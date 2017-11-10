Ducati at EICMA 2017 with 5 new motorcycles

• Over 238,000 people connected to the live streaming of the Ducati World Première 2018

• EICMA 2017, 5 new models at the Ducati booth: Panigale V4, Scrambler 1100, Multistrada 1260, 959 Panigale Corse and Monster 821

• Official Ducati riders visit the stand to see the new model range

9 November 2017, Milan (Italy) – The 75th edition of the international EICMA motorcycle fair, from 9 to 12 November at the Rho trade fair centre (Milan, Italy), is gearing up to welcome thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts. Following the huge success of the Ducati World Première 2018 on Sunday 5 November at the Linear-Ciak Theatre in Milan (streamed worldwide to over 238,000 people), Ducati and Scrambler welcome the public in Hall 15, at stands N24 and N06.

Visitors are eager to see the new models presented at the Première: the new Ducati Scrambler 1100, which completes the range by adding a third engine to the ‘Land of Joy’, the Multistrada 1260. which has been revamped with a new chassis set-up, more advanced electronics and a styling upgrade, the 959 Panigale Corse, a concentrate of Ducati power and performance and, last but not least, the Panigale V4, the start of a new chapter in the Ducati story and already a frontrunner to win the ‘best looking bike’ of EICMA 2017.

Ducati will be showcasing the entire 2018 range, including the new Monster 821, which has undergone a major makeover to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and the XDiavel S with an all-new Iceberg White livery.

With new-look yellow containers and an electrifying atmosphere, the Land of Joy – the Ducati Scrambler area – will be hosting not just the new bikes and a vast range of dedicated accessories and apparel, but also a web radio station broadcasting live three times a day.

Adding to the excitement of this 75th EICMA will be the official Ducati Corse riders, who wanted to see the new model range for themselves. Chaz Davies and Casey Stoner dropped in, as did all the Ducati MotoGP riders Michele Pirro, Danilo Petrucci, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso before flying out directly from EICMA to Valencia where, at the weekend, they’ll compete in the final deciding race for the MotoGP world championship title.

Download online the complete Model Year 2018 Ducati and Scrambler press kit from Ducatipress.com/presskits and more images of Ducati at EICMA 2017.