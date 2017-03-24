PADGETTS CONFIRMS CONOR CUMMINS

PADGETTS HONDA RACING CONFIRMS CONOR CUMMINS SIGNATURE

The Padgetts Honda Racing team will have a two-pronged attack at the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races, fuelled by Monster Energy, with Conor Cummins joining 11-times TT winner Bruce Anstey at the Batley-based squad.

The Manxman will contest the RST Superbike, PokerStars Senior, RL360 Quantum Superstock and Monster Energy Supersport races riding the latest-spec Honda CBR1000RR and Honda CBR600RR for one of the most experienced, and most successful, teams on the grid.

It comes on the back of Cummins having a successful outing for the team at last year’s TT after a last minute deal saw him contest the RL360 Quantum Superstock and two Monster Energy Supersport races. Riding the then Valvoline-liveried machines, he took an excellent fourth in the opening Supersport race and backed this up with seventh in the second, repeating the latter result in the Superstock race.

He also posted new personal best laps on those particular machines with 126.620mph and 129.739mph in the Supersport and Superstock classes respectively. Cummins, who has ridden for the official Honda Racing team for the last three years, also enjoyed successful meetings for the team at the Classic TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

2017 will be the Ramsey-based rider’s 12th year of competing in his home event and as well as a change in teams, there’s also a change in his starting position this year. After eight years with the number ten plate, the now 30-year old moves up the order in 2017, starting at number seven, ten seconds behind Michael Dunlop and ten ahead of the returning Guy Martin.

The eighth fastest rider of all time with a lap of 131.767mph, Cummins has taken six podiums during his TT career, the last of which came in 2014 when he took second and third respectively in the Senior and Superbike races and he’ll be hoping a complete switch to Clive Padgett’s family orientated team will propel back onto the rostrum this time around.

Kiwi Anstey has taken three wins and 13 podiums at the TT since joining Padgetts in 2011 with Ian Hutchinson giving them seven wins in 2009 and 2010, the latter year seeing him become the first man to win five races in a week.

Clive Padgett, team boss at Padgetts Honda Racing team said:

“Conor’s a very talented rider and a great lad and we are proud to have him representing our Motorcycle shop and the team but we’d be happy to share the limelight with a headline sponsor if a company is interested in coming on board and joining us.”

“Conor’s had some great results already at the TT and what I particularly like about how he races is his focus and commitment. He’s a great fit for the team. We’ve already made a good start with him last year and it’s good to have him with us full time.”

Conor Cummins said:

“What Clive Padgett and the team don’t know about racing on the Isle of Man isn’t worth knowing. He’s assembled a great group around him and I really enjoyed racing with the team last year – it just felt right. I’m looking forward to representing the team in all of this year’s races and I’m looking forward to repaying Clive’s faith in me.”