British Superbike contender and 2016 BSB runner-up, Leon Haslam will once again form part of Kawasaki’s Official ‘Team Green’ line-up for the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hour race.

As well as racing in the 2017 British Superbike Championship for JG Speedfit Kawasaki, Haslam will travel to Japan for the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hour race which takes place on Friday 28 to Sunday 30 July.

Following the huge success for the Team Green outfit in 2016 – finishing the race in second position – and his strong relationship with the manufacturer, Haslam has once again been invited by Kawasaki to compete in the prestigious race.

The Derbyshire rider will form part of a three-man team – alongside Kazuma Watanabe and a third rider who is yet to be announced. Already a two-time Suzuka 8 Hour winner, Haslam is no stranger to the Japanese track.

The team will race on the 2017 Ninja ZX-10RR machines, and with a year’s experience on Kawasaki machinery, Haslam is confident he can help take the team to one place higher than last year and race the team to victory.

Leon Haslam said: “I’m extremely pleased to announce that I’ll be competing for Team Green Kawasaki at the 2017 Suzuki 8 Hour race again. Last year was an unbelievable experience and working with the Team Green squad to secure a second place finish was awesome. In 2017, I’m super excited to take on the challenge again and try to go one better and get on the top step of the podium.”

Ross Burridge, Kawasaki UK Racing and Marketing Co-ordinator, commented: “Leon has proven to be a great asset to Kawasaki over the last 12 months. Not only was he a nine-time race winner in BSB last year, but he represented the brand at the highest level at Suzuka helping us achieve our best result in many years. I’m pleased that he has once again been chosen to join Team Green Kawasaki for the 8 Hour race, and wish him and the team the best of luck for the race in July.”

The first Suzuka 8 Hour race ran in July 1978, this year celebrates the 40th 8 Hour event.