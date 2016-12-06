Supersport News

Andrew Irwin and Ben Currie will both race for Gearlink Kawasaki in the 2017 Dickies British Supersport Championship aboard Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R machines.

Both riders had promising results in 2016. Andrew joined the Gearlink Kawasaki team mid-way through the season, he immediately gelled with the bike and team and consistently scored strong points. Andrew is now eager to get started on the 2017 season, he said: “I’m really excited to be going into my first full season with the Gearlink Kawasaki team in the Dickies British Supersport Championship. I learnt a lot in the last half of the 2016 season, I didn’t get the podium I wanted but I gained a huge amount of knowledge which will help massively towards my 2017 season.

“I feel like now is the right time to make that step to be consistently fighting for podiums and wins and if we can do that then we’ll certainly be Championship challengers, that is my goal. I’m very thankful to Michael and Norma de Bidaph to have given me another chance and I’ll be giving 100% on and off the track to repay them for the faith they’ve shown in me by keeping me on the Gearlink Kawasaki next year. A huge thank you to all my personal sponsors and the team sponsors for making this happen, for me to be able to chase my dream.”

After winning two races in 2016, Currie will be looking to improve further and fight for the Championship win in 2017. With his experience of the Supersport class, and Gearlink Kawasaki’s phenomenal experience of the Ninja ZX-6R, it is expected he’ll be running at the front from race one.

Ben Currie said: “I’m really excited to start my new journey with the Gearlink Kawasaki team in a bid to win the 2017 Dickies British Supersport Championship. I would like to say a huge thank you to Michael and Norma for giving me this opportunity and being so welcoming towards me. It will be a new challenge for me but one I am certainly looking forward to. I hope to get up to speed on the Kawasaki quickly and put that into the races. Roll on testing and round one!”

Racing coordinator, Ross Burridge, said: “I have always admired the riding style of Ben, and I think he will suit the Ninja ZX-6R really well. Only time will tell, but I believe he can fight for the title next season. In addition, Andrew has matured a lot over the past couple of seasons, and staying with the same team for a second year I feel will benefit him hugely. It would be great to see the Gearlink team back consistently winning races, and I feel that this lineup gives them the best chance possible.”