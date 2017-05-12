NW 200 McGuinnes out

Morecambe’s John McGuinness has been ruled out of this weekend’s International North West 200 road races after the Honda Racing rider crashed during Thursday’s final qualifying session for Saturday’s two Superbike races.

Having qualified in 11th place for the Supersport class on board the Jackson Racing Honda, John had set the seventh fastest Superbike time on Tuesday and was hopeful of improving upon this on Thursday.

The 45-year had just set his personal best lap of the week around the 8.9-mile circuit at 118.857mph during the afternoon when he crashed the Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR heavily half way through the 45-minute Superbike session.

The incident occurred at the fourth gear, Primrose Corner just after the start and finish and the session was immediately red flagged with the 23-times TT winner being treated at the scene by trackside medics. He was subsequently transferred by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast accompanied by his wife Becky.

Diagnosis later on Thursday evening revealed John sustained a compound fracture of his right, lower leg, four broken vertebrae and three broken back ribs in the high speed spill. In theatre, it wasn’t possible to plate the leg break and so an external fixator will be fitted tomorrow whilst he will wear a cast for up to six weeks to support the damaged vertebrae. John will remain at the Royal Victoria Hospital for a further week as part of the recuperation process.

Thursday’s action at the International North West 200 gave Michael Rutter and the Bathams/SMT Racing BMW team cause to celebrate as the Bridgnorth rider lapped at 122.345mph, his fastest ever lap around the 8.9-mile circuit, to claim pole position for Saturday’s two Superbike races.

There was further joy too as he took a record-equalling 28th podium with second place in the four-lap Supertwins race on board Ryan Farquhar’s IEG/KMR Kawasaki.

The Causeway Coast was bathed in glorious conditions on both Tuesday and Thursday and after lapping at 121.093mph on Tuesday, the 45-year old improved his pace on the BMW S1000RR to the aforementioned 122mph+ lap on Thursday to claim a brilliant pole position. He then followed this up with a lap of 122.025mph to take second for the Superstock races and yet another front row start.

Thursday evening saw the first race action for Michael and the team with the six-lap Superstock race where a superb start saw him immediately grab the lead. On the second lap it had become a three-way battle at the front with Alastair Seeley and Dean Harrison battling with Michael.

Seeley led going into the second lap but overshot at the Ballysally Roundabout which put Michael back into the lead by 0.6s going into the third lap. However, as they got to University, he’d dropped back to fourth and the sector times suggested all was not well and he was forced to retire just a mile further down the road at Mathers Cross after a stone through the radiator caused the engine to overheat.

It was huge disappointment for all concerned but Michael returned to the pits for the final action of the day for the four-lap Supertwins race and although Martin Jessopp soon opened up a sizeable lead, Michael was sitting comfortably in second.

On the third lap, he became the first rider to break the 110mph barrier around the circuit on a Supertwin and a lap of 110.131mph saw him close to within 0.2s going into the fourth and final lap. There was nothing between the two riders on the last lap and both broke the lap record again, Jessopp at 110.423mph and Michael at 110.215mph.

Jessopp held on for the win but Michael took an excellent second for his 28th podium in total at the NW200, a figure that sees him tie with Phillip McCallen and Alastair Seeley for the record number of podiums in the history of the event.

Michael Rutter: “Overall, I’m happy but naturally disappointed with the outcome in the Superstock race. The bike’s been flying all year and we’ve had no issues but a stone went through the radiator, which caused the engine to overheat and ultimately stop. It was a big disappointment for the whole team as everything was going well up until then. Obviously, it was great to take pole position for the Superbike races although we know we’ll need to go quicker in the races themselves. I’m happy with the performance of the bike and we’re in good shape for Saturday’s races.”

“I tried everything I could during the Supertwin race, tucking in as much as possible and even putting my arm behind my back to help the aerodynamics but I was just lacking a bit of top speed. I think Martin had the race under control and maybe eased off a fraction too much so when he saw me coming, he was able to up his pace so well done for him for taking two wins in a day. It would have been nice to win but Ryan gave me a great bike and to lap at more than 110mph is no mean feat so we’ll try again on Saturday.”

Michael has four races in store on Saturday – two Superbike, one Superstock and another Supertwin – with the action scheduled to get underway at 10.15am.