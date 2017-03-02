Suzuki GB has announced that it will sponsor this year’s Endurance Legends event at Donington Park, the Japanese firm planning a series of activities for the classic race weekend on 6-7 May, including a TL1000 celebration and Suzuki Hall of Fame, as well as the support of Team Classic Suzuki in the four-hour race.

Alongside the backing for Team Classic Suzuki with its Vintage Parts Programme – which will see James Whitham, Steve Parrish, and Michael Neeves campaign the team’s Katana that was built at last year’s Motorcycle Live – Suzuki will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic TL1000S, with an exclusive parade for owners of the now legendary machine.

Launched in 1997, the TL1000S has since become a cult classic, and owners are invited to attend the event to join in with the celebrations, and will be offered the chance to take part in a TL-only parade session of the Donington Park circuit. Suzuki will also be parading the brand new TL1000S it built out of new parts at Motorcycle Live in 2014, which will be on display throughout the weekend as part of Suzuki’s Hall of Fame.

Hosted in the circuit’s Paddock Suite, the Hall of Fame will showcase a series of key models from Suzuki’s decorated and illustrious history, including the original 1952 Power Free. However, with plenty of space available in the suite, Suzuki is also giving owners the chance to have their bikes displayed over the course of the weekend. Owners wishing to participate simply need to fill out an entry form on the Endurance Legends website.

Suzuki GB aftersales marketing co-ordinator, Tim Davies, said, “This is shaping up to be a really incredible event and we’re delighted that we’re able to be a part of it. There’s going to be so much going on, and the racing is, of course, the highlight, where we’ll be backing Team Suzuki in the event. But away from the racing there’s still so much to see and be involved in.

“The TL1000 is one of the most iconic Suzukis in recent history, and it’s going to be great to celebrate its 20th birthday with owners. We’re looking forward to seeing all of the TLs on track together in the parade, and it’s going to be great to finally give our brand new TL1000 a run out, too. The Hall of Fame will also provide another opportunity for everyone to get closer to some of the bikes from our history, starting with the Power Free that was the Suzuki’s first powered two-wheeler in production, to more recent classics, such as iconic GSX-Rs, GTs, and RGVs. It’s going to be excellent to be able to involve owners of these classic machines in our display, too. We’re excited to get to everything in place and sure everyone that comes along will have a brilliant weekend.”

Darin Frow, Endurance Legends event manager, added, “As classic bike owners and riders ourselves, to have Suzuki GB and its Vintage Parts Programme support Endurance Legends for the second time is incredible, and shows a level of commitment to the classic bike movement that can only beneficial to us all. And to have them race with us with their own Team Classic Suzuki Katana is simply priceless. The 6-7 May is going to be a truly special weekend at Donington Park, and we can’t wait to see all the action.”

The Endurance Legends event will take place on 6-7 May at Donington Park. As well as the racing and parades, there will be a host of other on-track and off-track activity, including track day sessions and trade stands. For more information visit