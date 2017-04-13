FIM EWC 2017

Honda Endurance Racing ready to take on 24 Heures Motos challenge

24 Heures Motos

Circuit des 24 Heures, France

The Honda Endurance Racing team are primed for a strong showing at the 40th 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans this weekend (15-16 April), after completing a successful pre-season testing programme aboard the all-new 2017 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

Endurance specialists Freddy Foray, Julien da Costa and Sébastien Gimbert return to the Honda Endurance Racing team for their fourth consecutive year and will be joined at Le Mans by British road-racer Lee Johnston as reserve rider.

All riders have enjoyed getting to grips with the all-new Fireblade, which the UK-based team took delivery of in early January and have been busy developing into an EWC machine. With the new Fireblade featuring more power, less weight and a sophisticated electronics package compared to the previous model, the Honda Endurance Racing team is confident for the remaining four FIM Endurance World Championship races.

The team enjoyed a solid test at the Bugatti Circuit (28-29 March) in preparation for the gruelling 24-hour race at Le Mans this weekend, where a record number of 60 teams have entered. On the closing day of the test the Honda Endurance Racing team was tenth fastest overall.

During the pre-Le Mans test the stunning 2017 livery was unveiled complimenting the all-new Fireblade design. Back on board with the team is lubricant specialist Motul, Akrapovic exhausts, Dunlop tyres and Clinton Enterprises.

All three riders are looking forward to the next competitive challenge at Le Mans and the formidable task of the 24 Heures Motos.

The 24 Heures Motos begins at 1500 CEST on Saturday 15 April. For more information and updates on the team throughout the race, follow @HondaRacingCBR

24 Heures Motos

Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans

Event schedule

Thursday 13 April

1000-1200 – Free practice

1540-1730 – Qualifying 1 (20 minutes per rider)

2030-2200 – Night practice

Friday 14 April

1010-1200 – Qualifying 2 (20 minutes per rider)

1800-2000 – Pit walk

Saturday 15 April

1005-1050 – Warm up

1500 – Race begins

Sunday 16 April

1500 – Race finish