Shakey Wins BSB

MCE British Superbike Championship race one (16 laps)

1 Shane Byrne (Ducati)

2 Christian Iddon (BMW)

3 Josh Brookes (Yamaha)

4 Leon Haslam (Kawasaki)

5 James Ellison (Yamaha)

6 Jason O’Halloran (Honda)

DNF Michael Rutter (Bathams/SMT Racing BMW)

MCE British Superbike Championship race two (20 laps)

1 Shane Byrne (Ducati)

2 Christian Iddon (BMW)

3 James Ellison (Yamaha)

4 Josh Brookes (Yamaha)

5 Jason O’Halloran (Honda)

6 Peter Hickman (BMW)

DNF Michael Rutter (Bathams/SMT Racing BMW)

MCE British Superbike Championship race three (20 laps)

1 Josh Brookes (Yamaha)

2 Jason O’Halloran (Honda)

3 James Ellison (Yamaha)

4 Michael Laverty (BMW)

5 Christian Iddon (BMW)

6 Peter Hickman (BMW)

20 Michael Rutter (Bathams/SMT Racing BMW)

Shakey scores an unprecedented 6th British Superbike Championship win in his first ever successful back-to-back title defence

Be Wiser Ducati’s Shane’ Shakey’ Byrne got his title defence off to the best possible start at Brands Hatch after topping all 3 practice and qualifying sessions before going on to claim pole in Q3 with a storming 1:24.163s lap around his local race circuit.

John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins had been running well on his Moto Rapido Panigale R and was looking good for a front row start until he crashed out of Q3 at Graham Hill Bend. Hopper has been transferred to Kings Hospital for further assessment, after suffering a fractured L2 vertebra and suspected fractures to both knees.

Race 1

Shakey initially got a poor start from pole and found himself down in 6th. But before he could progress through the top runners, 5 riders crashed out at Clearways after Dan Linfoot’s Honda dropped fluid onto the track and the race was red-flagged.

Starting from 4th on the 16-lap restart, Shakey got a much better launch of the line and was soon up into 3rd having passed Brookes (Anvil TAG Hire Racing). On Lap 2 he passed his main title rival Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) into Paddock Hill Bend, before getting the better of Christian Iddon (TCYO BMW Motorrad) for the lead at Pilgrim’s Drop.

From then on Shakey got into a good rhythm, posting consecutive fastest laps as he and Iddon started to pull a gap to over Brookes in 3rd. As the race progressed Shakey was then able to build up a 1.799s lead over Iddon, going on to claim his first victory on board his Ducati Panigale R since the double header held at Brands Hatch back in July.

With Haslam finishing in 4th position, Shakey managed to reduce the championship leader’s gap at the front from 33 points to 21 – with 2 races left to on the Sunday.

Unfortunately for Shakey’s teammate Glenn Irwin it was a race to forget after he retired from 10th position on Lap 10.

Race 2

Shakey went into Race 2 at Brands Hatch knowing he would need to win to keep his title defence alive. The Be Wiser Ducati rider got great start to maintain is 3rd place position grid. At the end of lap 2 he passed the first of his title rivals Haslam at Druids before going on to despatch Brookes to take the race lead.

Despite pressure from Iddon and suffering problems with his auto-blipper in the dying laps of the race, Shakey maintained his 1st place position to take his 2nd decisive victory of the weekend.

Haslam went backwards as the race progressed, eventually finishing in 10th position resulting in just a 2-point gap between the riders.

Irwin had a much better race starting from 11th and managed to cross the chequered flag in 7th.

Race 3

Coming in to final race of the 2017 season, Shakey needed to ensure he finished ahead of his title rival Haslam on track to ensure a 6th British Superbike title.

Shakey started from the middle of the front row in 2nd, while Haslam started from the middle of the 4th row in 11th. But as the lights went out Haslam got a fantastic start to launch himself just ahead of Shakey, who had dropped back to 6th.

But drama struck on Lap 6, when Haslam crashed out at Hawthorn Bend, ending the Kawasaki rider’s shot at the title. With Haslam out of the race, Shakey had to bring his Panigale R home in the points to ensure his first ever successful title defence.

Brookes won the race, but Shakey finished in 8th to collect 8 points and win the British Superbike Championship for the 6th time with 637 points. Brookes finished 2nd with 634 points, while Haslam‘s DNF saw him demoted to from 1st to 3rd in the championship.

Irwin had started from 12th and was running well, until a false neutral forced him off-track at Sheen Curve. He re-joined the race back in 18th, fighting back to a 13th place finish, just 0.07s behind Showdown rider Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki).

Shakey has now won 4 British Superbike titles using Ducati machinery.

2017 British Superbike Champion: Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne – Ducati Panigale R

2016 British Superbike Champion: Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne – Ducati Panigale R

2008 British Superbike Champion: Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne – Ducati 1098

2002 British Superbike Champion: Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne – Ducati 998

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati #67)

Race 1, 1st – Race 2, 1st – Race 3, 8th

Championship position: 1st

“After the first race yesterday when we won, we got 14 points closer and then the 2nd Race today we got 2 points away from Leon. If I’m honest, when Leon came past at the start [Race 3] I thought, you know what, that’s the Leon we all know and love. He’s out here, he’s going to fight for it. I was more than happy sat there following for a bit and I thought towards the end of the race I’d make some moves and you know go forward again. But when he went down I was just, I can’t believe this. It kind of deflates things a tiny bit but at the end of the day we came here to win a championship and we got it done. So, commiserations to Leon for coming out. We’ve had a quick chat and a quick hug and my heart goes out to him. 33 points into the last round and he’s had it snatched away again. But, for all my fans, my team, my sponsors I’m so, so happy.

Every time I’ve been a champion, I’ve gone away to another championship or been beaten to the championship and finished 2nd. So, when you look at my record over the 5 or 6 years it’s been, 2-1, 2-1, or whatever it’s been and it looked like being 2 this year with a 33 deficit but we turned it around and won back to back titles. That’s a big tick of my bucket list and my career. There’s a few other little numbers out I want to hit and then start to think about what we’re going to do next.”

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati #2)

Race 1, 10th – Race 2, 7th – Race 3, 13th

Championship position: 12th

“We started off Friday competitive and I knew I sort of brought myself out of that horrible dip of form I was in, if that’s a way to put it. Not back to where we were or where I’m going to go to but back to a competitive level and not feeling negative about everything. Saturday was difficult, we had an electrical problem all day that plagued us in qualifying and Race 1.

Race 2 today was really good. 7th has been my best finish in a long time. Unfortunately, in Race 3 we had a false neutral going into Sheene that put me basically at the back of the grid. The safety car certainly helped, but also, I didn’t know it was coming in and I’d left the gap to Kyle [Ryde] – probably about a second gap. So, I had to work hard to gain that ground back, managed to pass Kyle, Mossey, Jackson and you know Dixon is a championship challenger and we crossed the line right behind him. Our pace was good enough to do what we did in Race 1, but we just had a little false neutral in there and unfortunately in an unforgiving part of the track. It’s the way it goes.”

Iain Hopcroft (Moto Rapido Ducati Team Manager)

John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins Championship position: 15th

“We started the season strong in pre-season testing and consistently at the sharp end and hoping for good things. We went into the first round and felt confident but I think John felt the pressure of expectation and crashed three times and that was the next four rounds for us really. It was a shame because it lost us the Showdown chase. But you come back stronger from that and we got a few podiums, we had some tough weekends and I think John felt some pressure in the middle of it trying to chase the Showdown.

It was just out of our grasp this year and we wanted to finish the year strong at Brands where he is always quick and we are always quick here. Throughout the practices we are always fast and we were top 5 in every session and going into qualifying John felt super comfortable and was breaking into those 1.24 minute laps was going to be easy for him and he didn’t quite do it in Q3. In Q2 Wilf [Moore – Team Owner] said to him you are going to need a 1.25.4 and John laughed and said no sweat man as he always does. He put in a 1.25 dead to get into Q3 and he said there is a good half a second still to come. So, our confidence was high all weekend and we wanted to get at least one podium in the three races and unfortunately John has ended up in hospital. He has gone in for some surgery today and everybody wishes him a speedy recovery and we look forward to getting him on the bike next year.”

Jason O’Halloran back on the podium at Brands Hatch

Honda Racing’s Jason O’Halloran returned to the podium at Brands Hatch aboard the all-new Fireblade as the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship drew to a close. Finishing the final race in second place, O’Halloran also finished fifth in the overall championship standings. Team-mate Dan Linfoot wrapped up the weekend with two strong performances, finishing top-ten in both races.

O’Halloran meant business from the start of today’s opening race and with strong pace over the 20 laps, the Aussie battled with the group for fourth place, eventually taking the line in fifth. With his sights on the podium for the final race of the day, The O’Show lined up on the grid in sixth place and it wasn’t long before he was hunting down the front group.

Having made it into third place with only Ellison and Brookes ahead of him, and a blistering pace aboard the CBR, the Aussie easily made his way into the second place spot, where he crossed the line taking his fourth podium of the season.

Team-mate Linfoot started his day from 21st on the grid and a flying start off the line saw him make up places quickly. By the tenth lap he was knocking on the door to the top-ten. Digging deep and pushing throughout the final stages of the 20-lap race, the 29-year old crossed the line in ninth place.

Having scored the fifth fastest time in the first race, the Yorkshireman lined up fifth on the grid. A difficult start this time saw Linfoot drop a few places in the opening lap, but pushing through he set about getting back into the front group. Making passes and enjoying some on-track battles, Linfoot crossed the line seventh.

The 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship has been a mixed season for the Honda Racing team, with O’Halloran securing a hard-fought place in the all-important Showdown, finishing fifth in the title and recording four podiums along the way. Earlier in the year the team also celebrated when Linfoot scored his maiden Superbike victory and took the first BSB win for the all-new Fireblade, which he then built on with a second win at the following round.

We had the potential in the first race to have been placed higher, but for that one we started a long way back and that meant I had to really push hard in the first half of the race and at the start I felt really good and was making up places. I managed to catch the group, Jason was in for fourth within seven laps, so I had the pace and was pleased with that. I started pushing the front and didn’t want to risk crashing, so it was then about getting a good grid position for the last race to be honest. I lost a little bit of pace at the end and just brought it home ninth, so it wasn’t a great result but considering where we were on the grid, it wasn’t too bad! Race two was better and I was happy with how I rode, we improved on the pace we had in the first race, but after the safety car if I’m honest, I didn’t have the same sort of connection with the rear grip. After that I just didn’t have the pace to go with the leaders, which broke me a bit at the end and came home seventh. But that’s 2017 over and it’s been a challenging year with some lows, but then we’ve had then some incredible highs, I’m so chuffed to have finally got that BSB win for myself and the team, then to follow it up with a second win was just mega. It’s nice to see Jason on the podium today and rounding off the season for us with a second place finish.

Dan Linfoot / #4

It’s been a bit of a taxing year, we started on a low level, everyone has worked hard to progress and get us to a place we all know we can be. Every single person in the team has given me the absolute max this year and I can’t ask for anymore from the Honda Racing guys, they’re all fantastic and I do have a great crew. We were pushing every single weekend and unfortunately during the last three or four rounds I have had crashes on the Friday and Saturday, with some small injuries and have given the boys some work to do. So coming into this weekend I was determined to have a strong one. Everything went smoothly really, we improved in every race and we gained momentum over the weekend, which was really refreshing. The last race I gave everything I had and with about four laps to go I thought to myself, I have a chance of winning this! I was pushing, folding the front and losing the rear, Josh and James in front were riding so well; to be honest everyone was! So to finish second and get back to podium for the final race I’m really happy with the result and it’s a good way to finish the season.

Jason O’Halloran / #22

I’m really pleased with the strong finish for both riders today to end the season well at Brands Hatch. It was such a shame for Dan in yesterday’s race with the damaged radiator, which forced him out and he was unable to restart after the red flag. In today’s first race both riders were able to push and get competitive times in order to secure a good starting position for the final race. I’m pleased for both of them, they have been strong this weekend and shown what we already know, that they can be competitive and at the sharp end. I’m happy for Jason finishing on the podium in second place, it was great to see him making passes and fighting with the front-runners. There are some areas where we need to be strong and we will work on those and come back stronger for next year.

Havier Beltran – Honda Racing team manager

Michael Rutter and the Bathams/SMT Racing team had a tough end to their domestic 2017 season at Brands Hatch at the weekend with the Bridgnorth rider having three challenging rides in the MCE British Superbike Championship.

With an excellent third place overall having already been wrapped up last month in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship and with next month’s Macau Grand Prix on the horizon, Michael and the team opted to take advantage of the three races and track time available for the Superbike class to get the BMW S1000RR dialled in.

Having only competed in the Superbike class, comfortably recognised as the best and most competitive domestic Championship in the world, once this season – at Thruxton in August – it was always going to be challenge for Michael and the team but they acquitted themselves well in free practice and qualifying, posting some competitive times, and lined up in 21st place for Saturday’s opening 20-lap race.

However, it was only three laps old when the red flag came out after Dan Linfoot’s Honda deposited water onto the track at Clearways, which resulted in five riders crashing out. Unfortunately, one of those was Michael, which was naturally a huge disappointment especially as he’d worked his way up to 17th at the time. Battered and bruised, the bike was also significantly damaged which meant a rebuilding job for the team ahead of Sunday’s two races.

The 2.43-mile Grand Prix circuit in Kent was bathed in warm sunshine on Sunday but Michael was out of luck in the opening race being forced to retire just after half race distance. That just left one race remaining and after a race long battle with regular Macau GP sparring partner Martin Jessopp, Kyle Ryde and James Westmoreland, he crossed the line in 20th, relieved to finally get a full race distance under his belt.

Michael Rutter: “We always knew it was going to be a tough weekend as everyone else has been riding their Superbikes all year whilst they’ve also had two previous outings at Brands Hatch but with third in the Superstock class already wrapped up, it was an opportunity for us to have three races on the Superbike and also get the bike prepared for Macau next month. It’s such a tough class with so many good riders and whilst the results weren’t what we hoped for, it’s been an invaluable weekend.”

“The crash on Saturday put us on the back foot and with the bike being quite badly damaged and myself being knocked around a bit, it was far from ideal. The bike didn’t quite feel right in warm-up on Sunday and an electrical problem brought my second race to an early end but I was determined to get a finish and I’d have pushed the bike over the line in the last race if I’d had to! It was an enjoyable battle and we’ve learnt an awful lot with the bike and made some definite progress so we can head to Macau with a clear direction to work in.”

The Macau Grand Prix, where Michael will be joined in the team once more by 2015 and 2016 winner Peter Hickman, takes place on the 3.8-mile Guia circuit on November 16-18.