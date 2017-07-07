R&G Rookies’ Trophy @RnGRacing

A dominant double win in the two Santander Consumer Finance KTM Junior Cup races at Snetterton has seen young Brian Hart return to the top of the 2017 R&G Rookies’ Trophy, with fellow KTM rider Fenton Harrison Seabright second and Pirelli National Superstock 1000 rider Mason Law third.

Now in its third year, the 2017 R&G Rookies’ Trophy is bigger than ever with the overall winner not only receiving £500 cash and £500 product support from R&G and a set of race tyres from the official tyre supplier to the series Pirelli, but also a top-of-the-range LS2 crash helmet. The lightweight FF323 Arrow is LS2’s leading racing helmet and has been designed by racers, for racers.

Open to all competitors riding their first full season in their respective class, points for the trophy are awarded based on the rider’s performance compared to their fellow rookies in the class, irrespective of the overall finishing position.

A sunny weekend at Snetterton saw Brian Hart in imperious form as he topped every session – securing pole position by over two seconds before claiming race one by 9.1s and race two by 4.5s, setting a new lap record in the process. The double win saw him also reclaim the lead in the Championship standings, just nine points ahead of Seabright.

Each weekend, Eurosport commentator James Whitham selects one rider to be his Rookie of the Meeting. Knockhill’s rookie, Ryan Watson, received his prize of a set of Aero Knee Sliders at Snetterton, whilst a storming ride to second by Mason Law in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 saw him named the Snetterton R&G Rookie of the Meeting.

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added “Snetterton was another impressive showing from the paddock’s rookies. Brian Hart’s completely dominant display in the KTM Cup races was certainly something to behold – to be over two seconds faster than second place in qualifying, on the same machinery, is a testament to his talent. Similarly, Mason Law’s ride in the Superstock 1000 race demonstrated his potential as he defied his rookie status to finish just behind Championship leader Danny Buchan.”