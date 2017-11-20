Ticktum wins at Macau

Dan Ticktum has described his move that won him the Macau Grand Prix as something special.

The key manoeuvre came on the penultimate lap, when he simultaneously slipstreamed past Lando Norris and Maximilian Gunther in a brake-locking outside pass into Lisboa.

That moved Ticktum up from fifth to third position, and he took the lead exiting the very final corner of the race when Sergio Sette Camara and Ferdinand Habsburg both crashed.

“It was an incredible race,” said Ticktum, who was in only his third Formula 3 race weekend.

“The full-course yellow and safety car can sometimes throw you off, but I kept calm and I knew we still had a fair amount of time.

“I just took every opportunity I could – there weren’t many but I took the one I needed to down to Lisboa.

“When I was in that position behind Lando and Maxi, I knew I was going to have to try something pretty special if I was going to be able to win, and it paid off.

“I knew where my reference point was for braking, and I was very close to the racing line anyway, so I kept that point in my peripheral.

“They braked earlier than I knew I could, and it worked out nicely – any later and I could have been in a bit of trouble, but it was timed perfectly.”

Ticktum also paid tribute to the Motopark team, which led every lap of the race with Joel Eriksson, Sette Camara and Ticktum, and appears certain to run him in the F3 European Championship next season.

The team’s set-up in Saturday’s qualification race was not perfect, with Eriksson losing the win to Callum Ilott and Ticktum falling to eighth.

Daniel Hegarty has died after crashing against the barriers at the Macau Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old, who raced for Top Gun Honda, finished 16th on his debut at the street circuit last year.

The race organisers said: “Daniel’s family have been contacted, and the committee will ensure every assistance is extended to them.”

Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin was declared the winner after the event was stopped on the sixth lap.

A podium was held for the race without anthems or champagne and Irwin said it “was not a celebration”, adding: “It’s a very sad end to what has been a successful week.”