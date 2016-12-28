MV Agusta 2017

2017 MV Agusta F4 R Limited Edition Detail Shot

With former Bike Devil rider Leon Camier and the result of a meticulous and continuous evolution that has been applied to the refinement of every detail. The new MV Agusta F4 RC excels both on the road and the track with it’s direct connection to WSBK championship racing. It is therefore unquestionable that you will discover the same technical pedigree of the ‘Reparto Corse’ F4 ridden by British rider Leon Camier.

As with Camier’s F4, the F4 RC can be both enthralling and efficient; the most comprehensive package amongst Hypersports. Elegant and simple, the F4 RC is instantly recognizable with a stunning red and white graphic base as that used on the official version, including sponsor logos. The number “37” embellished on the fairing is a reminder of the constructors World titles won by MV Agusta.

Each of the 250 pieces that make up the total production of the new F4 RC, is a real collector’s item accompanied with a valuable racing kit. The classic wood box contains high quality components, specifically designed and built for the racing F4 RC. In detail:

the SC-Project titanium single exit exhaust system has been developed together with the dedicated racing Electronic Control Unit, which forms part of the kit. The single seat tail unit lightens the bike and aesthetically underlines the racing vocation. The fuel cap and mirror inserts that allow the user to remove the mirrors for track use are machined in ergal aluminium 7075 providing functional value and enriching further a bike that has redefined the Hypersports category. The under tailpiece exhaust shroud is manufactured in carbon fiber, to assist heat transmission with the minimum weight. The personalized protective bike cover and Certificate of Authentication make the F4 RC even more exclusive. Performance is also reflected in the numbers: 151 kW, equivalent to 205 hp maximum power

in road configuration. A fact that makes the RC Superbike the most powerful in its class within series production. With the racing kit the performance increases to 212 hp (158 kW) at 13600 rpm measured at the crankshaft, the F4 RC in track configuration marks the latest evolution within the extraordinary development of the in-line 4-cylinder MV Agusta known as ‘Corsa Corta’ (79×50,9 mm) enhanced with unique technical solutions such as a central distribution chain and radial valve layout.

The choice of chassis solution from the outset of the F4 has defined an era thanks to the synthesis between the technical benefits of construction solutions and assembly. The TIG welded trellis CrMo steel tubes are undoubtedly essential and in some respects even ‘classic’ but the mechanical characteristics offer peak performance. The aluminum alloy plates close the rear frame structure and form the fulcrum for the single arm, with the possibility to change height allowing full customization of the riding dynamics.

Racing suspension completes the package of absolute excellence: the Ohlins fork USD NIX type 30 with TiN surface treatment has separate hydraulic compression adjustment (left leg) and rebound damping (right leg); spring preload is also permitted. The Ohlins TTX 36 shock with piggyback reservoir offers the same parameters of adjustment as the fork through convenient manual mechanical adjusters. Included is also a precisely engineered steering damper with manual adjustment.

The braking system matches the performance, being composed of a pair of front 320 mm diameter discs with steel braking areas, aluminum flanges and a radial pump, as well as Brembo GP 4-piston (30 mm in diameter) radial calipers. The rear steel disc is 210 mm in diameter with 4-piston caliper. The Bosch ABS 9 Plus with RaceMode utilizes a RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) system to prevent rear wheel lift under heavy braking.

The Electronic Control Unit is based on efficiency with a specific goal; the aim is to guarantee the ultimate control of the bike for the pilot, without reducing sensibility; that sensibility combined with the talent and experience of the pilot can make the difference when a tenth of a second per lap matters. The technology MVICS 2.0 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) allows you to command many parameters, including throttle sensitivity, maximum torque, engine brake, engine response and rev limiter intervention. The inertial platform with a trim sensor utilizes three gyroscopes and accelerometers to determine a precise operation of the traction control on 8 levels. It can also be switched off entirely. Shifting is aided with the 2.0 EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift) Quick Shift is part of the standard specification.