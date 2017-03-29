Make the 8th April your Ducati Day

• Open Day for all Ducati dealers in UK and Ireland

• First opportunity to see all new 2017 Models

• Chance to win a Ducati Track day experience including bike hire

The 8th April is an important date for not only Ducatisti but for all motorcyclists’ calendars. This is the day that Ducati dealers throughout the UK will open their doors to one of the most exciting model ranges to leave the hallowed doors of the Ducati factory in Bologna.

Ducati dealers will roll out the Ducati red carpet for customers to view the new 2017 model range that includes a wide range of motorcycles catering for all tastes and needs whether they are interested in the Ducati or Scrambler brands.

For lovers of the Ducati brand, then purists will sway towards the Monster family which for 2017 sees the update of the Monster 1200 family on both standard and S models. However this is much more than just a facelift as the bike captures the essence of the original iconic Monster. It evolves with a compact, light and sleek design and a powerful yet super smooth engine. The Monster 797 recently launched also harks back to many of its original features and is sporty, yet unintimidating and easy to ride.

The Multistrada for so long recently the number one hit, again charts with another catchy number, this time the 950. The Multistrada 950 is the follow up that many have waited for with its punchy engine, a chassis with assured dynamics and flexibility that make this an ideal choice for those that look for a well-rounded go anywhere do anything motorcycle.

Another well rounded individual is the Supersport, an access point to Ducati performance that is sporty without being extreme. It features everyday-comfortable ergonomics, a sublime 937 cc Testastretta engine, and capable sporty handling and componentry packaged in a sleek and attractive design. The perfect do-it-all motorcycle with a genuine sportbike lineage.

If the Multistrada has been the number one hit then the Scrambler has been the best newcomer brand, a staggeringly successful motorcycle since it entered the market. Now the Ducati Scrambler has added two new models to its range, the Desert Sled and the Café Racer. As follows ups go, this is as good as it gets. The Desert Sled has presence and is very capable when it comes to off road adventures and most importantly fun. The other addition to the Scrambler stable is the Café Racer a Scrambler that takes a backward nod to the bikes of the ‘60’s’ and oozes design and style with its ‘black coffee colour scheme’.

All of these models from both brands will be in dealers to view on the 8th April along with the latest apparel and accessories that go hand in hand with each model. It is recommended test rides are booked in advance and dealer staff will be available to discuss the various purchasing options including Ducati TriOptions: http://www.ducatiuk.com/trioptions_finance.do

There will also be the opportunity to win a Ducati Track Day Experience including hire of a Ducati at Silverstone Circuit on 29 June in our Free Prize Draw, enter your details at your Local Ducati dealership on Saturday 8 April for a chance to win.