MotoGP: San Marino

Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 50m 41.565s

2. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac (GP17) 50m 42.757s

3. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 50m 53.271s

4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 50m 58.124s

5. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (GP17) 51m 1.064s

6. Jack Miller AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 51m 6.447s

7. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac (GP16) 51m 15.437s

8. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 51m 16.227s

9. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 51m 35.647s

10. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 51m 39.529s

Resolute Folger snatches 9th in San Marino – Heroic Zarco seals 15th after bad luck strikes on final lap

Monster Yamaha Tech3 team rider Jonas Folger produced a tireless effort to claim 9th in the highly challenging San Marino GP. The young German began the soaking wet race from 16th on the grid and undertook a decent start to move up two places by the close of the first lap. He maintained his consistency in the tricky conditions before finishing the grueling GP inside the top ten, marking a positive close to the weekend.

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco suffered bad luck on the final lap of the race but showed great determination as he wheeled his Yamaha across the finish line after running out of fuel. The rapid French rider began from 6th and ran a formidable pace throughout the sprint, as he held 7th whilst heading into the last lap. The issue then struck but Zarco memorably pushed his bike down the start finish straight to clinch 15th.

Jonas Folger

Position: 9th – Championship: 10th – Points: 84

“I am not so happy about this weekend overall, but I did my best. Qualifying was a different story compared to today because I felt good in the dry conditions. In the wet warm up, we decided to change something but we were a little bit unlucky because by the end of the race we understand that it was the wrong direction with the setting. I struggled with the rear grip and the turning in the last part of the GP but eventually, I finished 9th, however, this was due to Johann’s bike giving up. We didn’t have the speed so I am a bit disappointed as I expected more, especially in the wet. Now, we have to look onwards to Aragon.”

Johann Zarco

Position: 15th – Championship: 6th – Points: 110

“It was challenging but tough for everyone. In the warm up I saw that I wasn’t as strong as I would have liked, but then at the beginning of the Grand Prix, I felt quite good. I was happy to have control and see that the other riders were not much faster than me. I stayed focused and then I saw Crutchlow and Lorenzo crash, who are dangerous for me in the championship. Because they fell, it made me realise how difficult the conditions were for everyone. The race was long but step-by-step it got less wet, although it did not dry and this gave me some confidence but not as much as I expected. I had to stay focused and in the end, I was managing the gap to Redding quite well so I thought that everything was in order for the last lap. However, I had no more fuel from turn 11, which was a shame. I did my best to preserve the fuel until the last corner but then the bike stopped and I had to push it on the home straight and that was long. Some riders overtook me and it’s a big pity but I made sure that I got to the end because it’s the racing mind. I finished 15th, which equals one championship point but it is better than nothing.”

Hervé PONCHARAL

Team manager

“I must admit that it’s a very difficult race result to think about. We did an ok job with Johann Zarco throughout the weekend as he had a good qualifying, and started on the second row of the grid. He began the last lap in a solid 7th position, with a gap of 2.5 seconds over Redding and there was no way he could have caught us. It would have been a strong result but unfortunately, we only finished thanks to Johann’s dedication and effort to push the bike over the line and score one point. He ran out of fuel, which is something that is unacceptable for me, and tonight we have to sit down with the Yamaha engineers as well as our own in order to understand why this happened. It should never occur and I feel very sorry for Johann who did a great job. He didn’t deserve that so I would like to apologise to him. We had Rodney Sacks, the Monster Energy CEO, with us today and I wanted to give him something to cheer about and this is not what I was expecting. On the other side of the Monster Yamaha Tech3 pit box, Jonas had an ok start but I think that he was lacking confidence in the first part of the GP and it was easy to see that because the lap times were not there. In the last third, he looked better and his pace improved, plus he was inside the top ten which is nothing amazing but it is positive finish for his first real race in the rain on a MotoGP bike. I’m sure that we can bounce back with two strong results at the next round in Aragon but again I have to say that I feel very sorry for Johann.”

Remy Gardner fought against the treacherous conditions to complete the eventful San Marino GP in 13th. When the shootout began, he bolted forward from the eighth row and by the mid point he was running in 8th. Gardner then fell on the 15th lap but he jumped back on his Mistral 610 and continued to push before falling again at turn 6 with three laps to go. Yet he remained resolute and finally completed the race in 13th.

Meanwhile, Xavi Vierge’s hopes of a top finish were dashed after he fell on the third lap, but he bravely remounted to complete the sprint in 15th. When the lights went out, Vierge bolted forward and moved up to 9th by the close of the first lap having started from 15th. However, the young Spaniard’s luck ran out as he crashed shortly after, but he re-joined the race and powered onwards before eventually finishing inside the points.

Remy Gardner

Position: 13th – Championship: 19th – Points: 17

“It was a tough day and I am happy to have finished. The first crash was a bit unfortunate because I was pushing hard and it was strange how it occurred, but I just lost the front at an acceleration point. It happened whilst I was attempting to keep the distance to the riders behind so that I didn’t have to deal with them. I got back on the bike and then a few laps later, I fell again at the same corner but this time it was at the exit. Luckily, I didn’t lose any places and I finished in 13th. I am sorry to the team and I really wish that I could have given them a better result today. I think that we can take the positives from this and build on what happened, but thanks to Hervé for the opportunity.”

Xavi Vierge

Position: 15th – Championship: 12th – Points: 56

“I am very disappointed with today’s outcome. Normally, in these conditions, I am competitive but this morning in the warm up, I never found a good feeling with the bike and I fell. In the race, I made a solid start by passing a lot of riders and I got into a good group. Yet, during the first few laps, I saw that it was not possible to stay there and then I fell, which of course, leaves me disappointed. Anyway, I got back on the bike and finally took one point for the championship. Now we will work hard and focus on Aragon.“

Hervé Poncharal

Team manager

“After watching the Moto3 race, we knew that the intermediate class sprint would be full of action and we were not disappointed. Again, Xavi had a great start and he was running as high as 9th, which was an ideal position. Unfortunately, like a lot of other riders, he fell off in what was a fast crash and it was an extra pity that it happened so early. He rejoined and for sure everything was a bit bent on the bike yet, he bravely recovered to score a point, which is something even if it’s not at all where Xavi wanted to finish. On the other side, Remy had a bit of a slower start but he was pushing and was riding some really great times. He got up to 8th and it was looking like he could have ended up in 10th as the worst-case scenario without a crash. I know it’s not necessary to say, but unfortunately, he fell. We are at an important time of the year where a lot of things are being discussed and he knows that results matter. Anyway, he got back on the track, and was running in 12th and had a big gap on the rider behind but with three laps to go he fell again, before finishing 13th. He rode some very decent laps but two crashes in the race marks a disappointed close to the weekend, however, we hope to have a more successful time at Aragon.”

GRAN PREMIO TRIBUL MASTERCARD DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI

TRACK DATA

Pole position: Left

Length: 4.226 m

Width: 14 m

Corners: 16 (10 right, 6 left)

Longest Straight: 565 m

Constructed: 1996

Modified:2008

CIRCUIT LOCATION

Misano Circuit is located 11 km from the Rimini Miramare Airport, 78 km from the Ancona Airport and 135 km from the Bologna Airport.