Michael Rutter and the Bathams SMT Racing BMW team were back in race action over the Easter weekend with round two of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship taking place at Brands Hatch. But it proved to be two challenging races for the Bridgnorth rider and he left the Kent venue with just a solitary eighth place to his name.

The busy weekend started on Friday for Michael when he posted the fifth fastest time in the opening free practice session but with an improvement of over half a second, this became fourth in Saturday’s second session. Qualifying took place later that afternoon and, going quicker still with a lap of 46.462s, he lined up in fourth place for Sunday’s 38-lap race.

A good start to the 50-mile race saw him maintain his fourth place in the early stages and this was where he remained up until lap six when he suddenly dropped back to 11th. Two laps later, this had become 15th and although he tried to continue, it was a brake issue that was causing him problems and with it proving to be permanent, he was forced to retire on lap 15.

It meant he had to start Easter Monday’s shorter 24-lap race from ninth place and the third row of the grid but a brilliant getaway saw him jump up the order to fourth at the completion of the opening lap. Pushed back to fifth on the sixth lap by Ian Hutchinson, Michael found himself part of a four-rider battle for fifth for the second half of the race.

However, as the race wore on, Michael found himself struggling for grip, particularly out of the crucial last corner, Clearways, and with such a short lap, it was difficult to claw back the lost ground. He found himself powerless to respond when overtaken and as he lost ground to the leading group, he slipped back to eighth place at the chequered flag.

Michael Rutter: “After what looked like a promising weekend, we ended up having two challenging, and difficult, races and to come away with just eight points is a tough one to take. The bike was absolutely flying but throughout the weekend I was losing time coming out of Clearways and onto the start and finish straight, arguably the most important part of the Indy circuit.”

“At the start of the race, the bike was excellent but once the tyres started to go off, I just had no grip coming out of Clearways which meant I was losing time. I was trying to make up ground elsewhere but ended up making a couple of mistakes so it was a bit of a vicious circle. The Indy circuit’s always tough but we’re all in one piece so we’ll put it behind us and look forward to the next round at Oulton Park.”

The Morello Racing Kawasaki team were back in action over the Easter weekend with round two of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship taking place at Brands Hatch in Kent and Danny Buchan and Fraser Rogers ensured it a was another good weekend for the Norwich-based team as they both scored two top six finishes including another podium for Buchan.

The duo were never outside the top five during the two free practice sessions and when qualifying was concluded on Saturday afternoon, it was Danny who was quickest, his time of 46.405s seeing him claim second place for Sunday’s 38-lap race. He was just 0.071s off pole position and with Fraser’s lap of 46.496s putting him in sixth place the team were in an extremely strong position.

With the threat of rain not far away on Sunday afternoon, Danny grabbed an early lead as Fraser slipped back to ninth in the early stages and as the race wore on it became a clear battle for the win between Danny and Richard Cooper. On lap four, the Suzuki rider moved ahead and this was how it remained for the next twenty laps although there was never more than two tenths of a second between them.

It looked like the battle would go all the way to the chequered flag but rain began to fall with the race being stopped early on the 27th lap and so Danny had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Fraser fought back excellently after dropping back and after moving up into the top six on lap 23, he took Chrissy Rouse a lap later for fifth. Fourth place, at least, was well within his grasp but the red flag put paid to his hopes although it was another strong finish for the Grimsby-based rider.

Easter Monday’s 24-lap race saw Danny line up in pole position and Fraser in seventh with the team-mates again confident of silverware. It proved to be an extremely tough, and hectic, race with little to choose between the leading riders. Indeed, only two seconds covered the top eight for much of the race distance but in the final third, backmarkers came into play with a number of collisions taking place. Danny slipped back from second to fifth in the closing stages thus bringing an end to his 100% record of podium finishes with Fraser just over half a second behind in sixth.

Danny Buchan: “It was a real shame Sunday’s race got stopped early as I felt really comfortable sitting behind Richard. I could see he was struggling for rear grip and so was biding my time, waiting until the final stages to make my move. I didn’t feel like there was enough rain to stop the race but it’s easy for me to say that sitting in second so I was happy with the twenty points. Monday’s race was extremely tough and the backmarkers certainly played a part in everyone’s race. We probably came off second best and whilst it was the first race this year where I haven’t finished on the podium, I’m only eight points off the Championship lead and we’ve a long season ahead of us.”

Fraser Rogers: “Like Danny, I was disappointed the first race got cut short as I felt third place would have been mine. I worked really hard on tyre life during practice and qualifying and as the race wore on, I was one of the quickest riders on track. I was moving forward all the time and felt really good so I was gutted the race got stopped as I’m sure I could have taken the final podium spot. In Monday’s race, my initial launch off the line was good but I got a bit bogged down and dropped back to ninth so coming back through the pack was tough. The backmarkers were difficult for everyone but my pace was strong and although I’m disappointed not to have finished on the podium, it’s another top five finish.”

Steve Buckenham, Team Owner: “To say we were disappointed after the first race would be an understatement as we felt we could have come away with first and third place finishes. Danny was in a comfortable position behind Richard and was ready to make his move in the closing stages of the race whilst Fraser was flying through the pack and looking good for third. Hindsight’s a wonderful thing so it’s a shame a few spots of rain came into play but that’s how racing goes sometimes.”

“Monday’s race was also frustrating albeit for different reasons and we’re left scratching our heads a bit with fifth and sixth place finishes. It was a battle royale all the way but there are some class riders in the Championship this season and unfortunately, we came off worse in the shuffle over the final few laps when the backmarkers came into play. It’s a long season with a lot of races but, at the same time, we don’t want Richard to start edging away as he’s obviously a mega rider. It’s going to be tough at each round but we’ll be back and raring to go again in two week’s time.”

Oulton Park, Cheshire hosts the third round of the series with the meeting taking place on April 29-May 1.

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race one (27 laps)

1 Richard Cooper (Suzuki)

2 Danny Buchan (Morello Racing Kawasaki)

3 Ian Hutchinson (BMW)

4 Luke Hedger (Aprilia)

5 Fraser Rogers (Morello Racing Kawasaki)

6 Chrissy Rouse (BMW)

Pirelli National Championship race two (24 laps)

1 Ian Hutchinson (BMW)

2 Adam Jenkinson (BMW)

3 Richard Cooper (Suzuki)

4 Luke Hedger (Aprilia)

5 Danny Buchan (Morello Racing Kawasaki)

6 Fraser Rogers (Morello Racing Kawasaki)

Championship Standings (after two rounds)

1 Cooper 89pts

2 Buchan 81

3 Hutchinson 62.5

4 Rouse 43

5 Rogers 40.5

6 Jenkinson 40