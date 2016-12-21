a tribute to the family of female motorcyclists

Natural Born Lady Rider™ campaign gives its name to the 24th edition of the METZELER calendar: courage, determination and talent to show pure femininity on two wheels

Munich (Germany), December 19th 2016 – Celebrating the talent and passion transmitted by women riders throughout twelve months of imagery: the 2017 METZELER calendar. Titled Natural Born Lady Rider™, it was created with the aim to dedicate a tribute to female motorcycle pride, emphasizing the determination shown by women of all ages to ride their motorcycles.

This METZELER initiative celebrates the 125th anniversary of the productive activity of motorcycle tyres, as it continues with the theme of the campaign Natural Born Lady Rider™, launched last November with a movie marathon lasting 48 hours. Focused on women motorcyclists: from the movies shown at Deus Leica Theatre in Milan comes a full colour calendar, produced in a limited edition with the collaboration of ‘Somewhere’, showing professional athletes and pure bike enthusiasts, from all over the world yet united by their love for motorcycling.

The year opens with Vaune Phan, a blogger from Singapore, as the January star, followed by the blonde queen of the road races, Maria Costello, a professional rider who can boast three podiums achieved at the legendary Isle of Man TT Races. To Joanna Benz, British motoblogger who is very active on the social network Instagram, who is depicted in the March page. April goes around the world with Lea Rieck, a German biker who rode around the planet on a Triumph Tiger 800 XCA named Cleo. Italy triumphs in May with Sara Trentini, six times Trial Italian Champion and European champion in 2012. The summer opens up with Alicia Sornosa, the first Spanish woman to have ridden five continents riding a two-wheeler. Three American women, a mother and two daughters, are portrayed in the month of July. Their world record is the first to simultaneously speed: their names are Laura Klock, Erika and Karlee Cobb. France is represented by the motorcyclist Lydia Truglio Beaumont (August) and Sarah Lezito, 24 year old stuntwoman among the most followed on social networks and also considered by many one of the best in his field (September), while the United States open the page dedicated to October with Jody Perewitz, who holds 12 speed records, as well as being the first woman to have reached 200 mph over a V-Twin. The Dakar Rally is the November page, starring Tina Meier, a German rider. To close the year we return to the Land of the Rising Sun, where we find Yuka Izutani, a journalist and passionate about motorcycling.