Marquez clinched his fourth world championship title after Andrea Dovizioso crashed out of the Valencian Grand Prix.

The Spanish rider came home third behind Dani Pedrosa and Johann Zarco, ensuring he won the crown by 37 points as Dovizioso failed to finish.

Vinales finished the season in third spot ahead of Honda pilot Pedrosa and his Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi.

Remarkable Zarco powers to 2nd in memorable Season Finale – Inspired performance by Van der Mark

Johann Zarco stole the limelight in Valencia today after narrowly missing out on his first MotoGP victory. The French star undertook a rocket start and lead for almost the entire race as he rode a formidable pace. After an intense duel with Dani Pedrosa right until the chequered flag, Zarco surged across the finish line to seal the third podium in his rookie season in what was a truly exceptional end to the 2017 campaign.

Meanwhile, Michael van der Mark impressed once again in his second MotoGP race. The young Dutch rider started the GP from the ninth row of the grid and powered onwards before notably fighting his way up to 16th. A small error saw him drop back but he remained focused to eventually finish the sprint in 17th. Monster Yamaha Tech3 would like to thank Michael for his efforts.

Johann Zarco

Position: 2nd – Championship: 6th – Points: 174

“I am so happy about today because I was competitive enough to fight for the victory and, like I said yesterday, I knew I can do this because I have all of the elements that I need to go for the win. When I felt Marquez, who was really strong, I had things under control but I didn’t want to let him take the advantage and run away. He had to control it too, yet, I was thinking about the victory and possibly overtaking again and then I passed him. This is why I am pretty happy and finishing 1st or 2nd doesn’t change anything about the race quality that I did. I can enjoy this moment and it must be pleasing for Dani also. He overtook me in a good way on the last lap, at the first corner and he then waited a bit and I couldn’t enter the corner effectively. I lost too much distance and when I tried to catch him again, I almost crashed. Nevertheless, this second place finish is the best way to finish my season.”

Michael van der Mark

Position: 17th – Championship: Not classified

“It has been a challenging weekend but I really enjoyed the race today. I had a very strong start and moved up a couple of places, whilst I had some nice battles on the track. This Grand Prix was great fun and I want to thank Hervé for the opportunity. It was always a dream to ride a MotoGP bike and to do two races with this amazing team was special for me. If he asks me again, then I would be delighted to ride with the team. We just need to work more with the setup of the bike for my style but overall, I have enjoyed this weekend so much.”

Remy Gardner finished his full year in Moto2 with a determined fight in the challenging season finale. Gardner leapt forward when the lights went out and quickly set into his pace as the sun shone down on the Valencia circuit. Eventually, he crossed the finish line in 22nd to close the difficult weekend, but he confidently eyes up for the forthcoming 2018 tests.

Meanwhile, Xavi Vierge’s memorable season ended in an unfortunate way after he fell from 7th. The impressive Spaniard lunged forward from the third row and quickly joined the tussle for 5th. However, his luck changed on the 17th lap, marking a frustrating end to his highly positive time with Tech3. The entire team would like to thank Vierge for his efforts over the years and wish him luck for the future.

Remy Gardner

Position: 22nd – Championship: 21st – Points: 23

“I can’t hide how truly disappointed I am with this race. We tried a new setting and it didn’t suit me. I really struggled and in the end, I just made sure that I made it to the chequered flag. Hopefully, when we test this week and next, we can make a big step forward and try to start getting everything ready for the 2018 season, because we need to improve.”

Xavi Vierge

Position: DNF – Championship: 11th – Points: 98

“I am really frustrated with how the race finished today. Throughout the weekend, everything was so good and I started the GP with my objective being to finish in 10th in the championship. However, I had the same issue as last year in Valencia. As soon as I started, I felt that the bike didn’t slow down when the same amount of pressure was applied as normal and I couldn’t control the brakes as fully as I wanted to. In every corner, I did my best but when the tyres dropped, I fell. It’s a big shame because today could have been a very good race, yet, we had an issue that we couldn’t control and a crash. I have to say thank you to the Tech3 Racing team for the amazing two and half years together.“

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“This will be my final press release for the 2017 season, and we had a great time with Xavi Vierge so I want to thank him once more for his efforts as well as his never give up attitude. He made a real step up this year and he was riding another very strong race here in Valencia. Unfortunately, he crashed which was a big shame because we all know that he is going to leave us tonight and it would have been great to celebrate one final top eight finish which was highly possible. Thank you Xavi for everything you have done and we will miss you for sure. On the other side of the garage, Remy has had a tough weekend and he finished in 22nd. I think that he needs to find some consistency and it’s a shame that he’s losing his teammate, who was a good reference for him. We are 100% behind Remy, which is why we signed him for another year. Yet, right now it’s a bit confusing about what is going on and it is disappointing. Anyway, the team will start testing in Jerez this week and then the week after in Valencia. Hopefully, he can find a new feeling for the 2018 season. Thanks to the entire crew, everyone worked very hard and now we will start preparing for 2018.“