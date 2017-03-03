Michael Dunlop to race McAdoo Supertwin at 2017 Isle of Man TT Races

McAdoo Kawasaki/Gortreagh Printing team has agreed a deal with TT lap record holder and MSS Performance for the 13-time TT race winner to ride in the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy.

The bike will be run in conjunction with MSS Performance who are currently preparing the bike at their workshops in Colchester.

The Ballymoney rider will campaign the Cookstown based team’s new Kawasaki Z650 Ninja SuperTwin in the Bennetts Lightweight TT Race, which is scheduled for Wednesday 7th June. Dunlop has already claimed a win on Winston and Jason McAdoo’s Kawasaki ER-6 at their home race meeting at the Cookstown 100 in 2015.

Jason McAdoo, team boss of McAdoo Kawasaki/Gortreagh Printing commented:

“We are thrilled to have Michael race in McAdoo colours again – a man we believe is the number one road racer in the world and to have Nick Morgan from MSS oversee the project is a perfect combination. Michael’s record of success is sensational and the outright lap record at the TT in 2016 was a mark of his outstanding ability. To have him on board alongside the exciting potential of James Cowton is great for the team.”

He continued:

“McAdoo Kawasaki has a long association with Nick Morgan and MSS Performance – working on our bikes for Ryan Farquhar and Conor Cummins – and we are excited to work with them again in 2017. Nick has a proven track record of building very fast Kawasaki’s and will also prepare the team’s 2017 ZX-6R and ZX-10RR machines for James Cowton.”