Grand Prix of the Americas @MotoGP

Defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez took his first win of the 2017 season on Sunday at the Grand Prix of the Americas, while championship leader Maverick Vinales crashed out.

Vinales had won the first two races of the season but couldn’t even manage two laps on Sunday before crashing. Behind Marquez, Valentino Rossi beat Dani Pedrosa into second place, despite a penalty.

For Marquez, it was his fifth straight victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas. Rossi is the new championship leader, just ahead of Vinales.

Sunday’s result:

Results

Pos. Points Rider Time/Gap

1 25 Marc Marquez 43’58.770

2 20 Valentino Rossi +3.069

3 16 Dani Pedrosa +5.112

4 13 Cal Crutchlow +7.638

5 11 Johann Zarco +7.957

6 10 Andrea Dovizioso +14.058

7 9 Andrea Iannone +15.491

8 8 Danilo Petrucci +16.772

9 7 Jorge Lorenzo +17.979

10 6 Jack Miller +18.494

11 5 Jonas Folger +18.903

12 4 Scott Redding +28.735

13 3 Tito Rabat +30.041

14 2 Hector Barbera +31.364

15 1 Alvaro Bautista +1’06.547

16 Bradley Smith +1’22.090

17 Aleix Espargaro 2 Laps

DNF Sam Lowes 10 Laps

DNF Pol Espargaro 12 Laps

DNF Loris Baz 13 Laps

DNF Maverick Vinales 20 Laps

DNF Karel Abraham 20 Lap

MotoGP.com

The current MotoGP standings:

MotoGP Standings

Pos. Rider Points

1 Valentino Rossi 56

2 Maverick Vinales 50

3 Marc Marquez 38

4 Andrea Dovizioso 30

5 Cal Crutchlow 29

6 Dani Pedrosa 27

7 Johann Zarco 22

8 Jonas Folger 21

9 Scott Redding 21