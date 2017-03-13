Italian Design Day @DucatiUK

Ducati key player of the first “Italian Design Day in the World”

• The motorcycle manufacturer is among the top brands selected to take part in the project to promote Italy across the globe through design

• The Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs will host an exhibition of ADI “Compasso D’oro International Award” winning products

• The Ducati 1199 Panigale S to be displayed for 12 months in the atrium of the Palazzo della Farnesina in Rome

Borgo Panigale, Bologna (Italy), 10 March 2017 – The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has chosen design as one of the major assets for the promotion of Italy across the globe, and Ducati has been selected to be an active participant in the project.

The initiative is an absolute first, featuring over 100 events across 100 global cities, thanks to significant mobilisation by the network of Embassies, Consulates and Italian Cultural Institutes to emphasise how design plays a key role in promoting Italy overseas.

An evocative ceremony took place to celebrate the first “Italian Design Day in the World” with the inauguration of the “Percorso Compasso d’Oro” exhibition at the Palazzo della Farnesina, the seat of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Rome. An exhibition that will continue for 12 months and that showcases those products that have received the prestigious ADI “Compasso d’Oro International Design Award”. Ducati has the honour of welcoming visitors to the Palazzo della Farnesina, where a 1199 Panigale S is displayed in the atrium. An undisputed icon of Italian style, avant-garde technology and innovative design, the Ducati 1199 Panigale was the first ever motorcycle to receive, in 2014, the important design award.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism and the Triennale di Milano, in partnership with the Salone del Mobile, the Association of Industrial Design (ADI) and the Agency for the Internationalisation and Promotion of Italian Companies Abroad. It also involves major public and private players that are representative of Italian high-quality design, the world of business and training sectors, Ducati included.