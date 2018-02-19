Zarco and Syahrin leave Thailand with excellent impressions

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 pair concluded the Buriram test in outstanding fashion today, as Johann Zarco topped the time sheets for the majority of the day, while Hafizh Syahrin showed a sensational achievement during his first ever MotoGP test.

Johann Zarco performed in incredible form, smashed the lap record around midday with a best time of 1’29.867 and finished the three days at the Chang International Circuit as the fastest Yamaha rider. In progressing run by run, Hafizh Syahrin was able to conclude his first premier class experience just 1.756 seconds off the top and even outperformed multiple World Champion Jorge Lorenzo.

In just one week the MotoGP World Championship is back on track for the final pre-season test in Qatar. Therefore, the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team aims to announce their second permanent rider for the 2018 season in the coming days.

Johann ZARCO

Position: 2nd – Time: 1’29.867 – Laps: 47

“We had a really great third day, good tyres to use and it was planned to try to do a better lap time today, so we fully achieved our goals. I stopped early today, because we did a lot of work and have enough information on this new track. I’m happy, that I was able to control the bike better and better with each lap and I have truly an amazing feeling. I understand the tyres, found out what happens, when we undertake changes on the bike. Everything is good, I’m satisfied and sure we can prepare the first race in October here well, even if we will have different tyres. Compared to Malaysia I finished the test here in Thailand with a very high pace, which is a fantastic sign for Qatar.”

Hafizh SYAHRIN

Position: 21st – Time: 1’31.537 – Laps: 47

“I’m very pleased about the last day. We stopped at lunch time, because we did work really hard and I still have to get used to the demands of a MotoGP machine, as it was the first time for me here. I improved every day and with each run I did. In the last session, we made a huge step forward and this was my target, because yesterday it was not bad, but I was sure, that I can do even more. Overall, I’m very happy and I hope I can see the team again soon. We already had a good feeling with the bike! I want to thank the entire Monster Yamaha Tech3 team for all the information they gave me and also Johann, who helped me a lot to improve. Of course, I also want to thank Herve, Yamaha, Monster and everybody involved for this opportunity and I really hope we can continue this amazing adventure.”

Hervé PONCHARAL

Team Manager

“I truly believe that Monster Yamaha Tech3 did an amazing job in Buriram, Thailand. It was a very important test for us in order to continue our understanding and decision about the package we will use this year with Johann. Of course, it was also a very important test for the other side of the garage with the young Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin. I think we can be proud as a team to have achieved the goals we were looking for and clearly, we leave Buriram with a very special, positive feeling. I would like to thank the whole Buriram circuit staff for their dedication and professionalism and of course we were amazed by how many fans have been gathered around the circuit to follow this. I know everyone is expecting a decision regarding Hafizh Syahrin. All I can say right now is, that he has done a fantastic job during this test, showing a great motivation, willing to learn and speed on track in a really good atmosphere with the team. Very soon we will take our decision, as we have to share all details of organization with all our partners. A very big thank you to our two riders and the whole crew of Yamaha Monster Tech3, who did an excellent job.”