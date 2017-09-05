Misano challenge up next for confident Zarco and Folger

The upbeat Monster Yamaha Tech3 rookie duo are fired up for the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend where they fully intend to fight for two notable results aboard their Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes. Johann Zarco has his sights set on concluding the 28 lap battle inside the top five at the thirteenth round of the championship. Whereas Jonas Folger determinedly aims to bounce back from a recent run of bad luck and duel for the top independent rider honours on the beautiful Adriatic coast.

Johann Zarco

Championship: 6th – Points: 109

“I am excited to visit Misano because it’s an interesting circuit and after visiting Austria and Silverstone, it will be a small track for the MotoGP bikes. It is going to be very important to work effectively with the team in order to set the bike up and feel comfortable so that we can have a positive race on Sunday. For sure the GP weekend will not be easy, but I hope to be consistent from the beginning to the end. The circuit is one that I like and I have good memories from my days in Moto2 and the 125cc class. In addition, the weather can be quite hot and the venue is right next to the Adriatic Sea. So overall, I aim to have a rewarding time and finish inside the top five to get a lot of points for the championship.”

Jonas Folger

Championship: 9th – Points: 77

“Of course I am looking forward to this weekend after the tough time that we had at Silverstone but I am sure that we are going to have more luck in Italy. I have great memories at Misano, including a pole position in Moto3 and some good results in the past. It’s a track that I really like a lot and perhaps we will try the new aerodynamic parts again because I think we will have an advantage with the winglets at Misano. I am sure that we will have a better time than the last three races and I hope to finish the weekend with a lot of points.”

Hervé PONCHARAL

Team manager

“Misano is the next event for the MotoGP World Championship and it’s always a very exciting weekend with many fans, hot weather, and a fantastic atmosphere. In addition, it’s a really special circuit and different to the last tracks that we have visited because it’s short as well as anti clockwise and a place where some riders don’t always have a good feeling. Clearly, the factory teams have been testing there, but few independent teams have and certainly not Tech3 but we are ready and excited. Aside from that, the big news is that the national hero, Valentino Rossi will not be on the starting grid due to a very unfortunate off road accident. The atmosphere won’t the same without Valentino, but he is out of the hospital and we hope that he will be able to visit the track for the fans who will support him and aid his recovery process. For Monster Yamaha Tech3, it is going to be another tough race for sure as the level is so high. We have to try to be in the top five but we also have to remember that both of our riders are rookies. Most importantly, it’s vital that our guys perform well so they fight for the Rookie Of The Year title which is highly significant for Johann and Jonas. Currently, we also hold the top independent position and this was not easy or planned when you consider how fast the other riders are, but we are leading this. Therefore, we aim to continue scoring some good points so that we can carry on fighting for this. Italy is a special country for MotoGP racing and we can’t wait to be back on the track. Johann was our only rider in Silverstone on Sunday and he had a great race. Whereas Jonas was unfortunately not able to participate, but he is 100% physically fit so we hope to be able to produce an entertaining show and finish this Italian week on a positive note.”

GRAN PREMIO TRIBUL MASTERCARD DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI

TRACK DATA

Pole position: Left

Length: 4.226 m

Width: 14 m

Corners: 16 (10 right, 6 left)

Longest Straight: 565 m

Constructed: 1996

Modified:2008

CIRCUIT LOCATION

Misano Circuit is located 11 km from the Rimini Miramare Airport, 78 km from the Ancona Airport and 135 km from the Bologna Airport.

HISTORY

Close to the city of Rimini, the Misano Adriático circuit was constructed in 1972 and has since undergone an array of modifications. A regular scene for Italian Grands Prix throughout the 80s and early 90s, Misano returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2007.With updated facilities, track and grandstands, the Misano Adriatico holds a maximum capacity of 60,000 spectators. In accordance with MotoGP safety regulations, the 4,200m track runs clockwise for the World Championship races.