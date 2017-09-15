Kawasaki Z900

Since its introduction in late 2016, the middleweight supernaked Z900 has become a sales success, winning over thousands of riders with its no-nonsense attitude, Refined Raw Sugomi design plus willing, responsive riding experience and now there is an A2 variant of the Z900 joining the model line for 2018.

The decision to create an A2 version was logical given the sheer number of riders that this licence category is now applicable to. Equally, dealer comments and customer feedback group results both said the same thing: “Don’t make an A2 bike different, it has to share the same looks, attitude and personality of the current Z900.”

That’s why the 70kW-variant Z900 shares the vast majority of its look and specification with its sibling and the 2018 70kW version carries no badges or markings to set it apart from the full power Z900. It also incorporates the same rider features such as a tuned airbox assembly to deliver a thrilling intake sound, along with assist and slipper clutch technology, a lightweight and responsive tubular trellis chassis plus Kawasaki’s characteristic horizontal back-link suspension.

Because this Z900 is tuned to give a maximum of 70kW in line with the demands of A2 compliance, this version of the Z900 can also be adjusted to provide a maximum of 35kW, again to comply with A2 restrictions and the needs of motorcycle training schools.

Making the switch between 70kW and 35kW is as simple taking the bike to an authorised Kawasaki dealer for an adjustment to the ECU. The adjustment is neither time consuming or irreversible so when the time comes, it is possible to revert to 70kW again via a short visit to the authorised dealer who will also create and update a record of the status of the machine.

Morihiro Ikoma, Director of Kawasaki Motors Europe, said:

“Soon after the Z900 was launched we began work on an A2 compliant version.

“The design brief from potential customers and dealers was a unified voice; keep the look, soul and ethos of the Z900 and create an A2 compliant version to open the world of Refined Raw Z to yet more enthusiastic riders.

“At 948cc this A2 compliant Z900 is bound to become one of the most appealing A2 offerings in the market.”

Colours:

• Candy Lime Green / Metallic Spark Black

• Pearl Mystic Gray / Metallic Flat Spark Black

• Flat Ebony / Metallic Spark Black

• Candy Persimmon Red / Metallic Spark Black