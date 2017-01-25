The Green of Kawasaki

With the recent success of Team Green across a multitude of racing disciplines, Kawasaki Motors UK are planning to invest in young talent even further by supporting specially selected ‘Team Green Associated Riders’.

Team Green covers both the on-road and off-road racing efforts at all Championship levels. Originally launched back in the 1980s by Alec Wright – Racing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK Ltd – Team Green represented the pinnacle of racing and was the name on everyone’s lips, something riders wanted to be a part of.

New for the 2017 season, the Team Green Associated Riders programme will provide direct support from Kawasaki Motors UK to help develop the rider’s racing careers and hopefully provide them with a number of opportunities throughout the season.

This year, the Team Green Associated Rider line-up will be formed by 2015 National Superstock 600 Champion Mason Law, 2016 National Superstock 600 Champion Jordan Weaving, road racing legend Dean Harrison and fans-favourite James Rispoli.

Rispoli will be competing for the Quattro Plant Kawasaki team in the Superstock 1000 class at BSB, and Dean Harrison will contest the International Road Races with his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki team.