KAWASAKI Z900 GETS THE R&G TREATMENT!

Fresh from unveiling a raft of products for the Z650, Hampshire-based R&G is already giving the all-new Z900 the full treatment, with the Company introducing an extensive range of crash protection and accessories for the 123bhp, 948cc Kawasaki.

Unveiled last year, the Kawasaki Z900 is the successor to the popular Z800. Not only is the stunning looking machine now compliant with the new Euro4 regulations, but it is also more powerful, lighter and better equipped!

As with every item R&G makes, the newly-introduced line of products have been specifically designed to fit the Z900 cleanly, so as not only to protect the machine but also to enhance the aesthetics. The full range includes core crash protection items such as Aero Crash Protectors, Bar End Sliders and Engine Case Covers as well as accessories such as Indicator Adaptors, Mirror Risers and Tail Tidy.

The full range of R&G products available is:

Aero Crash Protectors

Bar End Sliders

Cotton Reels

Engine Case Covers

Engine Case Sliders

Exhaust Hanger

Footrest Blanking Plates

Fork Protectors

Front Indicator Adapters

Kickstand Shoe

Mirror Risers

Offset Cotton Reels

Radiator Guard (aluminium and stainless)

Shocktube ®

Tail Tidy

Tank Traction Grips

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett commented “The latest member of the Zed family is, just like the rest of the Z range, a fantastic looking machine. This new range of products have been designed to be in keeping with the aesthetics of the machine, enhancing the overall look whilst also protecting it in case of a crash or fall.”

For more information on the full range of R&G products and Dealer opportunities please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 or alan.garrett@rg-racing.com or your R&G Sales Agent.