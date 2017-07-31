Michael Dunlop wins Armoy’s Race of Legends

Derek McGee Man of Meeting, Joseph Loughlin Support Man of Meeting

RACING at Armoy saw Michael Dunlop clinch three titles and Derek McGee two titles. Spectators from far and wide including Canada, Italy and Norway, along with the home grown fans, were delighted with a superb day’s racing despite the intermittent rain.

It was local Ballymoney man, Michael Dunlop, who thrilled the spectators as he won the Roadside Kia Race of Legends by 12.6 secs ahead of brother William Dunlop followed by Michael Sweeney in addition to the Torquetronix Superbike Open and Bayview Hotel Supersport races.

Mullingar rider, Derek McGee, was declared Man of the Meeting after winning Friday’s First4Printing Supersport race in addition to taking second place in the Bayview Hotel Supersport, Torquetronix Superbike and fourth place in the Roadside Kia Race of Legends. He also won the Clyde Shanks Supertwin race.

Newcomer Joseph Loughlin from Castleblayney, won Support Man of the Meeting, after winning Armoy Homes/JW Hickinson Junior Support and the Michelin Tyre PLC Senior Support Race.

Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course, said, “There is no doubt that this year’s event had its challenges, the weather to name one, but I’m very happy that it has been a great meeting. Spectators, sponsors and riders seem to have had a great day if the feedback on social media and the chat late on Saturday night is anything to go by. There were very few red flags over the two days and everyone left Armoy safe and sound, although a bit muddy.

“Bike Week was great and I’m delighted with the support that the Club got over this period. This event is a year long undertaking and there is an awful lot of organisation, so on behalf of the Club, I’d like to thank the officials, marshals and the many volunteers.

“The support from our key sponsors, this year was just amazing, and to those who took an advertisement in our programme, sponsored a bale or a grandstand, thank you for your contribution. To our main sponsor Roadside Kia and many race sponsors, First4Printing, Mermaid Club, Armoy Homes, Molly’s Restaurant and Bar, Bayview Hotel, Fay Stewart, Torquetronix, JW Hickinson & Co, Diamond Bar, Clyde Shanks, Bathshack, Michelin Tyre PLC, Park Electrical Services and Armoy Construction, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to each and everyone.”

President of the Club and Assistant Clerk of the Course, William Munnis said, “We had a great Armoy Bike Week. The hard work of the Club and others certainly paid off if the many spectators and the riders’ reports are to be believed.

“I’d like to say well done to all the racers – there were some very exciting races especially the Supertwins. There are many new and up and coming riders who have proved themselves at Armoy. Now it’s time to strip the course, debrief and see what 2018 has in store for us!”

Channel 4 will be showing the Armoy Road Races. It is aired a little earlier this year and is on Sunday 6th August at 7am. There will be a half hour documentary first of all and then an hour long programming covering the highlights of the racing. It can be downloaded on All 4 after that.