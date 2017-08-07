BSB Thruxton

Thruxton fails to meet expectations for the two Ducati BSB teams

MCE British Superbike Championship Standings (after seven rounds)

1 Shane Byrne (Ducati) 203pts

2 Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) 184

3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 164

4 Luke Mossey (Kawasaki) 161

5 Jason O’Halloran (Honda) 154

6 Josh Brookes (Yamaha) 154

7 Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) 136

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship (after eight rounds)

1 Danny Buchan (Kawasaki) 261pts

2 Richard Cooper (Suzuki) 241

3 Michael Rutter (BMW) 177

4 Chrissy Rouse (BMW) 153.5

5 Mason Law (Kawasaki) 111

6 Adam Jenkinson (BMW) 103.5

• Shakey maintains his championship lead

• Hopper celebrates his 100th British Superbike start

• Tyre woes cause Shakey and Hopper to retire from Race 2

Thruxton failed to live up to the high expectations of the Be Wiser Ducati and Moto Rapido Ducati teams, with race win and podium targets missed as both teams suffered from tyre wear problems.

Race 1

The opening race at Thruxton was initially delayed after an incident in the preceding Superstock 1000 race and was subsequently reduced from 20 to 18 laps.

A great start from 5th on the grid saw Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) immediately pass Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW Motorrad) and move up to 4th as the riders entered Campbell for the first time. He went on to make a move on Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Racing) for 3rd on the opening lap but ran wide at Club and had to miss the chicane before re-joining the action back in 5th after avoiding a penalty.

The shortened race was then on hold after Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) crashed out on Lap 2 bringing out the safety car. The safety car eventually came back in on Lap 7 with Shakey once again passing Iddon once to retake 4th place.

Ultimately the shortened race denied Shakey the chance to exploit his Panigale’s good tyre wear. Although the Be Wiser Ducati rider was able to run with the top 3 riders of Brookes, Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) and Jake Dixon), he was unable to make a move on the trio and had to settle for a 4th place finish, crossing the line just 2.3s seconds behind winner Brookes.

John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) and Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) both finished in their respective grid positions of 8th and 20th.

Shakey’s fastest lap saw him line up for Race 2 in on the front row of the grid in 2nd. Hopper lined up in 8th again, while Irwin has a much-improved start position of 14th.

Race 2

Shakey had lined up on front row of the grid in 2nd and on his 2nd lap posted the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:14.845 seconds, going on to take the lead of the race from Jake Dixon (RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki). But on the following lap Shakey was passed by Dixon, going on to drop down the field as the race progressed. It was soon clear that Shakey was suffering serious problems with his rear tyre, eventually retiring from the race on Lap 15 and rounding out a difficult weekend. Despite not finishing the race, Shakey leaves Thruxton still leading both the championship and podium points tables.

Hopper was celebrating his 100th British Superbike race start at Thruxton. But it turned out to be one to forget for the Moto Rapido Ducati rider after he pitted out of the Race on Lap 13 after running as high as 7th. Like Shakey, Hopper also suffered iissues with his rear tyre, making it unsafe to continue the race. Hopper has been running well recently so this retirement is extremely frustrating as he aims to make the end of season Showdown.

Despite still recovering from an accident at Knockhill that continues to hamper his riding Irwin dug in throughout the race, with race retirements and a crash from race leader Josh Brookes assisting him as raced towards the chequered flag. Irwin crossed the line in 9th ahead of James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) and Jakub Smrz (Lloyd & Jones PR Racing Team) but was handed a half-second penalty after exceeding the track limits at the final chicane. This promoted both Ellison and Smrz, dropping Irwin down to 11th.

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati #67) – Race 1 4th, Race 2 DNF

“I have said since Knockhill that I had a run of fantasttic tracks coming up for me and the Ducati. I really like Snetterton, I really like Brands GP and I absolutely love Thruxton. We were robbed of a double here last year, we were so dominant we could do low 14;s for fun. So I came here this weekend feeling super, super confident, I had put in a lot of training in between each of the three races we had had and I was feeling probably, fitter, stronger, lighter and better in myself that I have felt for a long, long time. It’s a really important time of the year and I wanted to maximise the tracks you are strong.

From the go this weekend it has been really, really hard and there has been no stone left unturned. I did a 13.8 last year and I was convinced I could do a mid-13’s here. Everything we could have done hasn’t really made a difference. We made a big change for race 2 and for the first half I thought we had cracked it. I felt really confident and I thought we could do this and went for it and then all of a sudden the pace started to drop off and then I had a lot vibration and the bike was floating around at the rear. I slowed down at turn one to look around at my tyre and it looked ok so I tried to keep going but then I thought I don’t need a 180mph blow out when showdown is two rounds away. It’s been a very, very difficult weekend for myself and the team. Three weeks ago we were under the lap record for fun, the bike felt really good and we need to get the bike back to those settings, I will do some training down in Spain and return even more determined.”

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati#2) – Race 1 20th, Race 2 11th

“There’s not much to say about the first race but we turned the bike upside down for race two and went back to last year’s settings which certainly helped and at least I could get stuck in. I was still having problems with grip as a lot of riders were because it’s so fast and abrasive around here but at least it’s a step forward and closer to where we need to be. I’m getting stronger and fitter all the time so I’m confident we’ll be able to give an even better account of ourselves next time out.”

John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati #21) – Race 1 8th, Race 2 DNF

“We went into this weekend with really great hopes and we made it to the Superpole which I have never done in my career. We got a decent start in race 1 but after a couple of laps in I was pushing the front everywhere and it felt really strange and really loose. It started to get worse after the safety car went in and it was just a matter of nursing the bike home. It turned out we had a slow puncture in the front. The tyre was nearly down to the rim by the time we got it back to the garage so it was good to get it home and get some points.

Going into Race 2 everything felt really good, again I got a good start and we were right there in the hunt and in a battle with O’Halloran and Brookes and at that point I felt quite comfortable and I slipped into tyre conservation mode. I felt like I was getting into a good rhythm and then from half race distance, I instantly felt like I had no rear tyre whatsoever. Every time I tried to turn it into a corner, the bike went full lock sideways. I tried to nurse it around and I was five or six seconds off the pace and nearly crashing in every right-hand corner so I had to pull in. So we had an issue with the front tyre in race 1 and the rear tyre in race 2. It’s frustrating because we know we had the pace and the capabilities to be in the top 5 consistently. To have niggling little issues in every race is frustrating we know we can do it and we know we can get there.”

Jake Dixon gave the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team plenty to cheer about at Thruxton at the weekend, venue for round seven of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship, when he followed up his maiden pole position with two superb second and third place finishes in Sunday’s two races.

The 21-year old signalled his intentions for the weekend as early as Friday afternoon when he topped the second free practice session with a lap of 1m14.716s but he really shone in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying when a stunning lap of 1m14.052s, some eight tenths of a second inside the lap record, saw him claim his first ever BSB pole position.

It put him and the team in confident mood for Sunday’s two races as practice had shown they had good race pace too and the Ashby-resident completed the first lap of the opening 18-lap race ahead of the chasing pack. He soon opened up a small gap over the rest of the field but that was taken away when the safety car came out for six laps. That meant the race became a straight fight over nine laps and he found himself pushed back to third by Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes. Try as he might he was unable to make any overtaking manoeuvres but third place was still an excellent result.

Starting the second race from the front row once more, this time third place, the race followed a similar pattern as he again led in the early stages. Although by half race distance he’d been pushed back to fourth, it was still close and Shane Byrne soon dropped back as he ran into tyre problems. That promoted Jake back up the order to third and when race leader Brookes crashed out on the penultimate lap, he was back into second which is where he finished. With 36 points from the two races, Jake’s now in seventh overall and only 18 points adrift of the final Showdown position.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving, having his first outing at the circuit on a 1000cc machine, had a tougher weekend unfortunately in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship after a number of problems during practice and qualifying including a crash in the former. It all meant he started Saturday’s 17-lap race from 32nd on the grid and he was ultimately forced to retire on the twelfth lap. Unfortunately, luck again deserted him on Sunday and had to retire once more from the second race.

Jake Dixon: “I was obviously delighted with pole position and felt confident for the races but in the first one we were definitely hindered by the safety car. With the Kawasaki, you can’t let the tyres cool down too much but with six laps behind the safety car that’s exactly what happened. When we got going again, they’d cooled down a bit too much and my plan of getting away in the early stages was dashed although I was still pleased with third.”

“It felt really good to go one better in the second race and with 36 points from the weekend I’ve got to be happy. I tried to be strong again at the beginning of the race when the tyre was at its best but the others had that little bit extra towards the end whilst Josh’s crash obviously gifted me a place I wasn’t expecting. Peter rode a great race so hats off to him and a massive thanks to all the team who’ve worked so hard to get both me and the bike all ready for the weekend.”

Lee Hardy, Team Owner: “Jake was in great form all weekend and we didn’t make many changes to the bike all weekend as it was working well with both the SC0 and SC1 tyres. His pace was excellent on both a single lap in qualifying and over longer distances so, after Jake brilliantly claimed his first ever BSB pole position, we were quietly confident going into the races. As Jake said, the safety car came at the wrong time for us in the first race although third place was still an extremely strong result given the standard of competition in BSB.”

“He made a superb start again in race two just as we expected although he didn’t quite have the pace of a couple of the other riders on this occasion as they stretched things out a little bit. Jake tried to conserve the tyre as best he could and whilst it was unfortunate for both Josh and Shakey, Jake capitalised on their misfortune and 36 points is a great haul at this stage of the season. For Jordan, his first time at Thruxton on a 1000cc machine was a bit of a baptism of fire and after a problem with the front fork and a crash in free practice, he was on the back foot. He struggled with a lack of track time more than anything and starting from so far back on the grid was a massive task in both races.

The meeting was overshadowed by an accident in Sunday’s Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race which sadly claimed the life of Mark Fincham and everyone from the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team would like to pass on their condolences to all of Mark’s family and friends.

Bridgnorth’s Michael Rutter was competing at Thruxton, Hampshire at the weekend in both the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship and MCE British Superbike Championship races with the Bathams/SMT Racing rider taking his eighth Superstock podium of the season.

It was an extremely busy weekend for Michael and the team but the Superstock 1000 class saw the 45-year old qualify in an excellent second place for Saturday’s 17-lap race and with his trademark lightning start, he grabbed the lead immediately. On lap five, Richard Cooper took over the lead and from that moment on it was a three-way battle for the win between the Suzuki rider, Michael and Championship leader Danny Buchan.

Buchan pushed Michael back to third at half race distance only to have a big slide and relinquish the spot soon after but on lap 13 the order changed once more with Buchan leading from Michael and Cooper. The latter relegated Michael back to third a lap later and when he had a slide, it meant Buchan edged away to eventually win from Buchan with Michael a close third.

Starting Sunday’s second race from fourth on the grid, Michael led initially before being pushed back to second but the race was red flagged on the fifth lap and eventually restarted over the shorter distance of eight laps. Once again he grabbed an early lead until Adam Jenkinson relegated him to second on lap three and it was a six-rider battle all the way to the end. On this occasion, a last lap, last corner sort out saw Michael pushed back to fourth but the results still meant he retained his third place overall in the Championship table.

To add to an already busy weekend, Michael competed in both of the MCE British Superbike Championship races and after qualifying in an excellent twelfth place, both he and the team were quietly confident of scoring some points despite the highly competitive field. He occupied the same position for much of the opening 18-lap race but luck deserted him as he was forced to retire with just two laps to go. Further technical issues in the second race again denied him.

Michael Rutter: “I tried to be careful with the tyres in the first Stock 1000 race and felt I had the pace to have a real good go towards the end but Richard had a big slide in front of me and we both lost ground to Danny. I tried to go again but was lacking a bit of grip and with a good gap to the riders behind me, I brought the bike home for a good third. I was happy to be up there again disputing the win in the second but the final chicane comes down to who’s bravest on the brakes and I wasn’t quite as late as the others and so just missed out on the podium.”

“As for the Superbike class, I really enjoyed being back out there and felt like I was holding my own in the points but we’ve had such little time on the bike, we didn’t quite have the fuelling right. In the first race, it meant I couldn’t get the power down smoothly and subsequently the tyres went off quicker than expected. I’d also been struggling a little bit with the throttle connection and that was ultimately what led me to pull in early on in the second race. Everyone else has been working with their Superbikes all year so we’re a long way behind but it’s been a valuable weekend and a great learning curve so a massive thanks to all the team in what’s certainly been a busy, hectic weekend.”