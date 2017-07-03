MotoGP – Moto2 – Germany

Phenomenal Folger seizes 2nd at home Grand Prix – Relentless Zarco battles to 9th

Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 40m 59.525s

2. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 2.835s

3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 11.071s

4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 13.778s

5. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 14.505s

6. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 16.059s

7. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 41m 19.261s

8. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 19.713s

9. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 20.663s

10. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 41m 23.735s

11. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 25.184s

12. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 31.065s

13. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 31.704s

14. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 35.978s

15. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 37.296s

16. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 37.377s

Jonas Folger delivered an incredible performance today in front of his ecstatic home crowd by sealing a maiden MotoGP podium. The young gun started the race from 5th on the grid and on the sixth lap, he expertly moved into the lead ahead of Marc Marquez. The pair swapped positions five laps later, but the determined Folger kept focused before memorably meeting the chequered flag in 2nd and as the leading Yamaha.

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco produced a determined performance today to seize 9th, as he muscled his way through the field from 19th on the grid. The French star endured a tough qualifying but pushed non-stop as he consistently progressed. At the start of the penultimate lap, he dived past Cal Crutchlow to move into 9th and he powered onwards to complete the race in this position. The MotoGP paddock will return to the track for the Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky which takes place on the 6th August.

Jonas Folger

Position: 2nd – Championship: 7th – Points: 71

“I don’t really know what to say other than I am so happy and I still can’t quite believe what we achieved! I fought with Marc for the victory and we had a great performance. I especially showed that I can get on the podium, which is a super feeling and a big boost for my confidence. In the past, Johann had a lot of good races whereas I sometimes didn’t because I made some small mistakes, but today I finally feel like I showed my potential. I think that we have to enjoy this moment and take the positive points that we made here to Brno and into the rest of the season. Thanks to my team for their work and I am already looking forward to getting back on my Yamaha in the Czech Republic after the summer break.”

Johann Zarco

Position: 9th – Championship: 6th – Points: 84

“Overall, it was a great race for me today in Germany. On the first day, I felt good but then the weather made things difficult on Saturday and I had a crash in FP3, which complicated matters so in the end, I started from 19th. Yet, I kept calm and I managed the GP lap by lap, which allowed me to overtake my opponents. I saw that the other riders started to struggle and I was stronger so I thought that I could almost take 7th and 8th but they were a bit too far in front. It is difficult to overtake here at Sachsenring but I did my best even if it was tough to be at the back of the group. However, I am happy because it has been a great experience and we are leaving this Grand Prix, for the summer break, in a positive way. I am also very pleased with what Jonas did. In the race, he was so good and it was great for our team and for him so overall, I am happy for everyone.”

Hervé PONCHARAL

Team manager

“It was an incredible weekend for the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team and we have started the summer vacation in the best way. I think that since the beginning of the year, Johann has been our leading rider in terms of results and we are for sure, very happy about this. Yet, to work properly as a team you need to have two strong legs, but until here, one leg was stronger than the other. We experienced a dream in France when Johann Zarco scored a 2nd place finish at his home Grand Prix and we thought that would be the highlight of the 2017 season. Yet, today, Jonas Folger did the exact same by finishing 2nd at his home GP in Germany. The first half of the season has been like a dream for us and I have no words to say exactly how I feel and I can’t congratulate my two riders enough. One of the things that I would like to mention, which shows the Tech3 spirit, is that although no one asked him to, Johann took the decision to go down to Parc Fermé and hug Jonas Folger. This is something we don’t see very often, and that touched me, plus it shows how close the Tech3 team is working together. The young Hector Garzo who rode for us in Moto2 this weekend was also at the podium to celebrate Jonas’ result! I would, of course, like to congratulate Jonas and thank him a lot. We must also not forget about Johann Zarco who made an incredible recovery to 9th from 19th at this track, where it is really difficult to overtake. We are 6th and 7th in the championship standings, plus our guys are the first and second rookies and independent riders which is great and we couldn’t ask for more. I hope that everyone in the Tech3 team has a relaxing vacation because they all deserve it, and we will be back in the Czech Republic soon.”

Remy Gardner closed the first half of his rookie Moto2 season with a point scoring finish today at the challenging Sachsenring track where he forcefully powered to 12th. The young Australian leapt forward from the fifth row of the grid and he maintained his consistency throughout the 29 sprint as he pursued a strong result. Gardner set his fastest time of the race on the penultimate lap and he battled in a fierce fight with Syahrin which went right down to the chequered flag before he closed the weekend positively and in 12th.

Meanwhile, Hector Garzo’s debut ended in an unfortunate way after he fell at the 12th turn on the third lap. Garzo, who is standing in for the injured Xavi Vierge, began from 5th on the grid and quickly set off at speed. However, the impressive young Spaniard’s luck turned shortly after the start of the race, but the Tech3 Racing Team would like to thank him for his strong efforts during the German Grand Prix.

Remy Gardner

Position: 12th – Championship: 23th – Points: 6

“It was a very positive race and we closed the first half of the season in a good way. The result could have been a bit better if it wasn’t for the opening lap where Binder passed me a bit aggressively at the last corner and I nearly fell. Fortunately, I saved it but then I got swamped by the next group at the first turn and I lost a lot of time. This is a big shame especially because I ran some really strong times at the end of the GP. With regards to the race, after about a third of the Grand Prix, it felt like the tyre had a blister on it and it took me five or six laps to understand how to adapt. Yet, I found the key eventually and I caught Syahrin and passed him twice on the last lap, but he put up a good fight and just beat me to the line. It was still a positive day and I think we’ve made a big jump. I have to say that the new KYB forks that we tried this weekend really made the difference and if it wasn’t for them, then I would have been down in the group behind. So it was very positive regarding the bike set up and now I am sure that we can find the next step.”

Hector Garzo

Position: DNF – Championship: Not Classified

“I made a really good start and my aim was to follow the first four or five riders. However, it was impossible to follow them even though I did my best. Then on the 3rd lap, Binder passed me and didn’t take the perfect line on the turn, which pushed me wide and when I touched the brake, I lost the front. It’s definitely not the way I wanted to finish this weekend but overall, I am happy with the work that we did and with my first Grand Prix. I want to say sorry to the Tech3 Racing Team because they did a really good job but I’m happy for this opportunity which they gave me.”

Hervé Poncharal – Team Manager

“It was a shame that we couldn’t quite match the performance that we did on Saturday in the qualifying and we will never forget Hector Garzo’s fight for the front row and him ending up 5th on the grid. We knew it was going to be much more difficult in the dry because all of the riders that he was near have a lot more experience. The difficult conditions yesterday played to our advantage, but we hoped that he was going to finish the race and learn a lot. It’s a pity to not finish the weekend on a positive note, but his mistake was just a small one and I want to say thank you to Hector for his efforts and dedication over the weekend. As for Remy, he had a decent qualifying and today he showed great fighting spirit. The start was not ideal as he lost a few positions but he recovered and had a very intense battle with Syahrin who he passed in the last sector, yet, he unfortunately lost the position by the flag. The result and his fastest time which he set on the penultimate lap, shows that Remy’s potential is high. We just hope he can fix his ankle problem from the injury which he sustained in Argentina. Since then he has never really been able to ride at 100% so the summer break will be very important for him to recover completely. I think that Remy and his Mistral 610 can finish regularly in the top ten. I would also like to send my best wishes to Xavi Vierge and we can’t wait to be in the Czech Republic with him on board. I hope the whole team has a good rest in the summer and we will be back soon at Brno.”