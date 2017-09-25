MotoGP: Aragon

Marc Marquez won the Aragon MotoGP.

The win took the Spanish Honda rider to 224 points and moved him clear of Andrea Dovizioso, who was sixth.

Dani Pedrosa finished second and Jorge Lorenzo was third.

Valentino Rossi, who suffered a double leg fracture only three weeks ago, finished fifth.

The Italian was second behind three-time champion Lorenzo for part of the race before Marquez, Pedrosa and Maverick Vinales moved ahead of him.

“It was really difficult,” said Marquez, who began fifth on the grid.

“I was riding smoother, although the feeling in the last part of the race wasn’t a good one.”

Next race is the Japan Grand Prix, in Motegi on 15 October.

Aragon GP results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 42 minutes 06.816 seconds

2. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 42:07.695

3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 42:08.844

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 42:12.072

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 42:12.698

6. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 42:13.778

7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 42:14.271

8. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) 42:14.726

9. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 42:19.818

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa/KTM) 42:20.891

Standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 224 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 208

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 196

4. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) 170

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 168

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) 117

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 106

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 95

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 92

10. Jonas Folger (Ger/Yamaha) 84

Zarco concludes Aragon battle in 9th – Solid performance by Folger

Johann Zarco’s strong effort at the gruelling Aragon Grand Prix earned him a 9th place finish today under the scorching Spanish sun. The French star leapt forward from 11th and he immediately set into a formidable and consistent pace. The rookie eventually concluded the race inside the top ten to maintain his position as the leading independent rider in the championship. The result also saw him extend his 100% point scoring record since the opening round.

Meanwhile, Jonas Folger closed the challenging weekend with a hard-fought ride to 16th. The young German, who started his 150th Grand Prix today, began from the sixth row and pushed throughout the 23-lap sprint. He delivered a late charge to get to 16th, having moved up six places since the end of the first lap.

Johann Zarco

Position: 9th – Championship: 6th – Points: 117

“The result is quite good, however, I expected to be stronger in the race with the used tyres, but eventually my opponents were fast too. I got a solid start yet the first few laps were a bit difficult. I tried my best to overtake but in the end, it was not the right opportunity and I lost a lot of positions because I almost crashed. After that, I got a solid feeling but I was limited by the front. This was not because of the tyre because even if it was a soft front, the technicians said that the rubber looked ok after the race. So it means that if I was limited, it was possible that the bike’s balance was not as perfect as I needed it to be to get close to the front. Nevertheless, I am happy about the race and it was another experience, plus good for the championship. I tried to do my best but to finish only 13 seconds back from the top guys is not so far. However, I missed something to stay with this leading group because when they overtook Kallio, they opened a gap and I don’t think I was strong enough then. Anyway, I will learn from it and I need to understand how to use this to be more competitive in the future. I want to improve myself so that I can set the bike up and provide the right information, and also be effective with the team so they can give me the fantastic feeling that you can usually have with the Yamaha.”

Jonas Folger

Position: 16th – Championship: 10th – Points: 84

“We are all disappointed about the race because I am aiming to stay inside the top ten in the championship and I am fighting against some really fast riders but now we are struggling and finishing in 16th is a shame. I have to get my confidence back and use the two weeks off to rest myself so I can get mentally fresh in order to be better on the bike. We have to look at the championship and I am 14 points ahead of the next rider in the standings, but the target is to get into the top ten. However, I need to be freer when riding just like at the beginning of the year. The issues and the crashes, as well as the points we have lost in the last few rounds, leaves us a bit frustrated and we want to be better. So now I will take it easy because if you try too hard it doesn’t work. I’m sure I will come back refreshed and ready for the action.”

Vierge clinches points on home soil – Gardner preservers in tough battle

Xavi Vierge completed the Aragon GP in 14th after delivering a determined performance in the challenging sprint. He began from the ninth row and quickly started running a rapid rhythm as he manoeuvred his way through the ultra-aggressive pack. The Spaniard duelled with Lorenzo Baldassarri right up to the chequered flag, which he met in 14th having impressively moved up 11 places from his grid position.

Meanwhile, Remy Gardner endured a demanding afternoon but rode relentlessly in the 21 lap sprint to finish 20th. The young Australian began from 17th and after a tricky start, he remained focused and maintained a consistent pace. He set his fastest time on the final lap and now confidently looks on to the upcoming triple flyaway races.

Xavi Vierge

Position: 14th – Championship: 14th – Points: 58

“It certainly was a challenging weekend, but firstly, I have to say thank you to the Tech3 Racing Team as they worked really hard up until the race, in order to discover what the issue was and to give me the best possible bike. I am happy with how the GP went because I started from 25th but I got back to 14th, which means two points, and I will take the positives. Fortunately, tomorrow we have a test here where we aim to understand our situation more and then try to find a good setup for the Asia tour. Again, thanks to my crew for their efforts.“

Remy Gardner

Position: 20th – Championship: 19th – Points: 17

“The race was disappointing for me. After the first corner, Pons cut across and hit me, which meant that I nearly crashed and it caused me to lose a lot of time and positions. This put me on the back foot but then, one lap later another rider touched me before the back straight and I lost a second or two and a few more places so it didn’t start in a good way. In addition, the bike felt a bit strange and there was some chatter. We took the gamble but unfortunately, it didn’t pay off this weekend. Luckily, we have a test here tomorrow and we have work to do.”

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“It was a reasonably positive weekend for the Tech3 Racing Moto2 team. We knew our grid position was far from ideal but despite that, Xavi had a decent start, got his head down and pushed. He produced some really fast lap times, which were very similar to the riders inside the top ten, and occasionally even better. Xavi managed to get back up to 13th in the last laps but just lost out to Baldassarri on the final lap by only 0.070. However, 14th means two more points in the championship. It was a tough yet strong weekend and, as usual, he never gave up plus the whole team worked hard. This class is so competitive that I think to end up in the top 15 is a great reward and something to be proud of. I am also quite happy with how Remy did. We confirmed that he will stay with us for 2018 and he rode well in both the wet and dry conditions. In the race, he also pushed non-stop, but there was a small issue half way through which caused him to lose some time. Yet, in the closing stages, he was catching the guys in front of him who are strong Moto2 riders. Remy also set his fastest lap right at the end of the sprint, which is promising and we must remember that he is only 18 and it’s his rookie season. We are pleased with our boys, even if we want to do better than 14th and 20th yet, in this class it’s always a tough fight but we are working.”