Dainese and AGV: Official technical sponsors of the 2017 racing season Sky Racing Team VR46

For the fourth year in a row, Sky Racing Team VR46 chooses Dainese and AGV as official partners for the 2017 racing season, starting March 26th with the Qatar GP. True to their mission of advocating and delivering safety in dynamic sports, Dainese and AGV will support the young Italian riders Francesco Bagnaia, Stefano Manzi, Andrea Migno and Nicolò Bulega in Moto2 and Moto3 Championships, offering, as with Valentino Rossi for more than 20 years now, the head-to-toe safety system.

The Sky Racing Team VR46 riders will go back on the track protected by D-air®, the airbag system that represents the Dainese state-of-the-art technology, the first one to be worn during the World Championship already starting from 2007.

Thanks to the electronic platform and to the algorithm, the brain and true intelligence of the system, D-air® is able to detect dangerous situations and triggers in case of high-side and low-side with tumbling. D-air® inflates special airbags around the rider’s body, covering neck, shoulders and collarbones. The proprietary 3D Dainese airbag is the heart of the system. Thanks to an internal structure made of micro-filaments, the airbag deploys in a controlled width over its full length and wraps around the rider’s body, providing at the same time maximum protection and comfort. The patented airbag is unique and differs from all other airbags used in the automotive industry.

Bagnaia, Manzi, Migno e Bulega’s technical equipment will include the AGV Pista GP R helmet. Evolution of the groundbreaking Pista GP, the MotoGP helmet, Pista GP R is the most protective helmet ever developed.

Perfect combination of protection, performance and comfort, the three key pillars of the AGV Extreme Standards development protocol, Pista GP R offers increased field of vision through the introduction of Race 3 Max Pinlock®, a Class 1 Optic visor with 100% Max Vision Pinlock® (120) and is characterized by a new-patented Visor Lock System (VLS). Aerodynamic performance has been improved thanks to the new wind-tunnel-tested Biplano rear spoiler, while comfort benefits from a new patented interiors structure and an implemented Integrated Ventilation System (IVS). Pista GP R is the first helmet to include a hydration system, featuring internal channels and a drinking valve placed inside the chin area.

“It is with great enthusiasm that Dainese and AGV will support the Sky Racing Team VR46 also for the 2017 season” stated Fabio Muner, Racing & Strategic Partnerships Director of Dainese Group. “It’s important to ensure these riders, true assets of Italian motorcycle racing, with the best protective technologies. This year we double the categories and the bikes. We doubled our efforts, but it is also with doubled-satisfaction that we support these young promising Italian riders, providing them with technical gear that enables to nurture their talent during the long and demanding season of the World Championship. This is just a further confirmation that the job done together by Sky, Valentino Rossi, Dainese and AGV is quickly bringing our riders to stand out in the international arena”.

DAINESE GROUP

Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, true to its mission of advocating and delivering safety in dynamic sports, the company designs advanced protective wear for motorcycling, mountain biking, winter sports and equestrian use. In 2007 the company acquired premium sport helmet manufacturer AGV, and in 2015 premium winter sports and cycling protective- gear brand POC. Dainese, AGV and POC protective products showcase some of the most innovative technologies in action sports and are used by the world’s top athletes.