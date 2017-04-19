Thousands of British motorcyclists and sportsmen benefit from top awards

Dainese, the Italian brand responsible for developing the first ever-wireless airbag system to protect motorcycle racers like Valentino Rossi, and the company who are protecting astronaut Thomas Pesquet as he completes a six-month mission at the International Space Station, has recently collected a host of International Awards, propelling the brand once again to the forefront of safety and innovation.

The Dainese Group, who protect thousands of the UK’s motorcyclists, scooped three awards at the Red Dot Design Awards in the prestigious Product Design 2017 category. The Awards panel gave its seal of approval to the new Dainese Mugello R D-air® race suit, the AGV Pista GP R helmet and the latest generation Dainese Pro-Armor protective products, the three items were selected from 5,500 products, submitted from 54 countries.

Another top international award Dainese excelled at was the Le Fonti Awards for Innovation and Human Resources, where the company was presented with the ‘Excellence of the Year / Innovation and Leadership’ award in the Hi-tech Protective Wear category. The awards identify and select excellent in the entrepreneurial, financial, industry, insurance and legal sectors. The selection was made with the contribution of a community numbering more than 40,000 qualified contacts in business and The Dainese Group came up top in the ‘Excellence of the Year / Innovation and Leadership’ award.

Cristiano Silei, CEO of the Dainese Group commented after both award ceremonies: The Dainese Group has always pursued its mission of advocating and delivery safety in dynamic sports, inspired by the potential of the human being, we study the protection needs of the human body in the most extreme conditions; riding a motorbike on track, downhill skiing, sailing and reaching zero gravity in space. These awards celebrate all the hard work and dedication Dainese’s staff put in embracing new challenges and we will continue to raise the bar of innovation.

Dainese Group – Mission Safety

Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, true to its mission of advocating and delivering safety in dynamic sports, the Company designs advanced protective head-to-toe gear for motorcycling, winter sports, cycling, horse riding and sailing.

In 2007 Dainese acquired the iconic premium sport helmet manufacturer AGV, established in 1947. In 2015, the Group expanded with the acquisition of Swedish POC, global leader in protective gear for winter sports and cycling.

Dainese, AGV and POC products represent the technology frontier in the field of protection for dynamic sports and are used by the world’s top athletes including Valentino Rossi and Emirates Team New Zealand.

