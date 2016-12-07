Focus on boots – TCX add to range

Italian footwear brand, TCX, has expanded their extensive range even further by now offering a number of new colour options and even more new models…

Fuel Gore-Tex® and Fuel Waterproof

New for 2017, the Fuel Gore-Tex® and Waterproof models have joined the popular custom line.

The Fuel Gore-Tex® model features a highly breathable Gore-Tex® Performance Comfort Footwear membrane meaning that the boot can tackle the most adverse atmospheric conditions. The upper is made from full grain leather, giving the boot a stylish vintage look. The boot fastens using an internal zip fastening concealed by a Velcro band and two adjustable external buckles. There are toe and heel reinforcements and gear change protection. Available in sizes 36 – 48, the Fuel Gore-Tex® has an RRP of £219.99.

Also available for 2017 is the Fuel Waterproof in brown with an RRP of £199.99. The Fuel Waterproof features the same internal side zip fastening, anatomic and replaceable footbed, toe and heel reinforcements and gear change protection. Available in size 36 – 48.

Both boots are EC Certified according the new EN 13634:2015 regulations.

X-Helium Michelin®

The popular X-Helium Michelin® boot is now available in black/yellow fluo – a new colour for 2017 – as well as plain black and plain white.

The upper has a concise shape that fits the leg snugly, which fastens using four restyled, interchangeable and adjustable aluminum levers. It also features front and rear folds for comfort and has PU protection against heat. The lining is made from breathable Air Tech material with padding that uses a new expanded PU material that adapts to the foot shape of whoever wears the boot. The shin protection has been specially extended and is resistant to impact.

The X-Helium Michelin® is fitted with a Michelin® MX Hybrid sole which has been specifically designed to give maximum grip, traction and stability. The boot is CE Certified according to EN 13634:2010 regulations.

Available in sizes 38 – 49, the X-Helium Michelin® has an RRP of £219.99.

Comp Evo Michelin®

The flagship boot in the TCX Off-road range, the Comp Evo Michelin® is now available in dark grey/orange fluo and royal blue/yellow fluo – meaning riders can now choose from 10 colour schemes.

Key features on the Comp Evo Michelin® include the Double Flex Control system (DFC), which houses an independent PU ankle frame to improve front and rear flexibility of the leg and offer excellent protection against impact. The system integrates a fastening band that follows the mechanical flex of the ankle joint, allowing a precise ankle hold for better riding performance.

The upper features a PU bootleg, which is integrated into the DFC system, enveloping the calf and keeping out mud, dirt and gravel. The PU bootleg is equipped with a rubber heat–guard that offers a superior grip on the bike frame, while the shin plate is adjustable to ensure a good fit on the calf. The CE-certified boot fastens using four adjustable aluminum buckles with an ergonomic design for easier opening, even with gloves.

The Comp Evo Michelin® features the new, high-wear resistant Michelin® MX Hybrid sole, developed in conjunction with Michelin®.

The safety of this boot is CE Certified according to EN 13634:2010 regulations. Available in sizes 38-49, the Comp Evo Michelin® has an RRP of £379.99.