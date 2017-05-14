North West 200 Results

North West 200 Races:

RESULTS:

Supersport Race 1 (Thursday)

1. Martin Jessop (METZELER)

2. Ian Hutchison

3. James Hillier (METZELER)

Superstock Race 1 (Thursday)

1. Alastair Seeley (METZELER)

2. Lee Johnston

3. Dean Harrison (METZELER)

Supertwins Race 1 (Thursday)

1. Martin Jessop (METZELER)

2. Michael Rutter (METZELER)

3. Ivan Lintin

Supersport Race 2 (Saturday)

1. Alastair Seeley (METZELER)

2. William Dunlop

3. Michael Dunlop

Superbike Race

1. Alastair Seeley (METZELER)

2. Michael Rutter (METZELER)

3. Lee Johnston

Supertwins Race 2

1. Michael Rutter (METZELER)

2. Daniel Cooper

3. Martin Jessop ( METZELER)

Superstock Race 2

1. Alastair Seeley (METZELER)

2. Ian Hutchison

3. Michael Rutter (METZELER)

Superbike Race 2 (NW200)

1. Glenn Irwin (METZELER)

2. Alastair Seeley (METZELER)

3. Ian Hutchison

METZELER has dominated the prestigious International North West 200 road racing event in Northern Ireland today in difficult, mixed conditions. Victories were hard won by Metzeler riders Martin Jessopp, Alastair Seeley, Michael Rutter and a stunning first win for Glenn Irwin. Seeley has now racked up an incredible 21 wins and took four wins in the week for the first time in his career.

Local hero Seeley, from Carrickfergus, was in imperious form throughout qualifying, setting pole position in the Supersport and Superstock classes whilst Michael Rutter lined up first in the Superbike division.

Under clear blue skies, Thursday night saw the traditional start to proceedings with the first Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins events. Martin Jessopp took his first ever International road race victory in the 600cc class which he later followed up in the lightweight Supertwins outing. Seeley, or The ‘Wee Wizard’, as he is affectionately known, took the Superstock victory on his Tyco BMW S1000RR with a dominant 12 second win and logged up a new lap record in the process.

Saturday was very different with overnight rain seeing a delay to proceedings. It was the second Supersport race which kicked the action off, and picking up where he left off on Thursday it was Seeley who cruised to victory by over 4 seconds.

With rain arriving as the Superbikes took to the grid, a lengthy delay ensued with the race eventually getting underway over a shortened race distance of four laps and on a wet track. The ‘Wee Wizard’ was in imperious form throughout the race to claim the win by over 21 seconds ahead of fellow Metzeler rider Rutter. Rutter would be able to go one better in the following Supertwin race however, returning to the top step of the podium to become the third most successful rider in North West 200 history. Thursday night race winner Jessopp finished third. The second Superstock race was red flagged with rain arriving mid-way through the race, giving Tyco BMW and Alastair Seeley another victory with Rutter third.

As the circuit dried, the scene was set for an epic finale; the seven lap North West 200 Superbike race. It did not disappoint as Seeley, Ian Hutchinson and Glenn Irwin battled throughout in a series of audacious overtakes. British Superbike young star Irwin took his maiden victory with some style in front of his local fans.

The massive event was streamed to a worldwide audience, showcasing the talents of these Roads heroes and the performance and durability of the METZELER RACETEC™ RR tyre range. Wins in the Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins classes were chalked up on METZELER RACETEC™ RR road legal tyres and both RACETEC™ Slick and Rain Superbike tyres in the blue riband Superbike events.

METZELER UK Racing Manager Jason Griffiths commented; ”Eight from eight tells the story of the 2017 North West 200 for Metzeler! We used the full spectrum of the Metzeler racing range to win across all the classes in a variety of conditions.

A sincere thanks to all of our riders. Congratulations to Martin Jessopp for his first win which he then doubled up on shortly afterwards on Thursday evening. Metzeler’s Mr. NW200 Alastair Seeley logged up another impressive four wins. And then to top off a perfect week, Glenn Irwin took his first win in the feature North West 200 Superbike race in some style on his PBM Ducati machine.”

Michael Rutter enjoyed another superb day’s racing at the International North West 200 on Saturday with the Bridgnorth rider claiming his 14th career win, after taking victory in the Supertwins race, and adding two more podiums to his tally in the Superbike and Superstock races.

The conditions on the Causeway Coast of Northern Ireland were vastly different to those on Thursday with blue skies and sunshine having been replaced by overnight rain and damp roads but the four-lap Supertwin race saw dry roads with Michael again starting from second place on the IEG/KMR Kawasaki.

A great start saw him immediately take the lead on former racer Ryan Farquhar’s machine and it soon became a three-way fight for the win with Michael joined by Dan Cooper and Thursday evening’s winner Martin Jessopp. However, on this occasion, no-one was able to make a break and although he was pushed back to third at half race distance, there was nothing in it and it was clear it would come down to the final lap.

Having made his debut at the event in 1992, Michael used all of his vast experience to great effect, positioning himself in the right place at the right time and, strong along the coast road, he grabbed the lead on lap three and successfully kept Cooper and Jessopp behind him to claim a memorable 14th North West 200 win, the third highest total in the history of the event.

The success didn’t end there though with a trio of excellent rides on the Bathams/SMT Racing BMW’s in the Superbike and Superstock races. The opening Superbike race was delayed by rain and an oil spill and was eventually cut to four laps with conditions around the 8.9-mile circuit extremely tricky.

Again, Michael called upon all his experience and, having led in the early stages, he settled into second place behind Alastair Seeley as the Ulsterman forged clear. With a comfortable gap to third placed Lee Johnston, Michael rode a sensible race in the tricky conditions to take second for his 30th NW200 podium.

Next up was the six-lap Superstock race where conditions had improved considerably with the majority of the field opting for dry tyres. Third at the end of the opening lap, Michael was involved in a superb five-rider battle for the lead with positions changing hands frequently on each lap but by the fourth lap, the rain returned.

Indeed, as the riders completed their fifth and penultimate lap, it had got heavier and the race was red flagged with results being taken at the end of four laps. That meant Michael was awarded third, just 0.6s off the race win, for podium number 31.

That just left the feature Superbike race, held over seven laps, where the 45-year old was again part of a freight train at the head of the field. The Northern Ireland pairing of Glenn Irwin and Seeley ultimately fought out the win but Michael wrapped up yet another incredibly successful trip to the meeting with a strong fourth place.

Michael Rutter: “It’s been a brilliant day and although the conditions were pretty treacherous at times, I’m over the moon to have taken my 14th NW200 win on Ryan’s bike and added more podiums on the Bathams/SMT Racing machines. With the rain coming and going, it was pretty frightening at times but the Supertwin race saw pretty dry weather and I was able to use my head. I didn’t quite have the speed of Martin or Dan’s bikes so I slowed the pace on the final lap and made sure they came by me in the right places so I could retake them where I wanted and then control the race.”

“It certainly wasn’t easy to do but the plan worked perfectly and you always appreciate things when you’re on the top step of the podium. I was in the mix all day on the Bathams/SMT Racing BMW’s and we have to be pleased with our results given we were up against factory machines from BMW, Ducati and Suzuki. I was trying hard into the corners and on the brakes and with second, third and fourth on the big bikes, we’re in good shape going into the TT so thanks to the whole team for a great job all week.”

Michael now heads to Donington Park for round four of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship before making the trip across the Irish Sea for the Isle of Man TT races.