both made fantastic starts to their races, and by the time the riders completed their second lap they were in 2nd and 3rd respectively, behind race leader Josh Brookes. On the 5th lap Irwin got the better of Hopper to claim 2nd, before going on to take the race lead on the following lap.

By half race distance the leading trio of Irwin, Brookes and Hopper had amassed a lead of over 7.5s over the rest of the field. In the dying laps Irwin was able to build a gap over Brookes and Hopper, crossing the chequered flag with a 3 second lead to take his maiden Superbike victory. Hopper finished just 5.6s behind to claim his first podium of the season.

A conservative start by Shakey saw him to drop down to 14th but towards the end of the race he had climbed up to 6th, posting fastest laps as the race went on. Unfortunately, Shakey crashed out on the final lap, but the championship leader took some satisfaction that his blistering laps in the closing laps saw him line up for Race 2 on pole as well as securing his place in the Showdown.

Race 2

Shakey started from pole and got off the line really well as the lights went out, going on to lead the race for the opening laps.

Following yesterday’s podium finish, Hopper was also on a charge when the lights went out, gaining an impressive 5 places in his opening lap. He continued to progress and was running as high as 2nd until tyre issues saw him start to drop down the field.

Irwin had started from the front of Row 2 but his race ended prematurely when he crashed out unhurt on Lap 2, after losing the front of his Panigale at Stowe.

By half race distance it was Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) leading James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha), with Sylvain Guintoli (Bennetts Suzuki) briefly in front of Shakey. Andy Reid (Tyco BMW) and Martin Jessop (Ridermotorcycles BMW) crashed out on Lap 9 bringing the safety car out. But just as the riders were preparing for the car to come in, Winfield’s engine blew. With oil on the track the race was red flagged and results declared from the last active lap prior to the safety car coming out.

Shakey finished 3rd to claim a valuable podium point, while Hopper scored a Top 10 finish.

Race 3

Wet and slippy conditions at Silverstone saw just 7 British Superbike riders complete Race 3, with Shakey, Irwin and Hopper all crashing out of the race on Lap 6.

Shakey maintained his 2nd place start as the race started. But behind him both Irwin and Hopper had their opening laps hindered as they had to take avoiding action after Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) crashed out as the riders turned at Copse Corner for the first time.

Shakey went on to pass Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire Tag Yamaha) to take the lead on lap 2. Shakey was then passed himself by James Ellison only for the McAMS Yamaha rider to crash out and give the lead back to Shakey. Shortly after, Brookes who had been running in 2nd behind Shakey, also crashed out taking the pressure off at the front for the Be Wiser Ducati rider.

As the riders started Lap 6, Shakey continued to lead, with Irwin up to 7th from 13th, and Hopper behind him up to 8th from 16th. But as the rain came down, more and more riders fell victim to the treacherous conditions. Shakey crashed out of the lead at Farm, and within the same lap Irwin and Hopper crashed out too.

At 2/3 race distance the result was declared. After starting in 21st position, Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) took his maiden BSB win, with just 7 riders remaining on track.

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati #67)

“It has not been the best of weekends but I am not one to dwell on negatives, and at the end of the day there has been some massive positives. It is that time of the year where it is getting colder and I am not envisaging too much more sunshine for the rest of the season. This weekend we have been forced to use the hard tyre which is something I never, never use and in the dry race earlier today we proved we can be competitive with that tyre now. So, we have done quite a lot of work with it this weekend and there is more we can do for sure. I obviously wanted to finish that race but had big problems with vision and that may have took a little bit of focus away. I am sorry to Paul Bird for two crashes, the one yesterday was massive, fortunately today’s was a bit lighter and I am fine. So, we live to fight another day and start the Showdown next weekend.”

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati #2) – DNF

“It was really, really good to get the first win. That was class. Unfortunately, I made a mistake in Race 2, I held my hands up for that, I clipped a kerb. I got a good start in Race 3 and Jason [O’Halloran] highsided and I just about got out of the way. That was that and it left me so far back on the first lap. We had a good pace but got hindered with what happened in the first corner. At the end, it was like rolling a dice. I turned in the corner and the rear end came around and highsided me on the way in. On the out lap, I honestly thought this was dangerous. But it’s a race so you’ve got to race on. It was the right decision with the red flag, otherwise there might not have been any finishers. It’s still a really positive weekend that’s one thing for sure. We’ve discovered our pace again in both conditions. I was enjoying the harder tyre for the little time I had it in race 2 but when you look at the calibre of riders that crashed there it really is a lottery game.”

John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins (Moto Rapido Team #21)

“I can’t thank the Moto Rapido Team enough for everything this year. For one reason or another we haven’t made it to the podium enough… It’s just nice to repay the guys after such hard work.”

Steve Moore (Moto Rapido Team Owner)

“I am pretty happy and positive after this weekend as is the team. It is a bit of a sad end to the weekend after such a ridiculous race, that race was a complete lottery. We will just set that race aside and not worry about it, John’s not hurt which is the main thing. We have got only a few days until Oulton Park where John is really good so we are looking forward to that. Obviously, we are happy with the way the bike is set up and the way it is working because John put it on the podium which is just a nice little boost that everyone needed. Today was a bit tricky, the earlier race today John did the best he could because we picked the wrong tyre. We should have had the harder tyre and it would have lasted a bit better. We showed we had the pace at the beginning of the race but the tyre just didn’t last. Overall an up and down weekend but pretty positive. The guys we support in the Ducati TriOptions Cup won the championship with Joe Collier. And Thomas and our Moto3 effort had two more podiums so there is a lot of silverware kicking around the garage this weekend which cheers everyone up.”

Jake Dixon overcame difficult conditions throughout round nine of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Silverstone at the weekend with three strong rides, including a third place, securing both him and the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team a place in the six-rider Showdown.

The 21-year old qualified in a strong second place for the first of the three races, which was held on Saturday afternoon in damp, and extremely slippy, conditions and a good start saw him grab the lead on the opening lap. With one half of the circuit wet and the other half dry, riders on full wet tyres were those in the ascendancy and although Jake slipped back to fourth a lap later, he rode a mature race to secure 13 extremely valuable points.

Despite finishing fourth, the nature of the race meant he had to start Sunday’s opening 14-lap encounter from 12th and the fourth row of the grid which left him with considerable work to do. Indeed, whilst he opted for the softer SC0 tyre, he wasn’t able to make as much progress as he would have liked and had to settle for ninth after the race was ended early due to a slight oil spill.

It meant there were just four points covering the three riders – Jake, Luke Mossey and Christian Iddon – going for the final Showdown spot and there was everything to play for in the third and final race of the weekend. Jake lined up in seventh with Iddon (13th) and Mossey (16th) further behind.

The race was held in wet conditions to make it even trickier for the riders and with an extremely slippy surface, staying upright proved to be extremely challenging. Indeed, five riders crashed out on the third lap by which time Jake was in seventh place but Iddon was proving to be the danger man as he moved up into fourth.

By lap six, Jake had moved up to fifth as Iddon took second but the BMW rider crashed out two laps later which handed the Showdown position to Jake. With riders continuing to fall, the race was eventually brought to an end on lap ten with Jake finishing in third place to pick up another podium credit. The final three rounds, dubbed the ‘Showdown’ will now see the leading six riders dispute the Championship with the points reset at 500 and the podium credits of each rider added on.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving qualified in 14th place for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race with the Briggs Equipment Kawasaki rider, like the whole field, only managing five minutes of dry time in the session before rain began to fall. Indeed, the class experienced more wet weather than most although the race was, thankfully, dry with another solid ride by the South African seeing him rewarded with a good ninth place at the chequered flag.

Jake Dixon: “Coming into the weekend we were expecting rain but in Friday’s wet practice sessions, I wasn’t very strong and even in the races I wasn’t that strong. Christian (Iddon) came by me and although I tried to pick up the pace, I couldn’t go with him. Just after half race distance, the tyres suddenly kicked in and I started moving forward. When Christian went down though it really threw me and I was riding like a novice.”

“It’s so easy to go down in the wet but I managed to stay upright and not only get on the podium but clinch my spot in the Showdown. It’s my first full year in BSB so to make it into the Showdown is an amazing feeling and for the team as it’s their first time also. The whole team has worked incredibly hard all year long so now we’ve made it through, I’m ready to take the fight to the other five riders and have a real good go for the title.”

Lee Hardy, Team Owner: “I’m a little bit lost for words to be honest but for a small team from Norwich to make it into the Showdown is a major achievement and something we can all be proud of, not least Jake. We knew Christian would be the major challenger in the wet as his pace was so strong in practice but whilst Jake was nervous, we told him to try and dig in as a lot could – and did – happen. Jake didn’t have the grip he wanted in the early stages but he didn’t panic when Christian went ahead and kept plugging away.”

“Riders were falling everywhere and when Christian went down, we had the board ready for Jake to tell him the Showdown place was his. He had a huge moment almost straightaway so it was a relief for everyone to see the race end and Jake finish on the podium, picking up the bonus of a podium credit. Heading into the Showdown, we’re in a strong position in terms of podium credits and Oulton is a strong circuit for us so we’re all excited to see what Jake can do now that the pressure’s off.”

There’s little rest for the team with the next round taking place at Oulton Park, Cheshire on September 15-17.

Double win for Joe Collier as he claims 2017 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship at Silverstone

• Collier wraps up the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup championship in Race 1

• Collier wins Race 2 to claim the double

• Mark Cheetham, Michael Tustin and Josh Wainwright all claim their first podium finishes of the season

Race 1

The opening Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup race was initially red-flagged after rain starting to fall on lap 3. Mark Cheetham (Highsparks Motorsport) had initially lined up pole but the quick 5-lap restart took positions from 2nd lap positions. This promoted Joe Collier (Boast Plumbing) to pole for the restart, with Sean Neary (Zoek Racing Team) and Phil Atkinson (Highsparks Motorsport) locking out the front row with Cheetham starting from 4th.

Collier made a great start and didn’t relinquish his lead once at the front. Lapping almost 5 seconds faster than his rivals as he built up a dominant 24 second win on his way to his 10th victory of the season, wrapping up his 2017 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup championship with 3 races remaining in the process to the delight of his Boast Plumbing team.

Cheetham managed to hold onto 2nd throughout the entire race, crossing the chequered flag with an empty fuel tank only 0.022s ahead of Michael Tustin (TeamMTR), who claimed the final podium position just ahead of Jonathan Railton (Boast Plumbing). Cheetham’s and Tustin’s finishes are their best of the season to date, with Tustin’s made all the more impressive considering his 22nd starting position.

Race 2

Collier got off the line from pole well but it was Neary who led the field as the riders entered Stowe for the first time. Neary led for the opening couple of laps until Collier got back out in front.

The leading group of 5 riders of Collier, Neary, Levi Day (Boast Plumbing), Railton and Josh Wainwright (Ducati Romford / Hyside Motorcycles) had soon gapped the field opening a 7 second advantage. But as the laps mounted up, Collier and Neary broke free to build up similar time gap of their own as they challenged for the race win.

Neary kept Collier honest for the entire race. Ultimately, he was unable to take the position and had to settle for second place as Collier crossed the chequered flag to claim his second win of his championship-winning weekend.

Meanwhile, the battle behind them for 3rd came down to a last lap thriller with all to play for between Day, Railton and Wainwright. Wainright managed to pass Railton for 4th before challenging Day. With backmarkers coming into play, it was Wainright who won the fight to finish just in front of the Boast Plumbing teammates as he claimed 3rd – in only his 2nd race onboard Rob Guiver’s 959 Panigale.

Collier now leads the championship with 291.5 points. Rob Guiver (Ducati Romford / Hyside Motorcycles, missing due to injury, still remains in 2nd place with 169 points despite not having taken part in the last 5 races. But that position is now closely challenged by Railton (165.5 points), Neary (161 points), Atkinson (160 points) and Day (155.5 points).

Joe Collier (Boast plumbing #4) – Race 1, 1st – Race 2, 1st

“Perfect end to the weekend. It was really good yesterday sealing the championship up. Just a magic season. Really good fun. Just get me head down now and start talking to a few people and see what next year brings.”

Mark Cheetham (Highsparks Motorsport #21) – Race 1, 2nd

“First podium for a long, long time. I’ve had a couple of pole positions but it’s always been in the wet. And then when it was a dry race today I thought I’m just too old, I’m not fit enough! But the rain came and I thought nice one, But, as we went out again it was just dry as a bone. I should’ve left at least just a dry in the rear but you just don’t know until you get out there. It was just a tyre shredding, sliding, losing the front, losing the rear, just out of line. I had quite a good lead for a while and I thought just keep it smooth but I kept looking and I could see him coming. And then it ran out of petrol coming on to the start/finish straight then and I was, ah no… just trying to shake the bit in. Good times”

Michael Tustin (TeamMTR) – Race 1, 3rd

“I am very happy, over the moon, I can’t believe I am stood here to be honest, I never thought I would make it this far considering where I started on the grid. But we gambled on a rear dry and it paid off, probably full dry tyres would have worked for the whole race. To get that podium, I am speechless. To be honest it is something I have been working towards for 3-5 years now. Even to be in this paddock is something I have always wanted to do, so I am extremely proud of myself and proud of the team as well.”

Sean Neary (Zoek Racing Team #10) – Race 2, 2nd

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t frustrated yesterday, we had good pace in the dry and then that rain kind of messed it up. Today I had a game plan just to give Joe a run for his money. The way I ride relies on corner speed and as soon as I lost that edge grip I just couldn’t stay with him. I was already at 100% and then you start thinking of the championship. I had a dreadful start to it [the championship] but I have started to come back into it. So, do I risk throwing it down the road or do I get the points? Maybe I am getting old but I didn’t have the pace to stay with him, but overall I am happy enough with it and go to Assen which is one of my favourite tracks and see if we can get a win.”

Josh Wainwirght (Ducati Romford / Hyside Racing #26) – Race 2, 3rd

“I’m just so happy to be back up here. Very grateful to be given the opportunity to show my face in the paddock again. Got my arse of the couch and here we are spraying champagne at each other. It’s lovely!