Australian skipper Chris Holder insists his side won’t put any pressure on World Championship leader Jason Doyle to return to action ahead of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Race Off at Leszno on Friday.

Four nations battle it out for just one more place in the Monster Energy SWC Final as Australia, Russia, USA and Latvia face off in one of world speedway’s most fiercely fought meetings for the right to join hosts Poland, Great Britain and Sweden in Saturday’s Final at the Alfred Smoczyk Stadium.

The Aussies had to make do with second place in Event 1 at King’s Lynn last Saturday. They make one change to the line-up for the Race Off, with national champion Sam Masters replacing Nick Morris due to injury.

Doyle’s rides were taken by reserve Max Fricke, but Holder hopes JD will be back to boost his side’s chances after sitting out last Saturday to rest a broken foot. He’ll be putting no pressure on their No.1 to ride, though.

He said: “We’ll just see how he goes and how he’s feeling. If he can do it, it would be awesome because he’s the form guy in the world at the minute. It would be nice to have him with us. But at the same time, he has a long season to think about too.

“There are plenty of options on the table, we just have to wait it out, see how it goes and if he’s up to it, it’s awesome. If he’s not, everyone else is busting their backsides too.”

The Russians line up in Leszno after securing second spot at Event 2 in Vastervik on Tuesday. Captain Emil Sayfutdinov hopes to make the most of racing on his home track in Poland and lead his country into the last four.

He said: “We’ll go to Leszno, try our best to get good points and I hope we will go to the Final. We will try.”

The USA pipped the Czech Republic to third place at King’s Lynn to earn their spot in the Race Off. Gino Manzares was their star man on seven points and admits their rivals will write the American dreamers off at their peril.

He said: “Never write us off. When we put the Stars and Stripes on our chest, it’s a different feeling. It’s not over until the last ride.

“These boys coming up, Luke Becker, Dillon Ruml and Broc Nicol, and myself and Ricky Wells are the future of the sport for America. It’s great to see us up there.

“Our goal was to get to the Race Off. We did. Now we go and enjoy ourselves, and ride with pride some more. The main thing is we’re not having to qualify again for next year.”

Racing at the Alfred Smoczyk Stadium is a special moment for Manzares, who is battling to secure a job in the British leagues.

He said: “I have been dreaming of riding Leszno. It’s one of the clubs in Poland I have dreamt about racing for, so it’s going to be really good.”

One man whose dream has already come true is Andzejs Lebedevs, who beat Danish champion Niels-Kristian Iversen in an unforgettable run-off for third place in Vastervik to snatch the final spot in the Race Off.

He said: “I don’t know what I can say – our dreams have come true! Before the race on Tuesday, I never thought about this, but now it is real. We go to the Race Off. We will try to reach the Final.”

RACE OFF LINE-UPS

Latvia (Red): 1 Kasts Puodzuks, 2 Jevgenijs Kostigovs, 3 Andzejs Lebedevs ©, 4 Maksims Bogdanovs, 5 No Rider (U21).

Russia (Blue): 1 Emil Sayfutdinov ©, 2 Grigorii Laguta, 3 Vadim Tarasenko, 4 Andrei Kudriashov, 5 Gleb Chugunov (U21).

Australia (White): 1 Jason Doyle, 2 Sam Masters, 3 Chris Holder ©, 4 Troy Batchelor, 5 Max Fricke (U21).

USA (Yellow): 1 Ricky Wells ©, 2 Gino Manzares, 3 Luke Becker, 4 Dillon Ruml, 5 Broc Nicol (U21).